NLNG Pays N144bn Dividends To FG
The Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Limited has proved to be Nigeria’s foremost cash cow as it paid the Federal Government dividends in excess of N63.2billion in the 2020 financial year.
The Federal Government received N144billion as dividends from the NLNG in the fiscal year ended December, 2020.
Despite 2020 being a very difficult year for the government as the Covid-19 induced fall in crude oil prices and the economic shutdown smashed projections and shrunk revenues, the dividends from NLNG shot up to 79 per cent higher than the projected N80.3billion.
The Minister of Finance, Dr Zainab Ahmed, disclosed this during a presentation of her ministry’s Budget Implementation Report for January to December, 2020 fiscal period.
The dividend received from the Nigeria LNG served as a major bright spot in the government’s revenue performance for the year.
The Federal Government’s projected revenue of N5.36trillion for 2020 witnessed a shortfall of N1.4trillion or 27 per cent for the year as it only received N3.9trillion in revenues.
The huge dividend windfall received in 2020 is a stark contrast from 2017 when Nigeria just exited a recession triggered by falling oil prices and sharp exchange rate devaluation.
In that year, the Federal Government’s share of dividends from Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) dropped by as much as $687million, from $1.04billion in 2015 to $365million in 2016, a 65 per cent drop.
The N144billion received in 2020 topped the amount received from signature bonuses only N78.2billion and complimented the N192billion received by VAT.
It is the most effective form of revenue generation for the government.
Regardless of this humongous dividend profile of the NLNG, which is jointly owned by Nigerian owned Nigerian National petroleum Corporation (NNPC) (49%), Shell (25.6%), Total (15%), and ENI (10.4%), the company’s primary host community, Bonny Island has been reported to be held in grips of sea pirates’ attacks.
The company is located in Bonny Island and has six trains with a total capacity to process 22 million tonnes of LNG a year and as much as 5 million tonnes of natural gas liquids.
Commuters Paid More For Transport In Dec, NBS Confirms
The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) says commuters for a bus journey and other means of transport within and out the city increased in December, 2020.
The bureau disclosed this in its monthly Fare Watch report for December, 2020, published on its website, yesterday.
The report covers the bus journey within the city per drop constant route; bus journey intercity, state route, the charge per person; airfare charge for specified routes single journey; journey by motorcycle (Okada) per drop; and waterway passenger transport.
It, however, revealed that average fare paid by commuters for bus journey within the city increased by 6.18 per cent month-on-month and by 78.50 per cent year-on-year to N354.49 in December, 2020 from N333.86 in November, 2020.
States with the highest bus journey fare within city were Zamfara (N600.50), Bauchi (N526.30), and Cross River (N458.07) while states with lowest bus journey fare within city were Abia (N200.50), Anambra (N242.23), and Borno (N243.12).
Average fare paid by air passengers for specified routes single journey increased by 0.42 per cent month-on-month and by 18.54per cent year-on-year to N36,454.59 in December, 2020 from N36,301.74 in November, 2020.
Also, states with highest air fare were Anambra (N38,700.00), Lagos (N38,550.00), Cross River (N38,500.00), while states with lowest air fare were Akwa Ibom (N32,600.00), Sokoto (N33,500.00), and Gombe (N34,750.00).
The average fare paid by commuters for bus journey intercity increased by 4.98 per cent month-on-month and by 41.14 per cent year-on-year to N2,532.19 in December, 2020 from N2,240.66 in November, 2020.
Similarly, states with highest bus journey fare intercity were Abuja FCT (N4,415.73), Sokoto (N3,255.20), and Lagos (N3,250.60) while states with lowest bus journey fare within city were Bayelsa (N1,550.73), Bauchi (N1,600.70), and Akwa Ibom (N1,700.54).
The average fare paid by commuters for journey by motorcycle per drop increased by 6.14 per cent month-on-month and by 124.73 per cent year-on-year to N293.36 in December, 2020 from N276.38 in November, 2020.
States with highest journey fare by motorcycle per drop were Niger (N1,575.70), Yobe (N397.45) and Imo (N397.42), while states with lowest journey fare by motorcycle per drop were Adamawa (N80.40), Katsina (N130.25) and Kebbi (N146.25).
Average fare paid by passengers for water way passenger transport increased by 0.19 per cent month-on-month and by 33.56 per cent year-on-year to N758.27 in December, 2020 from N756.84 in November, 2020.
States with the highest fare by waterway passenger transport were Delta (N2,300.35), Bayelsa (N2,240.00) and Rivers (N2,200.00), while states with the lowest fare by waterway passenger transport were Borno (N240.73), Gombe (N293.24) and Kebbi (N349.64).
CRSG To Fund 2021 Budget With $20.4m Grant
The Cross River State Government is to deploy the $20.4million grant it got from the World Bank funded States Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability programme of the Federal Government into funding its 2021 N281billion budget.
This was disclosed by the state Commissioner for Finance, Asuquo Ekpenyong Jr, in Calabar last Friday at a news briefing.
He said since the thrust of the budget was empowerment and employment of youths, especially in the rural areas, the grant would be channelled there.
On how the state got the grant, Ekpenyong said, “Cross River State met the eligibility criteria for the 2019 programme and was accordingly pre-qualified for the detailed annual performance assessment of all qualified Nigerian states under the States Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability programme.”
He said the assessment exercise was conducted in September 2020 by the Independent Verification Assessors from the office of the Auditor General of the Federation and JFR Consulting and it showed that the state achieved six Disbursement Linked Indicators out of the nine applicable for 2019, and three out of the three for the 2020 additional financing.
The commissioner said the report noted that Cross River State had strengthened its internally generated revenue collection, implemented biometric verification to reduce payroll fraud, improved its procurement practices for increased transparency, strengthened its public debt management and fiscal responsibility framework, improved debt sustainability and instituted a more transparent budgeting process over the course of the fiscal year.
