LG Polls: Stakeholder Urges Ex-Scribe To Contest
A stakeholder in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State, Associate Professor Ben Ohia, has called on the immediate past secretary of the local government, Hon Job Vincent to contest for the forthcoming chairmanship seat of the local government council.
Ohia said this during a stakeholders’ meeting in Omoku, headquarters of the local government council.
According to him, since it was the turn of Constituency I to produce the next chairman of ONELGA the likes of Hon Vincent should be encouraged to run for the chairmanship slot of the council.
He described the former council secretary as a man with proven record of integrity, adding that the experience he garnered over the years in administration should be explored to improve the fortunes of the council.
Ohia also explained that “no chairman since the inception of the council had served for a second term, arguing that it will be an aberration for the current chairman of the council to talk of second term, when there was no such thing in ONELGA.
He further said Omoku was the only geopolitical zone that had not produced the council chairman since the inception of the LGA and called on the council chairman to respect the zoning system that has been respected by his predecessors.
Ohia said the people of Omoku whose turn it was to produce the next ONELGA chairman are solidly behind Hon. Job Vincent as he is tested and trusted administrator.
RSG Reassures On Building Productive Youths
The Rivers State Government has stated its willingness to build a brigade of youths that would be productive and worthy Ambassadors of the state and adequately equipped to face the future.
The Commissioner for Youth Development, Hon Prince Obi Ohia who gave the assurance when he visited the State chapter of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) Secretariat, said the ministry would commence implementing programmes already mapped out for the development of youths in Rivers State.
Ohia noted that the government was ready to collaborate with the Youth Council in order to pull the youths from the doldrums of crime and hooliganism bedeviling the nation.
According to him, “the ministry is ready to collaborate with the Youth Council and other relevant youth bodies in order to make landmark achievements this year”.
“The ministry has outlined laudable programmes that would better the lot of youths in the State this year”.
Ohia expressed optimism that given the love and passion Governor Wike had shown towards youths as evidenced in the numerous infrastructural and human capacity development projects in the state, it is certain that the present administration would deliver on all of its promises to the youths.
The ministry he said, was working tirelessly to ensure that the Youth Council begin to receive subventions as was the case in time past, stressing that without subventions, the Youth Council cannot run her secretariat.
The State Secretary of the NYCN, Mr David Apiafi who spoke on behalf of the chairman, Ambassador Chijioke Ihunwo commended the Commissioner for finding time to visit the Youths and pleaded for financial assistance for the Youth Council.
Ihunwo said the NYCN was struggling to carry out their programmes as a result of financial constraints and made a passionate appeal that the yearly subventions to the youth body be restored for the smooth running of the secretariat.
He called for a more robust relationship with the government, adding that the partnership that already exists between the state government and the youths be scaled up.
Meanwhile, the state government has intervened in the crisis rocking the Egbema youth council, constituting a Caretaker Committee that would pilot affairs of the Youth Association in order to forestall any breakdown of law and order in the area.
The Commissioner for Youth Development, Hon Prince Obi Ohia who announced constitution of the committee after meeting with the factions of the youth body, explained that the tenure of the current executive of the body would expire on the 16th of January as earlier pronounced by the courts.
He explained that the Ministry of Youth Development had the statutory responsibility to supervise and oversee all youth activities and to ensure that internal wrangling which may instigate volatility were not allowed to fester within the communities in the state.
Ohia, noted that the State government would not approve tenure elongation in the case of Egbema Youth Association, stating that the Ministry of Youth had to step in to avert any security breaches in the area.
According to him, “we must listen to the pulsations of the people who have agreed that they do not want tenure elongation”.
The Hon. Commissioner stressed that the decision to constitute a Caretaker Committee was predicated on the fact that their constitution and over 90% of the exco members present at the meeting were against tenure elongation.
Transcorp Acquires 45% OML 17 From Shell, Total, Eni
Heirs Holdings (HH), an affiliate of Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc (Transcorp) has acquired 45 per cent participating interest in Nigerian oil licence OML 17 from Shell Petroleum, Total and ENI.
The OML 17 comprises oil fields in Etche, Ikwerre, Obio/Akpor and Oyigbo local government areas of Rivers State.
This is contained in a statement signed by Mr Chike Anikwe, Acting Group Company Secretary, Transcorp made available on Friday in Lagos.
According to the statement, the transaction is one of the largest oil and gas financings in Africa in more than a decade, with a financing component of $1.1billion, provided by a consortium of global and regional banks and investors.
It said that the transaction was through TNOG Oil and Gas Limited (a related company of Heirs Holdings and Transcorp), which will have sole oparatorshio of the asset from Shell Petroleum Development Nigeria Plc, Total E&P Nigeria Limited and ENI.
Mr Tony Elumelu, Chairman of Heirs Holdings, said in the statement: “We have a very clear vision: creating Africa’s first integrated energy multinational, a global quality business, uniquely focused on Africa and Africa’s energy needs.
“The acquisition of such a high quality asset, with significant potential for further growth, is a strong statement of our confidence in Nigeria, the Nigerian oil and gas sector and a tribute to the extremely high-quality management team that we have assembled.
“As a Nigerian, and more particularly an indigene of the Niger Delta region, I understand well our responsibilities that come with stewardship of the asset, our engagement with communities and the strategic importance of the oil and gas sector in Nigeria.
“We see significant benefits from integrating our production, with our ability to power Nigeria, through Transcorp, and deliver value across the energy value chain,” he said.
Elumelu further said: “I would like to thank Shell, Total and ENI, for the professionalism of the process, the Federal Government of Nigeria, the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, and the NNPC for the confidence they have placed in us,” he noted.
Speaking on the investment, Mr Owen Omogiafo, the President and Group Chief Executive Officer, of Transcorp, said that the transaction was an evidence of the company’s strategy to power Africa.
“This deal further demonstrates Transcorp’s integrated energy strategy and our determination to power Africa.”
Heirs Holdings was advised by Standard Chartered Plc, as Global Coordinator, and United Capital Plc, with a syndicate of lending institutions, including Afreximbank, ABSA, Africa Finance Corporation, Union Bank of Nigeria, Hybrid Capital, and global asset management firm, Amundi.
The deal also involves Schlumberger as a technical partner, as well as the trading arm of Shell as an offtaker.
According to the statement, OML 17 has a current production capacity of 27,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day and, according to our estimates, 2P reserves of 1.2 billion barrels of oil equivalent, with an additional 1 billion barrels of oil equivalent resources of further exploration potential.
