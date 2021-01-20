COVID-19: Edo Deploys 200 Policemen To Enforce Protocol

The Edo State Government, on Monday, deployed a total of 200 constabularies to three major local government areas of the state for strict compliance of COVID-19 safety protocol.

The Deputy Governor, Mr Philip Shaibu, who addressed the constabularies, urged them to discharge their duties professionally.

According to him, “You are going for a very important assignment, which is the enforcement of COVID-19 safety protocol in Oredo, Egor and Ikpoba -Oka local government areas of the state.

“You must ensure that all the eateries have hand washing facilities and encourage social distancing.

“All eateries and banks in the council areas must not be crowded, while customers must be on queue for easy entry into those places.

“All the drivers, both private and commercial, and their passengers must also wear face mask.”

Shaibu said that any driver or passengers found not wearing face mask should be arrested and prosecuted.

“You, as enforcers, must show good example by wearing your own face mask properly and you must not allow any gathering of more than 50 persons,” he said.

The deputy governor expressed the regret that the second wave of COVID-19 had claimed more lives than the first.

“That is why you have more work to do; don’t forget that you must show good examples in enforcing the law; don’t harass anybody but you must do your work professionally,” he said.

The Tide reports that Shaibu himself conducted a stop-and-search on some vehicles, with those found not wearing face mask ordered to be arrested and taken to testing centres.

In another development, the village head of Obagie Community in Egor Local Government Area of Edo State, Dr. James Igbinadolor, has called on the inhabitants of the area to respect the constituted laid down order of selecting a head of a community to avoid anarchy.

He said when such a laid down procedure is not followed, it could lead to unnecessary power tussle, rancour and conflict among the inhabitants and this can slow down development.

The village head of the community made the call at the end of a-one-day peace conference aimed at building peaceful relationship among all members of the community.

Igbinadolor said there can not be two village heads in one community and that the current rumour making the rounds that one Mr Stephen Osaretin is parading himself as the Odionwere is not giving the community a good name.

He said the said Stephen is not an elder in the community because he has not been initiated into the elder’s grade let alone an odionwere.

He said he wondered why he sees himself as the acting Odionwere designate, adding that such is an abomination because there cannot be two Odionwere in Obagie community.

“There is an urgent need for all members to come together and ensure the peace, harmony and progress of Obagie and as such, all hands must be on deck to work towards it

“ We must all come together to make Obagie great. Any person who knows his/herself as a native of Obagie community should join hands with us and move the community to a greater height”, he said.