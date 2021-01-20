Law/Judiciary
Periscoping Court Order On Release Of 150 Prison Inmates
One of the finest judgments that emanated from Rivers State Judiciary in 2020, was the one delivered, by Justice G. O. Ollor, ordering the unconditional release of 150 inmates of Port Harcourt Correctional Centre, who had spent eight to 10 years without proper arraignment or trial before a court of competent jurisdiction.
The fundamental right suit was brought by a law firm, Access to freedom international on behalf of the 150 inmates as applicants against the Commissioner of Police, Attorney General of Rivers State, Controller of Prisons, River State command and the Chief Registrar of Rivers State Judiciary as respondents.
The judge ordered the four respondents in the matter to pay the sum of N100, 000 to each of the applicants for their continued detention and breach of their fundamental rights and also ordered that 10 per cent interest per annum shall accrue to the applicants from the day of judgment till judgment sum is liquidated.
Justice Ollor held that the applicants had the locus standi to institute the case on behalf of the 150 inmates, whose fundamental rights had been breached by the respondents.
The judge held also that the single affidavit tendered on behalf of all the applicants was valid and noted there was no law that stated a separate affidavit has to be used for each of the applicants.
Justice Ollor averred that by the provisions of Fundamental Rights Enforcement Procedure 2009, the applicant had a right to bring or institute a group or class action.
He stated that all inmates whose rights had been violated without trial had common and collective interest for the applicant to bring the application on their behalf.
The judge discountenanced all arguments of the respondents as he said they were all based on technicalities and stressed the need for substantial justice to be done to all parties and held that fundamental right proceeding was sui generis unlike other matters.
The court also ordered the sum of N 400, 000 against the respondents.
Justice Ollor’s judgment is no doubt a landmark judgment even though, it is subject to appeal. Even when a lay man looks at the circumstances of the case and the reason for the judgment, he will realise that justice has been served.
Criminal law regulates behaviour within the society; it seeks to prevent all forms of misbehaviour that are detrimental to society. It does so by providing for imposition of punishment.
However, the judges have grave responsibilities to exercise their powers in a completely fair and just manner. The fate of the fellow human beings lies in their hands.
If they make wrong decisions innocent persons will suffer unfairly or guilty persons will unjustly escape punishment. That is why judges are minded to act scrupulously as impartial adjudicators.
Judges are mindful that they must refrain from doing anything that could create the impression that they are biased or partisan in their approach.
Most importantly, in Musindo 1997 (1) ZLR 395 (H), the court stated thus,” those who are charged with the responsibility of decision making often conceal their irritation with incompetent or unprepared lawyers with idle submissions or ignoble stance.
But judges owe it to their self esteem, to the dignity of their office; to the credibility of the legal system and most of all, to those who attend their judgment, to comport themselves in such a way as persuades all before them that a fair hearing was afforded and an honest and considered decision was handed down. Audience that is fairly given to both contending parties is most likely to result in decision that not only commends itself as even handed but also just. An appearance of disfavour conversely, is calculated in a decision that fails to command confidence and which is most likely to be wrong.”
The fact that those 150 inmates of Port Harcourt correction centre have been in custody for eight years and above without arrangement or trial is a big smear on our justice system.
Section 36(5) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (1999) as amended states thus;
“Every person who is charged with a criminal offence shall be presumed innocent until he is proved guilty.”
In line with the presumption of innocence in favour of the accused person, the respondents in this matter have breached the rights of the 150 inmates.
Also, Section 169 of Administration of criminal Justice Law of River State, No. 7 of 2015 states; “A Defendant charged with an offence punishable with imprisonment for a term exceeding three years, shall on application to court be released on bail except in the following circumstances….”
The applicants in the fundamental rights matter were neither granted bail nor prosecuted. They were just left in the prison without trial.
Pathetically some of them would have served out their terms of imprisonment if they were tried, convicted and sentenced. The innocent ones would have suffered unjustly for those numbers of years. That is why Justice Ollor’s judgment must be appreciated.
The compensation of N100, 000 each granted the 150 applicants against the respondents, though paltry, serves as a wake-up call to all those in charge of criminal justice administration in the state. The rare courage and boldness displayed by Justice Ollor in the judgment deserves commendation. It has rekindled hope for the 150 inmates who had hitherto been frustrated in Port Harcourt Maximum Security Prison now renamed correctional centre.
As one commends Justice Ollor on his bold interpretation of the law in a Nigerian system where corruption has become an idol, one cannot forget in a hurry the law firm, Access to Justice International that instituted the matter.
It is interesting to note that this matter may have been done pro bono.
Consequently, the law firm must be appreciated for sponsoring the matter.
The humanism displayed by the law firm can only be appreciated by those who understand what it means to lose liberty for ten years yet there is no attempt by the state to file information for trial.
Administration of criminal justice in Rivers State has been sluggish in spite of so much touted justice reform. One slur in administration of criminal justice is what is termed, “withholding charges”.
“Withholding Charges” refers to a situation where an accused person is charged to a court without the requisite jurisdiction to try his matter merely for the purpose of the convenience rather than for propriety. The court which is not seized with jurisdiction usually declines to try the matter on the basis of jurisdiction and remands the accused person in custody until the advice of the Director of Public Prosecution is obtained. The said advice may never come so arraignment, prosecution or trial may never commence. If nothing is done by the accused person’s relatives to file application for bail in the high court he/she remains there indefinitely awaiting a trial that will never come. There is no doubt whatsoever it was the case of the 150 inmates who got judgment from Justice Ollor. As pathetic as it seems, it is the fate of those awaiting trial in Nigerian prisons across the country.
About 80 percent of criminal matters are initiated in the magistrate court and about 60 percent of the cases initiated in magistrate courts are without jurisdiction, a survey carried out by a law firm, Okoha & Co. has said.
The survey described as alarming the gravity of injustice it has occasioned in the justice system.
The trend of charging an accused person to courts without jurisdiction is a serious twist in criminal justice administration, sometimes it is maliciously done by the police to punish an accused person.
So long as “withholding charges” is not abrogated, innocent citizens will continue to suffer unjustly. For this ugly situation to end, it will be proper to charge accused persons to courts with relevant jurisdiction to try their matters.
By: Chidi Enyie
CBN Gives Credit To 200,000 Maize Farmers
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has provided credit facilities to more than 200,000 maize farmers to bolster domestic maize production and reduce the price of maize through increased production.
National President, Maize Association of Nigeria (MAAN), Alhaji Bello Abubakar on Monday confirmed that the CBN had released credit facilities to more than 200,000 farmers who were expected to produce more than 25 million metric tonnes of maize in the 2020-2021 planting season.
The funds were provided under the Anchor Borrowers Programme (ABP) of the CBN.
Abubakar said the credit facilities were being distributed to members along the maize value chain nationwide.
He expressed confidence that the support of the CBN would boost production and, ultimately, ensure availability as well as stability in the price of the commodity.
According to him, despite the cases of insecurity in some parts of the country, farmers are committed to meeting the objective of food security.
Abubakar charged middlemen “not to take advantage of the supply gap to hike the price of the grains”.
He assured the government, that “farmers would maintain reasonable price” and urged the Federal Government to put in place “mechanism to protect farmers from market triggered shocks”.
Meanwhile, the price of maize is set to crash to N120,000 per metric tonne next month from N155,000 per metric tonne.
The maize price slash will be brought on by the planned release of about 300,000 Mt into the market from strategic anchors under the ABP of the CBN.
With the release of 300,000 Mt, it is expected that the prices of maize in the market will drop significantly, thereby increasing demand for the crop and, ultimately, enhancing the gains of maize farmers.
The anticipated maize release follows moves made by the CBN, working with the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), in the last quarter of 2020, to facilitate import waivers to four agro-processing firms to import 262,000 tonnes of maize to bridge the shortfall in production and augment local production.
A prime anchor under the maize production, Dr. Edwin Uche, yesterday said the planned dry season farming, timely distribution of input to farmers and improved security, would enhance production and ensure stability in the price of maize.
che noted that banditry, drought in some parts of the country in 2020 and middlemen were responsible for high price.
Abubakar also attributed the shortfall in the quantity of maize available in the market to insecurity around the major maize producing belt of Niger, Kaduna, Katsina, Zamfara and part of Kano states.
According to him, hoarders and middlemen are responsible for the scarcity and exorbitant price of maize.
Another major stakeholder in the maize production, Mr. Ayodeji Balogun of AFEX, attributed the hike in price to cash-flow problem of farmers which has compelled them to resort to collecting cash from buyers ahead of production and resort to side-selling, especially across the borders of neighbouring countries due to higher prices.
Rivers Community Disowns Traditional Prime Ministerial Position
The Okwuzi Council of Chiefs in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government area says the purported position of a traditional prime minister is strange to its culture and tradition.
The chiefs’ council said this at a press briefing while reacting to claims by one Nelson Ekperi that he was the traditional prime minister of Okwuzi community.
The text for the briefing which was read by chairman council of chiefs of Okwuzi community, Eze James M. Nnah, said the community had no such position since its inception till date, and added that what the community had at the moment was a regent because of the incapacitation of the Eze Oruamara I of Okwuzi (Eze Ali II) of Okwuzi.
“Our own community does not have a traditional prime minister. What we have is a regent following the incapacitation of our paramount ruler”.
According to the council, anyone parading himself as the traditional prime minister of the community is on his own as its culture and tradition does not support it, “thus anyone parading himself as traditional prime minister of our community does so without traditional support and should be treated as an impostor.
“Our chieftaincy matter which is about rightful successor is still in court”, he said.
He said the community had distanced itself from unlawful conduct perpetrated by Nelson Ekperi against the Inspector General of Police, the AIG Zone 16, the Commissioner of Police Rivers State and the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Okwuzi, and added that the council tendered unreserved apology over whatever dirt Ekperi must have poured on the police.
Also speaking, the chairman Egbema Council of Chiefs, Chief Kingsley Obiye, said the position of a prime minister of Okwuzi had never existed in the annals of Okwuzi history and urged the public to discountenance it.
Earlier addressing newsmen Nelson Ekperi had claimed that he was the prime minister and that the paramount ruler of Okwuzi is alive.
Monarch Lauds Wike Over Redeployment Of Community Policemen
The Eze Oha Evo III, King Leslie N Eke, has commended the effort of the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, over the successful redeployment of 300 community policing officers to various communities across the state.
Eze Eke made the remark when he spoke in an exclusive interview with The Tide in Port Harcourt yesterday.
The Eze Gbakagbaka noted that Governor Wike’s action was clear indication of his avowed moves to protect lives and property in the state.
He explained that the best option to rule a state satisfactorily was to ensure that adequate security measures were in place.
He, Eze Woji cum Eze Oha Evo III of Evo Kingdom, maintained that security was key for development in any part of the World.
“ Security of lives and property should be the major task of any government without sentiment. That is why I say that Wike is a world class leader “, he said.
According to him, the move has so far, sent a strong signal to some criminal elements who thought the communities were safe haven for their heinous activities.
The Evo king, who is described as a man of peace at various quarters, noted that community policing was necessary in order to promote peace and tranquillity at the local level in the state.
He also expressed regrets that some high ranking politicians at a distance thwarted the move in the past, and called for contributions towards the promotion of the initiatives.
The monarch further made case for more redeployment of men and officers of the outfit in a bid to totally conquer the state in terms of security.
“ I think that the Governor has done well in the area of security. Looking at the gesture, you can see that employment opportunities were also created, so it is a kind of double blessing “ , he added.
In what he tagged as an advice to the operators of the scheme, he said that they must take away any form of self aggrandisement and focus on service delivery and warned against any attempt to jeopardise the governor’s effort.
By: King Onunwor
