PDP Blasts Buhari Over Attacks On Security Operatives

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the abduction and killing of security operatives by terrorists and bandits in Kaduna State.

PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, yesterday, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to take very urgent steps to tackle terrorism in the country.

The opposition party said the escalated acts of terrorism in the country, which has worsened with incessant attacks on security operatives, the latest being the abduction of no fewer than 18 police operatives by bandits in Kaduna State, highlights the alleged failures of President Buhari to coordinate an effective fight against terrorism in the country.

It urged President Buhari to show concern for the plight of Nigerians who are being ravaged by terrorists, bandits, kidnappers and vandals.

“President Buhari should listen to Nigerians and rejig his command structure, which has become so weak that officials now rationalise acts of terrorism to the extent of blaming victims, as was the case in the 43 farmers recently beheaded by terrorists in Borno State.

“The situation has become so bad that it took Chadian President, Idris Derby, to personally lead his troops into our territories to rout out insurgents and free Nigerian communities and our soldiers held captive by terrorists.

“It is unfortunate that despite the manifest security lapses, Mr. President has refused to respect the consensus by Nigerians across board, as validated by the two chambers of the National Assembly to rejig his security architecture, by replacing his service chiefs with more competent hands.

“The PDP calls on President Buhari to demonstrate a sense of responsibility to the duties of his office in the interests of vulnerable Nigerians who are daily falling victim to bandits, terrorists and kidnappers prowling the land,” the PDP said.

The opposition party added that Nigerians have become despondent as a result of President Buhari’s alleged failure to provide leadership to “our troubled nation.”

The party, while expressing solidarity with the police and other security agencies, urged Nigerians not to relent in providing useful information to security agencies to aide in the fight against terrorism in the country.