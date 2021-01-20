Politics
Jang Harps On Restructuring
Former Presidential aspirant of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and former Governor of Plateau State, Jonah David Jang, has urged Federal Government to provide the enabling environment for Nigerians to ‘debate restructuring, [and] the imbalance in the constitution’.
He expressed worry that the federal constituencies in the House of Representatives in Kano and Jigawa States are more than the entire South-East saying until there is restructuring, what he observed as the political imbalance in the country will continue.
Jang who made the remarks at a press conference in Jos, said the solution to the ill feelings in the country was for President Muhammadu Buhari to find a way to restructure the country.
‘If you look at the creation of states and local governments done by the military, it was the most lopsided thing they have done. If you look at the numbers of local governments in Kano and Jigawa and then look at Bayelsa, or if you want to look at the federal constituencies in Kano and Jigawa in the House of Representatives, they are more than the entire federal constituencies in the South-East”, Jang explained.
“Even in the state, I take Plateau that I have governed for eight years, how can you have a federal constituency of Jos South and Jos East compare to Wase? Look at the population of Jos South, you might put the population of Wase three or four times in Jos South and yet you bring them together to form one constituency.
‘Look at Jos North with the highest voting population, you put them together with Bassa, another heavily populated local government, you combined them together and give them one federal constituency. How can you have balance in the debate in the House of Representatives? It is very clear that Nigeria needs to be restructured,’ the ex-governor stated.
Jang noted that when the North Central demanded a Middle Belt Development Commission, on par with the North East Development Commission, the process was thrown out, leaving the people displaced by herdsmen attacks and other invasive crimes homeless and helpless.
‘Our people are today not in their homes, they are refugees in their states, nobody is talking about them; what is our future as a people? This is because they have more numbers, they take what the want and overrule what the want to overrule. What kind of a constitution do we have that allows such injustice?
‘We have set the tone for the debate for the nation and I hope the government of today will allow Nigerians to debate restructuring, the imbalance in the constitution so that whatever legal way we can use to amend the constitution, if it means from article one to the end, let it be done,’ he said.
PDP Blasts Buhari Over Attacks On Security Operatives
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the abduction and killing of security operatives by terrorists and bandits in Kaduna State.
PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, yesterday, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to take very urgent steps to tackle terrorism in the country.
The opposition party said the escalated acts of terrorism in the country, which has worsened with incessant attacks on security operatives, the latest being the abduction of no fewer than 18 police operatives by bandits in Kaduna State, highlights the alleged failures of President Buhari to coordinate an effective fight against terrorism in the country.
It urged President Buhari to show concern for the plight of Nigerians who are being ravaged by terrorists, bandits, kidnappers and vandals.
“President Buhari should listen to Nigerians and rejig his command structure, which has become so weak that officials now rationalise acts of terrorism to the extent of blaming victims, as was the case in the 43 farmers recently beheaded by terrorists in Borno State.
“The situation has become so bad that it took Chadian President, Idris Derby, to personally lead his troops into our territories to rout out insurgents and free Nigerian communities and our soldiers held captive by terrorists.
“It is unfortunate that despite the manifest security lapses, Mr. President has refused to respect the consensus by Nigerians across board, as validated by the two chambers of the National Assembly to rejig his security architecture, by replacing his service chiefs with more competent hands.
“The PDP calls on President Buhari to demonstrate a sense of responsibility to the duties of his office in the interests of vulnerable Nigerians who are daily falling victim to bandits, terrorists and kidnappers prowling the land,” the PDP said.
The opposition party added that Nigerians have become despondent as a result of President Buhari’s alleged failure to provide leadership to “our troubled nation.”
The party, while expressing solidarity with the police and other security agencies, urged Nigerians not to relent in providing useful information to security agencies to aide in the fight against terrorism in the country.
No Plan To Impeach Bayelsa Gov, Says Assembly
The leadership of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly has debunked the rumour making the rounds that there is orchestrated plot to impeach the state governor, Senator Douye Diri, describing it as false and unfounded.
The chairman of House Committee on Information and member representing Ekeremor Constituency One,Hon.Tare Porri stated this while briefing newsmen in Yenagoa.
He said the impeachment plot was a mere rumour by those persons that do not mean well for the state.
He described the rumour of impeachment against the governor as not only unfounded, but vexatious, which was targeted at distracting the governor’s attention from embarking on developmental projects that would impact and add value to the state.
Porri stated that the Bayelsa State 6th Assembly from its inception has an harmonious relationship with the Executive and Juducial arms as partners in progress, wondering why detractors and enemies of government could embarked on such rumours.
“They have failed, despite their distractions, the governor will continue to implement government policies that would engender good governance.” he said.
The Assembly spokesman solicited the cooperation and support from all, urging Bayelsans to rally round the government of Senator Douye Diri.
He said the Rt.Hon Abraham Ngobere led 6th Assembly despite the challenges it faced last year has continued to remain united and work in synergy with the Executive arm of government, assuring Bayelsans that in this new year the Assembly will not deviate from its statutory legislative functions as well as its oversight functions.
On expectations for the new legislative year, he said the House has resumed with more vigour to add more values to its legislative oversight functions.
“The 6th Assembly has passed reasonable number of bills ,while some are pending , most especially the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act , VAPP and we are ready to set new legislative agenda for the state in 2021” he added.
By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa.
APGA Tasks Obiozor On Good Leadership
The National Working Committee of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, has counselled the new President-General of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, George Obiozor, to use his wealth of experience as an Ambassador to bring Ndigbo together as a way of further integrating them into the mainstream of the Nigerian society.
APGA further charged the new President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo to build on the legacy of his predecessor since the central objective is to re-engineer the machinery for the overall attainment of the collective goals of the association.
The APGA NWC gave the advice in a statement issued by the National Chairman, Ozonkpu Victor Ike Oye on Monday.
The party leadership posited that with the election of Prof. Obiozor, the frontline Igbo socio-political group had been put on auto-drive because of the enormous experience he garnered over the years, assuring that APGA would give him maximum support.
On the wranglings trailing the emergence of Professor George Obiozor as the new President – General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, APGA expressed satisfaction that the election was free and fair as was corroborated by other contestants.
The party’s NWC congratulated Professor Obiozor on his victory as the President of Ohaneze Ndigbo after a keenly contested election, praying God to give the new Ohanaeze Ndigbo President-General the required wisdom, courage and good health to face the challenges of his new office.
The Tide source reports that Ambassador George Obiozor was elected after polling the highest votes.
Obiozor won the contest with a total of 304 votes.
His emergence follows the tenure expiration of the Chief Nnia Nwodo-led executive of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.
