Types of Technology Systems that You Should Know About

In order for technology to be available, there are resources that should be there. We are going to look at these resources that ensure technology is available.

People

When there is need that is when technology is created. Technology arises from needs and these needs will continue to drive technology. When there is need, people try to learn and develop things based on the knowledge that they would have acquired. Existing knowledge is usually combined with new ideas in order to create new technology. People are the most important resource when it comes to the creation of technology because they provide labour.

Information

Information is another important element in the creation of technology. This is because people need information in order to create new technology. Raw data is collected and processed in order to come up with new technology. When that information i8s processed, it is then applied so that the needs of people are met.

Materials

There are two types of materials namely raw materials and synthetic materials. Raw materials are those that are natural, they are air, water, land plants, minerals, timber and animals. Synthetic materials on the other hand are manufactured, they do not have the characteristics of natural resources. Also, when it comes to raw materials, there are two types namely renewable and non-renewable.

Renewable Raw Materials

These can be grown and they can be replaced. Animals, trees and plants fall into this category.

Non-renewable Raw Materials

These are the opposite of renewable, they cannot be replaced. Minerals and land cannot be replaced, they fall into this category.

Limited and Unlimited Resources

There are resources that are limited and those that are not limited. Some resources are available in abundance while others are in short supply. All these are factors that contribute when it comes to the creation of new technology. Technologies have been invented in order to make up for the scarce resources. Replacing scarce materials with synthetic ones save the environment.