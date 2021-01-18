Piracy: MWUN Threatens To Shut Down Maritime Operations In Rivers

The Federal Government says the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos State that was shut down for repair will be reopened on February 15.

The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola disclosed this while carrying out an inspection of the construction repair and the planned diversion shifts on the bridge.

Fashola, in a statement, said he was optimistic that the bridge would be reopened on February 15 to enable the government begin work on the Falomo Bridge.

The former Lagos State governor also disclosed that repair work on the Falomo Bridge would begin as soon as the Third Mainland Bridge is opened.

According to him, “on the Third Mainland Bridge, most of our work is almost done, we lost two weeks during the civil protest and our completion date earlier was towards the end of January, that has slipped.

“We are hoping that by 15th of February, we should be done and the bridge should be opened to the public.

“That is one of the reasons why I also came to see how far and when this bridge will be opened to the public because this is delaying our work on Falomo Bridge.

“We have done some work on Falomo Bridge, we are going to have to close Falomo Bridge as soon as this is done so that we can also replace the expansion joints there. All the other preliminary work has been done there, but we left it in order to reduce the inconvenience to commuters in and around Lagos.

“So, the Eko Bridge that was closed is opened now, this one (Third Mainland Bridge) is going to be opened by February 15.”

Fashola, however, assured that the Federal Government would consult with the Lagos State Government before Falomo Bridge is closed for repair.

