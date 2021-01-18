Nation
Obiano Suspends Sale Of Anambra’s Assets In Enugu
Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State has suspended the planned sale of some assets of the state amongst them Commissioners quarters located within the Agu-Awka axis near Government House, Awka.
Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Mr C-Don Adinuba, made the position of government known in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday in Awka.
The leading opposition party in the state, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had recently criticised the planned sale of some states assets as bad.
PDP Publicity secretary, Mr Nnamdi Nwangwu, noted that All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) led government was trying to dispose all that the state had.
“We have it on good note that many property of the State in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja and Enugu are being sold by the incumbent government,” he said.
But in a reaction, Adinuba described the criticism as a case of de-marketing of the state and corruption fighting back, adding that there was nothing surreptitious about the planned asset disposal.
He said assets put for sale were those government discovered it inherited since the creation of the state in 1991 but were not in any official record of the state government.
“The State government received an intelligence report in late 2018 that there were a number of properties in prime locations in Enugu which were given to Anambra State following the sharing of assets between Enugu and Anambra.
“An Executive Council panel was set up to investigate the report, the panel discovered that there was no record whatsoever known to the government about any of the properties and government has not derived any value from the properties.
“Though Governor Willie Obiano was to suspend the decision to sell off the properties, the advertisement in national media was in line with the principles of transparency, accountability and due process,” he stated.
Adinuba said the Commissioners’ Quarters property in Awka were placed for disposal in view of the fact they were no longer serving their intended purposes and dismissed as misinformation that it planned to sell it at give away prices.
Adinuba said the intention was to use the proceeds from the sales to build modern multi-family buildings which should serve as official residences of commissioners and other top political appointees in a more secure location.
He said the attack on the government was to arm twist it into abandoning the assets recovery drive.
“The oppositions have also alleged the government has begun the sale of the Commissioners Quarters in Awka at N25m per compound. True, there has been a move to alienate the Commissioners Quarters at N45m, and not N25m, per compound.
“This valuation was reached based on the comparative market value of land in the area and environs where the Commissioners Quarters is located as well as the fact that the government allocates land at N10m for 1,000 square metres in similar locations.
“The value has been computed at N30m per compound, therefore, the value is N30m per compound, an upper value of N15m has been determined to cover the total value of old four-bedroom bungalow and two-room servants quarters, bringing the total valuation to N45m.,”he stated.
US To Lift Travel Ban On Nigeria, Others
The United States President-elect, Joe Biden has said his administration would roll back enforcement of a variety of executive orders ratified by his predecessor, Donald Trump, when he takes over the office on January 20.
Trump had in the early days of his administration barred immigrants from Chad, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Somalia, Syria, Venezuela, and Yemen – most of which are majority Muslim.
Citing security concerns, Trump also included Nigeria, Eritrea, Kyrgyzstan, Myanmar, Sudan and Tanzania to the list early 2020.
However, a statement by the incoming White House Chief of Staff, Ron Klain, last Saturday, said that among dozens of regulations to be reversed by the President in his first day at the Oval Office, include the travel ban placed on Nigeria and other countries which are most Muslim countries.
“President-elect Biden will take action not just to reverse the gravest damages of the Trump administration but also to start moving our country forward,” the statement said.
Recall that the embattled outgoing President of the United States had disclosed that he will not be attending the inauguration of president-elect, Joe Biden.
Trump, who has also refused to concede the 2020 election, is currently facing impeachment following the invasion of the Capitol Hill by some of his supporters.
Also, this will be the first time an outgoing President will be absent during an inauguration ceremony of his successor.
CLO Congratulates Former Envoy, Obiozor
The Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO) has congratulated Prof. George Obiozor on his election as the new President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide.
The Chairman of CLO in Anambra State, Mr Vincent Ezekwueme, felicitated with Obiozor while speaking with newsmen in Enugu.
According to him, Obiozor emerged victorius at the group’s National Election held in Owerri at the weekend.
He said that Obiozor secured a total of 304 votes to beat Chief Sergius Okoro, who polled three votes and Dr Valentine Opa-raocha, who got 15 votes.
Ezekwueme said that he was delighted that the election was peaceful and hitch-free.
He noted that Obiozor won “clearly and squarely’’.
The CLO chairman, however, urged Obiozor to use his wealth of experience and connections to pacify aggrieved persons and sub-groups.
“Obiozor should carry everyone along.
“He should run an inclusive administration.
“The new president-general of Ohaneze Ndigbo should pacify all aggrieved candidates, persons and sub-groups under Ohanaeze, which is the apex Igbo socio-cultural group,’’ he advised.
Ezekwueme also urged Obiozor to emulate his predecessor, Chief John Nwodo, in doggedness in fighting and championing the cause of the Igbo nation and humanity in general.
“The flaming torch passed to Obiozor must not quench, rather it should burn and shine the more,’’ he added.
It would be recalled that Obiozor was Nigeria’s Ambassador to the U.S from 2004 to 2008.
He also served as Nigeria’s High Commissioner to Cyprus and Nigeria’s Ambassador to Israel.
He was also a Director-General of the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, Lagos.
By: Canice Amadi, Enugu
Ugwuanyi Donates Cash, Rice To Wives Of Fallen Heroes
The Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, on Friday donated the sum of N5 million and 150 bags of 50kg rice to wives of fallen heroes within 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Enugu.
Ugwuanyi also donated N5 million to the 82 Division Nigerian Army Officers’ Wives Association (NAOWA) Chapter of Vocational and Skills Acquisition Centre in Abakpa Cantonment, Enugu.
Governor Ugwuanyi made the donations in a brief and solemn event to mark this year’s Armed Force Remembrance Day celebration held at the Abakpa Cantonment, Enugu, under strict COVID-19 Protocol compliance.
He held solemn silence for the fallen heroes, adding that the day was not for long remarks or speech making.
The Enugu State Government, he said, wanted to support the Chairperson of 82 Division NAOWA and wife of the General Officer Commanding (GOC) with the sum of N5 million.
The governor also bought all the alcohol-based san-itisers, liquid detergent, liquid air fresheners as well as bed sheets, among other items made by the graduates of the NAOWA Vocational and Skills Acquisition Centre.
Responding, Maj.-Gen. Lasisi Adegboye, GOC of 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, thanked the governor for his overwhelming philanthropic gesture to the Division.
Adegboye also appreciated the governor for leaving his entire busy schedule and creating time to be with the Division “at a special day like this’’.
He noted that the reason the Armed Force Remembrance Day, usually celebrated on January 15, was not held in its usual traditional way and its attendant funfair was quite known to everybody.
“We continue to pray for our nation, our colleagues in the front-lines, our Commander-in-Chief and the Chief of Army Staff as we all seek enduring security and peace throughout the nation.
“We will continue to pray for wives and families of our fallen heroes, who have paid the ultimate sacrifice for the peace and oneness of the nation.
“We are also grateful to Governor Ugwuanyi for his support to us and entire armed forces”.
According to him, they would continue to pray for the governor and his family for God’s grace and guidance on them.
Also in a remark, Mrs Rasheedat Adegboye, Chairperson, 82 Division NAOWA, thanked the governor, the GOC, senior staff and other officers of the Division that had supported NAOWA Vocational and Skills Acquisition Centre.
She said, “For the graduates of the vocational and skills acquisition Centre, I will want you to apply all you have learnt to improve the socio-economic status and well-being of yourselves and families.
“For the new intakes to the centre, I want you to take your training seriously; learn and be master of your chosen skill in order to make a difference in the society, improve your earnings and support your families’’.
A total of 32 sewing machines and its accessories were given to the new graduates of the centre that learnt tailoring/fashion designing.
In the same vein, 170 bags of fish feeds and other accessories were given to the new graduates of the centre that learnt fish farming among other skills.
By: Canice Amadi, Enugu
