Rivers
CP Tasks Officers On Accountability, Integrity
Rivers State Commissioner of Police, CP Joseph Mukan, has stated that the good works of members of the Rivers State Police Command will speak for them.
Mukan stated this during the sendforth of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), State Criminal and Investigation Department (SCID), Ahmed Kontagora.
Mukan stated that DCP Ahmed Kontagora came, saw and conquered as his high level of commitment had promoted him to DCP, Operations, Lagos State Command.
Mukan advise the police to remain dedicated, focused on their jobs to justify their good works in the end.
“What you are doing today is a call, just as God called others into different professions, so you are called into the police.
“Know that at the end, God will hold you accountable the job that He placed in your hands to do and you will give account of what you did with it.
“So we should always guide our conscience and understand the fact that we will account for whatever we are doing.
“If you do the right thing God will bless you and if you do the wrong thing and you take corrections and change for good, God will forgive you and also bless you,” Mukan said.
He stated that no society can wipe out crime completely, but God has been faithful ìn helping them to reduce crime rate to the barest minimum.
“We are not also happy because he is leaving us, but we will have to console ourselves with the fact that police work is a merry-go-round. Personally myself I can write a book on Kontagora. I’ve worked with him closely and it was not a surprise that Kontagora was chosen to head the place, it was due to his best performance and innovations.”
“Lagos State is a known place for you and to be there in such capacity is not by coincidence as such posting comes with scrutiny of your level of performance in the Police, so being the DCP, Ops in Lagos is not coincidence as they know they are putting round pegs in round holes.”
Mukan described Lagos State as volatile, adding that Kontagora was equal to the task ahead of him, while appealing to all those he left behind to continue pray for him, urging them also to emulate his good legacies.
Rivers
Stakeholders Seek Sustenance Of Iwhoruohna Language
Some stakeholders in the promotion of Ikwerre language, also known as Iwhoruohna have called for the promotion and sustenance of the language across generations of the Ikwerre ethnic nationality and beyond.
This call was made recently during the maiden edition of Oro Okwu Ikwuonu Iwhoruohna Language Competition under the aegis of Oro Okwu Ikwuonu Iwhoruohna in Rebisi kingdom in port Harcourt City local Government Area of Rivers State.
Speaking at the event recently in Port Harcourt; an illustrious son of Rebisi Kingdom,
Hon. ChimeneOwiriwa said that since language is part of a way of life and identity of a people as well as a child’s mother tongue and lingua franca he would work closely with community leaders such as Comrade. Bob Friday Nlerum and Government officials at all levels to ensure that kids learn their mothers’ tongue right from the primary school.
“As a leader I will work closely with the initiator of this project, Comrade Friday
Nlerum and Government officials to ensure that children begin to learn our language at primary school. In fact, the Government needs to re-introduce indigenous language at, the primary schools. Our communities and Government should enforce the effective use of our languages at schools” Hon Owiriwa added.
He pointed out that since the Iwhuruohna language is one of the leading languages in the State would use his resources to sponsor the next edition of OkwuIkwuonuIwharuohna competition, adding that there is the need to support and encourage the organizers and the initiators.
Rivers
Rivers
Police Foil Sea Pirates’ Attack, Rescues Passengers
The Nigeria Police says its gallant operatives have foiled another attack by sea pirates and also rescued the beleaguered passengers, who have safely arrived their destination.
The Police further disclosed that the pilot of the speedboat ferrying the passengers to Bonny from Port Harcourt, identified as Inye Hart has been detained for violating existing navigation laws, saying that he exposed the passengers to avoidable danger by navigating a creek that has been banned from use.
Officer-in-charge of the Marine Division of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) in Bonny LGA, Solomon Adeniyi, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), revealed that the incident happened on the evening of Monday, along VIP Creek, off the Bonny-Port Harcourt sea route.
DSP Adeniyi informed that Inye Hart will be “charged to court for the offences of endangering life at sea (a violation of the Merchant Shipping Act) and disobedience to a lawful order not to move through the banned Dutch Island VIP Creek (a violation of the Bonny Local Government Byelaw)”.
Deputy Leader of the Bonny Legislative Assembly, Dipiriye Jumbo asserted that the law will take its course in the matter, stressing that whoever breaches the laws of the land will face the full wrath of the law, as no stone will be left unturned to safeguard the lives and properties of the people of Bonny LGA.
Chairman of the Speedboat Pilots Association, Godswill Jumbo confirmed the development while the Chairman of the Bonny Marine Transporters Association (BMTA), Maxwell Hart declined comments.
Recall that protests rocked Bonny Island and Port Harcourt, last week as residents took to the streets to demand action from the authorities to checkmate the rising spate of sea pirates’ attacks on the Bonny waterways.
The protesters marched from the Coal Beach in Bonny to the King Perekule Palace and then to the Bonny Local Government Secretariat where they presented their 5-Point demands to the authorities.
In a separate protest in Port Harcourt, the aggrieved protesters later converged at the entrance to the Government House, where they presented the 5-Point demand to the State Commissioner for Youth Development, Prince Ohia, and then marched to the State House of Assembly complex, where their demands were received by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani, represented by the lawmaker representing Ogba/Egbema/ Ndoni Constituency, Christian Ahiakwo.
