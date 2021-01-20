NLNG Pays N144bn Dividends To FG

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) says commuters for a bus journey and other means of transport within and out the city increased in December, 2020.

The bureau disclosed this in its monthly Fare Watch report for December, 2020, published on its website, yesterday.

The report covers the bus journey within the city per drop constant route; bus journey intercity, state route, the charge per person; airfare charge for specified routes single journey; journey by motorcycle (Okada) per drop; and waterway passenger transport.

It, however, revealed that average fare paid by commuters for bus journey within the city increased by 6.18 per cent month-on-month and by 78.50 per cent year-on-year to N354.49 in December, 2020 from N333.86 in November, 2020.

States with the highest bus journey fare within city were Zamfara (N600.50), Bauchi (N526.30), and Cross River (N458.07) while states with lowest bus journey fare within city were Abia (N200.50), Anambra (N242.23), and Borno (N243.12).

Average fare paid by air passengers for specified routes single journey increased by 0.42 per cent month-on-month and by 18.54per cent year-on-year to N36,454.59 in December, 2020 from N36,301.74 in November, 2020.

Also, states with highest air fare were Anambra (N38,700.00), Lagos (N38,550.00), Cross River (N38,500.00), while states with lowest air fare were Akwa Ibom (N32,600.00), Sokoto (N33,500.00), and Gombe (N34,750.00).

The average fare paid by commuters for bus journey intercity increased by 4.98 per cent month-on-month and by 41.14 per cent year-on-year to N2,532.19 in December, 2020 from N2,240.66 in November, 2020.

Similarly, states with highest bus journey fare intercity were Abuja FCT (N4,415.73), Sokoto (N3,255.20), and Lagos (N3,250.60) while states with lowest bus journey fare within city were Bayelsa (N1,550.73), Bauchi (N1,600.70), and Akwa Ibom (N1,700.54).

The average fare paid by commuters for journey by motorcycle per drop increased by 6.14 per cent month-on-month and by 124.73 per cent year-on-year to N293.36 in December, 2020 from N276.38 in November, 2020.

States with highest journey fare by motorcycle per drop were Niger (N1,575.70), Yobe (N397.45) and Imo (N397.42), while states with lowest journey fare by motorcycle per drop were Adamawa (N80.40), Katsina (N130.25) and Kebbi (N146.25).

Average fare paid by passengers for water way passenger transport increased by 0.19 per cent month-on-month and by 33.56 per cent year-on-year to N758.27 in December, 2020 from N756.84 in November, 2020.

States with the highest fare by waterway passenger transport were Delta (N2,300.35), Bayelsa (N2,240.00) and Rivers (N2,200.00), while states with the lowest fare by waterway passenger transport were Borno (N240.73), Gombe (N293.24) and Kebbi (N349.64).