Maritime Academy Gets Accreditation For National Diploma Programmes

A maritime education and training institution located in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, Charkin Maritime Academy (CMA), has made public its interim accreditation from the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) .

The accreditation from the NBTE is for CMA to run two critical National Diploma (NO) programmes, namely, Nautical Science and Marine Engineering.

CMA is one of the first private maritime academies in Nigeria to be given accreditation by the NBTE to run Diploma programmes in the two courses.

Already, the school has commenced the process of admitting fresh students for the 2021/2022 academic session just as it has fixed February 13, 2021 as the date for its entrance examination.

A statement signed by the Acting Provost of CMA, Dr. Egben Okore stated that with the NBTE accreditation, more Nigerians and foreigners intending to build a rewarding career at sea can now be trained in the noble profession of the Shipmaster and Marine Chief Engineer without leaving the shores of Nigeria to spend foreign currency for the same or even higher quality of training.

Apparently elated by the development, the founder of CMA, Sir Charles K. Wami said: “Receiving accreditation from the NBTE to offer National Diploma in Nautical Science and Marine Engineering in the academy in 2020 has been one of my happiest moments in my four years as CMA founder”.

Continuing, Wami said: “Our passion to build capacity for the Nigerian maritime industry and the need to fill the gap in unmet demands for the admission of young Nigerian school leavers into institutions of higher learning helped us in no small way. I could not be happier for the academy, her Governing Council, the Academic Board and Staff”.

Wami revealed that to gain this momentous achievement, CMA gave it all it takes in terms of building training infrastructures such as modern classrooms, 200 – capacity cadets’ hostel and dinning saloon, modern library, marine Engineering laboratories and workshops as well as multi-purpose hall.