Sports
Ambassador Designate, Others, Pledge Support For Grassroots Football
Nigeria’s Ambassador designate to Sierra Leone, Henry Omaku and some politicians in Nasarawa have pledged more support for grassroot football development in the state.
They made the pledge in separate interviews with newsmen in Lafia, on Monday, shortly after the conclusion of the Nasarawa State Football Association (NSFA) 2019/2020 ‘Premier League’ competition, a grassroot initiative for local football teams across the state.
Tidesports source gathred that the 2nd edition of the competition was organised by the NSFA, in partnership with Bet9ja, a betting company, with 42 teams across the state accredited to participate in the tournament, which kicked off on September 26, 2019.
After several fixtures and elimination rounds, Ogene Football Club and Kokona Selected Football Club emerged as finalists, with Kokona Selected FC eventually emerging champions, after defeating Ogene FC 4-2 via a penalty shootout, after playing a 1-1 draw in regulation time.
Omaku, who just got posted as ambassador to Sierra Leone, by President Muhammadu Buhari, said he was impressed with the turnout of youths and supporters and the interest the competition had ignited across the state.
He said despite his deployment, he would continue to support any effort aimed at the development of grassroot football and sports, to give youths in the rural areas a sense of belonging and a platform to develop and showcase their skills.
“The tournament itself is highly fascinating. You can see how it brought people together. You can see how the youths are very cheerful, despite the pandemic. They still came out.
“I want to assure you that organising such tournaments will continue to foster unity among the diverse communities in the state and I will continue to play my part in that regard, because I love sports.
“I eat sports. I drink sports. So definitely, I will not stop supporting this kind of initiative,” he said.
Also speaking, Member representing Keana Constituency in the State Assembly, Mohammed Omadefu said he hoped the competition would be better organised in future editions, to attract more sponsorship for the benefit of the youths.
“For us in the house of assembly, we will do our best to provide the needed legislation to promote sports development in the state,” he said.
Chairman of Doma Local Government Area, Rabo Sani, also expressed delight at the organisation and conclusion of the tournament and appealed to the organisers to ensure its continuity, so as to expose more talents.
Chairman of the NSFA, Mohammed Alkali, who also spoke to the media, said he was happy with the massive support received from across the state, including the media, who he credited with spreading the news about the competition.
“I cannot say anything more than to thank the media for giving us publicity right from the beginning to the finals. The media made sure people from the state heard of it. Even people outside the state and outside the country were aware,” he said.
He explained that the competition would have ended sometime in 2020, but for the outbreak of the COVID-19.
Sports
Real Madrid Academy: Admission Process Will Be Fair, Transparent – SA
The Rivers State Government has assured that the ongoing admission processes into the state-owned Real Madrid Football Academy, Port Harcourt, will not only be fair to all applicants, no matter one’s status but very transparent. This was the declaration of the Special Adviser to Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike on Real Madrid Academy, Barr. Christopher Green, on Monday during the first part of screening exercise (aptitude test) on the candidates for admission at the Government Girls Secondary School, Rumuokwuta, Port Harcourt.
Green, while speaking with news men said that there would be a level playing ground for everybody as far as admission into the academy was concerned. According to him, “It’s going to be as transparent as can be, there’s no favouritism, it is neither for the high nor for the low, it is for everybody as long as you meet our criteria, as long as you do well in academics (Aptitude Test) as well as in the art of football (Practical)’
‘All will be screened under the same environment, atmosphere and it is open for people to come and see. In fact, the result of the screening exercise would be apparent even before official announcement as every parent would have the opportunity to watch his son or ward perform”
“The SA reiterated that Governor Wike had warned and directed that the ground must be level and the process fair to all. There is no partiality, no external influence.” The screening exercise witnessed a huge turn- out of prospective students for the academy, with over 1,200 children thronging the aptitude test venue with their parents. The SA described the turn-out as very impressive and an eloquent testimony that people have bought into what Governor Wike is doing to provide a platform for the development of future leaders and talents of the state and Nigeria.
“What is happening here is very impressive. The Real Madrid Academy is a deliberate plan by the Governor to provide for the youths of Rivers State and Nigeria in general. With this kind of project, he has secured the future of our youths, he is building human capacity, creating jobs and wealth for the empowerment of the young ones who would develop to become stars and leaders tomorrow. The academy is one project that can never go wrong in the sense that if you cannot make it via football, you make it through academics. Facilities at the academy are the best one can find anywhere in Africa and it presents a very big opportunity, perhaps, that’s why we are having this number coming from every state in the country”, he added.
Also speaking earlier, Commissioner for Education in the state, Kaniye Ebeku, whose ministry supervised the aptitude test, agreed that Governor Wike’s vision for the academy has been a huge success considering the extent parents across the country have embraced the opportunity. He described as wonderful the enthusiasm of parents and the sheer number of candidates on ground for the screening exercise.
By: Gabriel Nwanetanya
Sports
Eaglets Lose WAFU U-17 Cup To Ivory Coast
Defending champions Nigeria lost 3-2 against Ivory Coast in the final of the WAFU B U-17 tournament on Monday.
Two late goals from Ahmed Abdulahi were not enough to help the Golden Eagles lift the trophy after Sindou Kone, Abdrumane Konate and Seydou Traore’s strikes condemned Nigeria to their second defeat against the young Elephants in the tournament.
Fatai Amoo’s boys started the competition on a shaky note when they lost their opening Group B match to Ivory Coast.
Nigeria then secured a draw against Ghana in their second game in the competition and managed to reach the semi-finals of the tournament after results from other games favoured them.
The Golden Eaglets secured a 1-0 victory over Burkina Faso in the semi-final to advance into the final and subsequently qualified for the 2021 U-17 Africa Cup of Nations which will take place in Morocco.
Nigeria, however, failed in the last hurdle after narrowly losing to the Young Elephants in the Wafu final at Stade de Kegue.
Sindou ignited the surge of goals with a fine strike when he beat goalkeeper Destiny Emuwahem to put Ivory Coast in front in the 15th minute.
Moments before the hour mark, Abdrumane Konate doubled the Young Elephants’ lead with a well-taken effort.
In an effort to try and avoid defeat in the encounter, coach Amoo made a number of substitutions, including introducing Abdulahi for Chijioke Vinci Osuji in the 65th minute.
Seydou Traore compounded the woes of the Golden Eaglets when he found the back of the net for Ivory Coast in the 84th minute to firmly put his side on the path to lifting the trophy.
Abdulahi then bagged two late goals, including a fine free-kick for Nigeria but the efforts were not enough to help Amoo’s Boys win the title for the second consecutive time.
Sports
Eguma Gives Reasons For Victory Over Heartland FC
The technical adviser of Rivers United Football Club of Port Harcourt, Stanley Eguma, has said that their 3-1 victory over Heartland FC of Owerri, on Sunday, was not a fluke.
He stated that his team was well prepared against their visitors, knowing their capacity in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).
Eguma, said this, on Sunday, in a post match shortly after they defeated their opponents in match-day five of NPFL at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, in Port Harcourt.
“I thank my players, they actually put up a good effort today, knowing full well that Heartland FC is a strong team in the league, this win has boosted the morale of my players.
We knew today’s game was going to be tough, so, we prepared very well because it seems to be a local derby
By the grace of God, our efforts earned us the maximum three points at stake” Eguma said. .
The number one coach in the state further commend-ed the management of the team, saying that the victory has brought back confidence in the team.
“We worked-extra hard to get these three points because Heartland FC was fighting from every corners.
“The winning is very good for us especially now that we are going back to the continental game against South Africa,” he stated.
Also speaking the head coach of Heartland FC, Christian Obi, attributed the loss to lack of concentration by his boys (players).
According to him, every coach is always optimistic of victory in any game, adding, that, they did not bargain to lose but is part of the game.
He used the medium to urge Rivers United to put more effort in the matches, since, they are playing in the continental tournament.
By: Kiadum Edookor
Trending
- Sports2 days ago
NPFL: Rivers Utd Thumps Heartland FC 3-1
- Sports2 days ago
WAFU Tourney: Eagles’ Stars Laud Eaglets
- Column3 days ago
In Fairness To NLNG
- Editorial3 days ago
Still On Police Brutality
- Business2 days ago
AfCFTA: Commodity Exchange Positions Nigeria For Effective Operations
- Business2 days ago
Bayelsa Debunks Participation In N123.34bn 2020 Grant To States
- Rivers2 days ago
Transcorp Acquires 45% OML 17 From Shell, Total, Eni
- Sports2 days ago
NPFL: Martins Eyes Top Goal Scorers Award