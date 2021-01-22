Philanthropist Donates Police Station To Rivers Command

The Niger Delta Development Commission, (NDDC), has unveiled a talent hunt programme to discover and expose creative youths and women of the Niger Delta region.

The Commission said the talent hunt was meant to prime prospective artistes in the region take advantage of the thriving entertainment industry.

Speaking during a meeting with some key actors in the creative industry at the Rivers State office of NDDC in Port Harcourt, the Interim Administrator, Mr. Effiong Akwa, said that NDDC would continue to create programmes to address the challenges of youths in the Niger Delta region.

The NDDC Chief Executive Officer, represented by the Director, Youths and Sports, Mr. Offiong Ephraim, stated that the talent hunt programme would accommodate all categories of youths, including the physically challenged.

He affirmed that NDDC would continue to execute programmes that would engage the youths meaningfully, stating that the Commission was passionate and committed to youth development as part of measures to end youth restiveness in the Niger Delta.

The NDDC boss stressed the importance the Commission attached to partnerships that would enhance the development of youths, women and people living with disabilities.

He assured that the Commission would not relent in introducing programmes that would provide opportunities for youths to excel.

Also speaking at the event, the Special Adviser on Youths to the Interim Administrator, Engr. Udengs Eradiri, said that it was important to debunk the notion that Niger Delta youths were not enterprising.

He stated: “We have a lot of energetic, strong and intelligent young people. We are going to train them to ensure that they are prepared for the challenges of tomorrow. The creative industry is one area where young people thrive. We will partner with known artistes in the region as ambassadors to also pull the other ones up.”

Eradiri explained that the partnership with known artistes from the Niger Delta was meant to develop the talents of youths from across the region, stating, “the creative industry is one area that we can engage a lot of idle young people. We will continue to play our role in supporting institutions to create the platform to push our young people to the international society. We must keep the creative sector alive in the Niger Delta to develop young talents to showcase to the world.”

A foremost artiste in the region, Mr. Okiri Harry, who was present at the meeting, said that the Commission’s youth programme was a dream come true for those in the creative sector, noting that about 80 per cent of the entertainment industry was rooted in the Niger Delta.

He said that artistes from the region had over the years faced challenges of getting support and platforms to express themselves, stressing that “our talented youths are yearning for avenues to express themselves and that is where the Niger Delta talent hunt comes in.”

Harry said that the Niger Delta Youth Entertainment Talent Hunt, NIDETH, would organise auditions in all the nine states of the region and organise bands for them, adding, “we intend to make stars from this platform”.

He continued, “We are going to bring in all our Niger Delta Ambassadors in the entertainment industry. These great artistes will be brought in to inspire the young and up-coming ones. We know that when we engage our youths in this platform, we will not just take them off the streets but we will empower them.”

In a related development, the President of Miss Niger Delta Organization, Prince Sodin, applauded NDDC for the programme to encourage youths to realize their potentials, observing that it was important to let the world know the positive attributes of the young people in the region.