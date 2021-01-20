CP Tasks Officers On Accountability, Integrity

Rivers State Commissioner of Police, CP Joseph Mukan, has stated that the good works of members of the Rivers State Police Command will speak for them.

Mukan stated this during the sendforth of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), State Criminal and Investigation Department (SCID), Ahmed Kontagora.

Mukan stated that DCP Ahmed Kontagora came, saw and conquered as his high level of commitment had promoted him to DCP, Operations, Lagos State Command.

Mukan advise the police to remain dedicated, focused on their jobs to justify their good works in the end.

“What you are doing today is a call, just as God called others into different professions, so you are called into the police.

“Know that at the end, God will hold you accountable the job that He placed in your hands to do and you will give account of what you did with it.

“So we should always guide our conscience and understand the fact that we will account for whatever we are doing.

“If you do the right thing God will bless you and if you do the wrong thing and you take corrections and change for good, God will forgive you and also bless you,” Mukan said.

He stated that no society can wipe out crime completely, but God has been faithful ìn helping them to reduce crime rate to the barest minimum.

“We are not also happy because he is leaving us, but we will have to console ourselves with the fact that police work is a merry-go-round. Personally myself I can write a book on Kontagora. I’ve worked with him closely and it was not a surprise that Kontagora was chosen to head the place, it was due to his best performance and innovations.”

“Lagos State is a known place for you and to be there in such capacity is not by coincidence as such posting comes with scrutiny of your level of performance in the Police, so being the DCP, Ops in Lagos is not coincidence as they know they are putting round pegs in round holes.”

Mukan described Lagos State as volatile, adding that Kontagora was equal to the task ahead of him, while appealing to all those he left behind to continue pray for him, urging them also to emulate his good legacies.