NGO Engages Traditional Rulers On Girl-Child Education In Zamfara

The Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (IAUE), has offered a four-year comprehensive sholarship to a student with the display of unparalleled integrity.

Alongside the scholarship, the university also gave an award of Certificate of Honour and Cash sum of N200,000 to the student.

The student, master Victor Ugochukwu Ami, a year one student of the Department of political science of the Institution was said to have picked up a Android Smart phone and returned it to the owner when he had no phone himself.

Speaking to journalists shortly after the award ceremony at the university’s Auditorium, main campus, Rumuolumeni, Port Harcourt, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Ozo-Mekuri Ndimele, said the act of Victor Ugochukwu Ami was worth celebrating as a proof to the world that despite the degrading state of moral and social standards in the society, there are still good and well-behaved students who would not sell their conscience, not even for a smart phone.

Ndimele said, “we are here for our students. We love them and especially for those who have displayed simple integrity, we will reward them and that is what we have done. Victor Ugochukwu Ami picked up a smart phone and returned it to the owner when he had no phone himself. Very important. It is something we are happy about and it’s worth celebrating”.

Ndimele continued, “we gave him a four-year comprehensive scholarship to look after his fees and other levies. Also, a small amount of money for his upkeep while in school. We also gave him a Certificate of Honour that wherever he goes in the world, he goes with it and showcase himself. He is the male student of the University for 2019/2020 academic session and so we call him the Student Man of the Year”.

Earlier, the Head of Department, Political Science, IAUE, Prof Bennett Ozioma, explained that the department was not as bad as viewed except that it was outspoken and did not tolerate intimidation, maintaining that it breeds and turnout good, moral standing students as well.

While noting that Victor Ugochukwu Ami was not the first student to pick a misplaced smart phone, Ozioma said the act of returning the phone was a show of the nobility of the department in the comity of departments across universities.

The Political Science HOD charged the student to keep the flag flying and pledged the department’s commitment to follow and nurture him in order not to be led astray.

Ozioma further lauded the Vice Chancellor for the honour given to the department.

By: Lady Godknows Ogbulu