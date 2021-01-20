CAN, Centre Knock MURIC’s Call For Kukah’s Sack As NPC Scribe

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and the Kukah Centre, yesterday, faulted the call for the sacking of Bishop Matthew Kukah of Sokoto Catholic Diocese as the secretary of the National Peace Committee.

They said MURIC’s call came from a position of ignorance as the NPC was a non-governmental group convened by Kukah himself.

Both CAN and the Kukah Centre, therefore, advised the Muslim group to carry out adequate research next time before making such public demands.

The leaders of the two organizations spoke, yesterday, while reacting to claims by MURIC that Kukah was too-controversial-a-personality to play such a sensitive role in the national peace-building efforts.

The Executive Director of MURIC, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, had earlier also urged Muslims to boycott (or stage a walkout from) any event in which Kukah was involved either as the chairman, secretary, member, guest or speaker unless he showed remorse for allegedly attacking Islam in his 2020 Christmas Day message on the state-of-the-nation.

Reacting, CAN’s Vice Chairman (Northern Region), Rev. John Hayab, described the position of the Muslim group as laughable, asking, “Is the National Peace Committee paid appointment? When will this foolishness stop in Nigeria? Shame on them and their sponsors.

“We suspect some characters are angry with Kukah’s popularity, and that is why they are twisting everything he said and instigating people against him.

“How on earth will you say a man should be removed from the house he builds?

“Very soon they will also tell him (Kukah) to withdraw all his beautiful articles on national development which he has been writing as a columnist, since the days of the now-defunct New Nigerian Newspaper, and apologize for his perspectives on national issues over several decades.”

Similarly, the Director of Kukah Centre, Rev. Fr. Atta Barkindo, said, “Bishop Kukah is the convener of the peace committee. The committee is not a government agency.”

He, however, said it was only former Head of State, Gen Abdulsalami Abubakar, who chairs the National Peace Committee, headquartered in the Kukah Centre that can adequately address the call for the bishop’s sacking as the scribe of the NPC.

“I can’t release a statement or directly speak on behalf of the peace committee (concerning the demand by MURIC) without the approval of the Chairman, General Abdulsalami, because I am not authorized to do so.

“Besides, we cannot glorify a group like MURIC who have no authority to speak for Muslims,” Barkindo said.

Earlier, the Islamic human rights body, Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), had told President Muhammadu Buhari-led government and the National Peace Committee (NPC) to desist from imposing Bishop Mathew Kukah on Nigerian Muslims.

MURIC declared that Muslims have the right to boycott any committee or event in which the bishop was involved.

A statement, yesterday by its Director, Ishaq Akintola, said they have watched in utter consternation as some groups added fuel to the flame in the Kukah controversy.

The body lambasted the Nigerian Catholic Mission and Northern Christian groups for arrogantly endorsing “Kukah’s incinerating Christmas statement instead of dousing tension”.

“Kukah himself added salt to injury by telling us that he did not know how or where he insulted Muslims. It means he is not ready to show remorse. Kukah will not recognise the dignity of his Muslim neighbour. He still believes that Muslims are there for him to push around and lampoon like school children.

“Several Islamic organisations including the Jamaatu Nasr il-Islam (JNI), the Nigerian Islamic Centre, Zaria and the Sokoto Muslim Solidarity Forum have demanded Kukah’s resignation from that committee. It must be a huge joke if the Federal Government or the NPC think this matter can be swept under the carpet or that it would soon be overtaken by events,” it said.

MURIC noted that successive governments have created a larger than life image for the Christian leader by giving him lofty positions, particularly in federal commissions and committees without any objection from Muslims.