Transcorp Acquires 45% OML 17 From Shell, Total, Eni

The Rivers State Government has stated its willingness to build a brigade of youths that would be productive and worthy Ambassadors of the state and adequately equipped to face the future.

The Commissioner for Youth Development, Hon Prince Obi Ohia who gave the assurance when he visited the State chapter of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) Secretariat, said the ministry would commence implementing programmes already mapped out for the development of youths in Rivers State.

Ohia noted that the government was ready to collaborate with the Youth Council in order to pull the youths from the doldrums of crime and hooliganism bedeviling the nation.

According to him, “the ministry is ready to collaborate with the Youth Council and other relevant youth bodies in order to make landmark achievements this year”.

“The ministry has outlined laudable programmes that would better the lot of youths in the State this year”.

Ohia expressed optimism that given the love and passion Governor Wike had shown towards youths as evidenced in the numerous infrastructural and human capacity development projects in the state, it is certain that the present administration would deliver on all of its promises to the youths.

The ministry he said, was working tirelessly to ensure that the Youth Council begin to receive subventions as was the case in time past, stressing that without subventions, the Youth Council cannot run her secretariat.

The State Secretary of the NYCN, Mr David Apiafi who spoke on behalf of the chairman, Ambassador Chijioke Ihunwo commended the Commissioner for finding time to visit the Youths and pleaded for financial assistance for the Youth Council.

Ihunwo said the NYCN was struggling to carry out their programmes as a result of financial constraints and made a passionate appeal that the yearly subventions to the youth body be restored for the smooth running of the secretariat.

He called for a more robust relationship with the government, adding that the partnership that already exists between the state government and the youths be scaled up.

Meanwhile, the state government has intervened in the crisis rocking the Egbema youth council, constituting a Caretaker Committee that would pilot affairs of the Youth Association in order to forestall any breakdown of law and order in the area.

The Commissioner for Youth Development, Hon Prince Obi Ohia who announced constitution of the committee after meeting with the factions of the youth body, explained that the tenure of the current executive of the body would expire on the 16th of January as earlier pronounced by the courts.

He explained that the Ministry of Youth Development had the statutory responsibility to supervise and oversee all youth activities and to ensure that internal wrangling which may instigate volatility were not allowed to fester within the communities in the state.

Ohia, noted that the State government would not approve tenure elongation in the case of Egbema Youth Association, stating that the Ministry of Youth had to step in to avert any security breaches in the area.

According to him, “we must listen to the pulsations of the people who have agreed that they do not want tenure elongation”.

The Hon. Commissioner stressed that the decision to constitute a Caretaker Committee was predicated on the fact that their constitution and over 90% of the exco members present at the meeting were against tenure elongation.