Monarch Lauds Wike Over Redeployment Of Community Policemen
The Eze Oha Evo III, King Leslie N Eke, has commended the effort of the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, over the successful redeployment of 300 community policing officers to various communities across the state.
Eze Eke made the remark when he spoke in an exclusive interview with The Tide in Port Harcourt yesterday.
The Eze Gbakagbaka noted that Governor Wike’s action was clear indication of his avowed moves to protect lives and property in the state.
He explained that the best option to rule a state satisfactorily was to ensure that adequate security measures were in place.
He, Eze Woji cum Eze Oha Evo III of Evo Kingdom, maintained that security was key for development in any part of the World.
“ Security of lives and property should be the major task of any government without sentiment. That is why I say that Wike is a world class leader “, he said.
According to him, the move has so far, sent a strong signal to some criminal elements who thought the communities were safe haven for their heinous activities.
The Evo king, who is described as a man of peace at various quarters, noted that community policing was necessary in order to promote peace and tranquillity at the local level in the state.
He also expressed regrets that some high ranking politicians at a distance thwarted the move in the past, and called for contributions towards the promotion of the initiatives.
The monarch further made case for more redeployment of men and officers of the outfit in a bid to totally conquer the state in terms of security.
“ I think that the Governor has done well in the area of security. Looking at the gesture, you can see that employment opportunities were also created, so it is a kind of double blessing “ , he added.
In what he tagged as an advice to the operators of the scheme, he said that they must take away any form of self aggrandisement and focus on service delivery and warned against any attempt to jeopardise the governor’s effort.
By: King Onunwor
CBN Gives Credit To 200,000 Maize Farmers
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has provided credit facilities to more than 200,000 maize farmers to bolster domestic maize production and reduce the price of maize through increased production.
National President, Maize Association of Nigeria (MAAN), Alhaji Bello Abubakar on Monday confirmed that the CBN had released credit facilities to more than 200,000 farmers who were expected to produce more than 25 million metric tonnes of maize in the 2020-2021 planting season.
The funds were provided under the Anchor Borrowers Programme (ABP) of the CBN.
Abubakar said the credit facilities were being distributed to members along the maize value chain nationwide.
He expressed confidence that the support of the CBN would boost production and, ultimately, ensure availability as well as stability in the price of the commodity.
According to him, despite the cases of insecurity in some parts of the country, farmers are committed to meeting the objective of food security.
Abubakar charged middlemen “not to take advantage of the supply gap to hike the price of the grains”.
He assured the government, that “farmers would maintain reasonable price” and urged the Federal Government to put in place “mechanism to protect farmers from market triggered shocks”.
Meanwhile, the price of maize is set to crash to N120,000 per metric tonne next month from N155,000 per metric tonne.
The maize price slash will be brought on by the planned release of about 300,000 Mt into the market from strategic anchors under the ABP of the CBN.
With the release of 300,000 Mt, it is expected that the prices of maize in the market will drop significantly, thereby increasing demand for the crop and, ultimately, enhancing the gains of maize farmers.
The anticipated maize release follows moves made by the CBN, working with the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), in the last quarter of 2020, to facilitate import waivers to four agro-processing firms to import 262,000 tonnes of maize to bridge the shortfall in production and augment local production.
A prime anchor under the maize production, Dr. Edwin Uche, yesterday said the planned dry season farming, timely distribution of input to farmers and improved security, would enhance production and ensure stability in the price of maize.
che noted that banditry, drought in some parts of the country in 2020 and middlemen were responsible for high price.
Abubakar also attributed the shortfall in the quantity of maize available in the market to insecurity around the major maize producing belt of Niger, Kaduna, Katsina, Zamfara and part of Kano states.
According to him, hoarders and middlemen are responsible for the scarcity and exorbitant price of maize.
Another major stakeholder in the maize production, Mr. Ayodeji Balogun of AFEX, attributed the hike in price to cash-flow problem of farmers which has compelled them to resort to collecting cash from buyers ahead of production and resort to side-selling, especially across the borders of neighbouring countries due to higher prices.
Rivers Community Disowns Traditional Prime Ministerial Position
The Okwuzi Council of Chiefs in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government area says the purported position of a traditional prime minister is strange to its culture and tradition.
The chiefs’ council said this at a press briefing while reacting to claims by one Nelson Ekperi that he was the traditional prime minister of Okwuzi community.
The text for the briefing which was read by chairman council of chiefs of Okwuzi community, Eze James M. Nnah, said the community had no such position since its inception till date, and added that what the community had at the moment was a regent because of the incapacitation of the Eze Oruamara I of Okwuzi (Eze Ali II) of Okwuzi.
“Our own community does not have a traditional prime minister. What we have is a regent following the incapacitation of our paramount ruler”.
According to the council, anyone parading himself as the traditional prime minister of the community is on his own as its culture and tradition does not support it, “thus anyone parading himself as traditional prime minister of our community does so without traditional support and should be treated as an impostor.
“Our chieftaincy matter which is about rightful successor is still in court”, he said.
He said the community had distanced itself from unlawful conduct perpetrated by Nelson Ekperi against the Inspector General of Police, the AIG Zone 16, the Commissioner of Police Rivers State and the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Okwuzi, and added that the council tendered unreserved apology over whatever dirt Ekperi must have poured on the police.
Also speaking, the chairman Egbema Council of Chiefs, Chief Kingsley Obiye, said the position of a prime minister of Okwuzi had never existed in the annals of Okwuzi history and urged the public to discountenance it.
Earlier addressing newsmen Nelson Ekperi had claimed that he was the prime minister and that the paramount ruler of Okwuzi is alive.
