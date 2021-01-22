COVID-19: ABUAD Records Scientific Breakthrough

The Enugu State Government has awarded contract for comprehensive rehabilitation of the 9th Mile Crash Programme Water Supply Scheme to FordMarx Nigeria Limited, at the cost of N600 million.

To ensure adequate supply of potable water from Oji-River, Ajali and Iva water schemes to Enugu metropolis informed decision of the state government to award the contract.

In a statement by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Water Resources, Hon. Anthony Dubem Onyia, the contract which has a six-month duration will boost the volume of water being reticulated from the 9th Mile Crash Programme Water Supply Scheme to Enugu metropolis and environs.

Hon. Onyia, who disclosed that the 9th Mile Crash Programme Water Supply Scheme will be solar powered to address the peculiar challenges of power supply, added that the project has a two-year warranty and maintenance period by the company, FordMarx Nigeria Limited.

He explained that the project was a network of twelve (12) boreholes connected to a massive pumping station and a mini treatment plant that will reticulate water to Enugu metropolis through transmission pipelines.

Reiterating Governor Ugwuanyi administration’s commitment towards adequate potable water supply in the state, the Special Adviser revealed that the state government has commenced the bid opening and evaluation meeting for new Okwojo Ngwo boreholes augmentation to Enugu metropolis.

Onyia further explained that the Okwojo Ngwo boreholes augmentation to Enugu metropolis, which is a network of ten (10) solar powered boreholes, is a newly conceived design which will help boost water production and distribution to Enugu metropolis and environs.

He added that it will equally augment the existing water schemes in order to effectively manage and meet the demands of the growing population of Enugu metropolis.

Stressing that Gov. Ugwuanyi’s administration is not relenting in its bid to increase the sources of potable water supply, and to continue to maintain existing facilities, Onyia reassured residents of Enugu that they will soon enjoy adequate water supply.

In a related development, the Enugu State Government in its commitment to solve the water problem in Nsukka and environs, has engaged a consultant to prepare engineering designs for the transmission and distribution pipelines, reservoirs and booster stations for the Nsukka Water Supply Project from Adada River Dam that will eventually deliver water to people of the area.

The construction of the Dam and Water Treatment Plant is part of the project being done by Federal Ministry of Water Resources while the Enugu State Government is doing the pipelines right from the Dam site to the booster stations and reservoir which will be located at elevated points and distribution pipelines in Nsukka.

The part to be done by the state government to guarantee the speedy actualisation of the project is estimated to be at a cost of over N3billion and Governor Ugwuanyi’s administration has already started committing funds to the project with a view to delivering quality water to Nsukka and environs within the next 24 months.