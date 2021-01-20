2023: Group Backs Power Shift To South

A new political group, the New Nigerian Movement (NNM), has joined the agitation for the Presidency to shift from the North to the South, come 2023.

The group called on the two main political parties; the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), or any other viable political parties that may emerge along the line, to banish the idea of retaining their presidential tickets in the North.

It charged the political class to ensure equity, fairness and justice for peace and stability to reign, stressing that no single part of the country must be made to dominate others in the power equation.

In a communique issued after its inaugural meeting in Abuja yesterday, the Movement expressed its determination to work towards giving Nigerians a new direction ahead of the 2023 elections.

In the communique, signed by the National Chairman of the NNM, Alhaji Ahmed Haruna Dan-Zago, the group said it would also support generational power shift in the country.

It called on the national leadership of the ruling APC to respect agreements by keeping the party’s commitment to all the legacy parties that came together to form the APC before the 2015 elections.

The communique reads: “The inaugural meeting of the New Nigeria Movement (NNM), a socio-political group comprising patriotic and credible Nigerians who are determined to give Nigerians a new direction, was held in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, today, Monday, 18th January, 2021.

“The pioneer members are drawn from the 36 states of the federation and united by a burning desire to give Nigeria a new political direction that will guarantee peace, true unity, equity and mutual trust.

“The New Nigerian Movement (NNM) therefore resolved to team up with patriotic Nigerians and the President to move the country forward.

“Our Movement is in total support of the clarion call by Nigerians for power shift to the South and generational power shift”.

“The meeting unanimously elected a credible, humane, patriotic and progressive Nigerian, Alhaji Ahmed Haruna Dan Zago, the former Kano state chairman of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), as National Chairman of the Movement.”

The agitation for power shift to the South has continued to dominate discussions in political circles in the last few weeks, with various interest groups lending their voices to the call.

The latest of such agitation came from Speakers of the Legislative Assemblies of the six states in the Southwest geopolitical zone.