Oladapo Delighted Over Enyimba’s Impressive Performance

The Rivers State Government has assured that the ongoing admission processes into the state-owned Real Madrid Football Academy, Port Harcourt, will not only be fair to all applicants, no matter one’s status but very transparent. This was the declaration of the Special Adviser to Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike on Real Madrid Academy, Barr. Christopher Green, on Monday during the first part of screening exercise (aptitude test) on the candidates for admission at the Government Girls Secondary School, Rumuokwuta, Port Harcourt.

Green, while speaking with news men said that there would be a level playing ground for everybody as far as admission into the academy was concerned. According to him, “It’s going to be as transparent as can be, there’s no favouritism, it is neither for the high nor for the low, it is for everybody as long as you meet our criteria, as long as you do well in academics (Aptitude Test) as well as in the art of football (Practical)’

‘All will be screened under the same environment, atmosphere and it is open for people to come and see. In fact, the result of the screening exercise would be apparent even before official announcement as every parent would have the opportunity to watch his son or ward perform”

“The SA reiterated that Governor Wike had warned and directed that the ground must be level and the process fair to all. There is no partiality, no external influence.” The screening exercise witnessed a huge turn- out of prospective students for the academy, with over 1,200 children thronging the aptitude test venue with their parents. The SA described the turn-out as very impressive and an eloquent testimony that people have bought into what Governor Wike is doing to provide a platform for the development of future leaders and talents of the state and Nigeria.

“What is happening here is very impressive. The Real Madrid Academy is a deliberate plan by the Governor to provide for the youths of Rivers State and Nigeria in general. With this kind of project, he has secured the future of our youths, he is building human capacity, creating jobs and wealth for the empowerment of the young ones who would develop to become stars and leaders tomorrow. The academy is one project that can never go wrong in the sense that if you cannot make it via football, you make it through academics. Facilities at the academy are the best one can find anywhere in Africa and it presents a very big opportunity, perhaps, that’s why we are having this number coming from every state in the country”, he added.

Also speaking earlier, Commissioner for Education in the state, Kaniye Ebeku, whose ministry supervised the aptitude test, agreed that Governor Wike’s vision for the academy has been a huge success considering the extent parents across the country have embraced the opportunity. He described as wonderful the enthusiasm of parents and the sheer number of candidates on ground for the screening exercise.

By: Gabriel Nwanetanya