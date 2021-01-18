Niger Delta
Bayelsa Women Alert On Herders’ Threat
Okutukutu-Epie women in Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa State have sent a Save Our Soul (SOS) appeal to the Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, to come to their aid over threat on their lives by herdsmen in the community.
The plea for urgent intervention is coming on the heels of alleged repeated destruction of their crops and farmlands by herdsmen, saying that all efforts made to stop these herders and their cattle from destroying crops and farmlands have been unsuccessful.
Arising from a meeting at the Okutukutu-Epie town hall, Mrs Tina Etime, who spoke on behalf the women said there had been constant harrasment, threat of rape from the herders, adding that some of the herders even bear dangerous weapon.
Etime stated that because of the constant destruction of the crops and farmlands the women decided to report the matter to the police in company of the the community’s Paramount ruler and to their surprise police detained the former woman leaders, Mrs Sarah Wilcox, Mrs Ovieya Franklin and Mrs Victoria Emmanuel.
“For over 10 years now these herders have been eating and destroying our crops until last year November the women had to report the matter to the police. Even the men of the community are afraid of the herdsmen because of what has been happening in northern part of the country, where there has been clashes between cattle rearers and farmers. “What is most annoying is that after we have cultivated our crops in the morning, these herders with their cattle will invade our farms in the evening and destroy what was planted in the morning. Some of these herders normally threaten us for daring to challenge them.
“As it is we the women are even afraid to go to our farms, because we do not know what will happen to us if these herders confront us as they normally bear dangerous weapon. They even boasted that our cassava leaves give their cattle enough breast milk as if that is not enough they said that the land doesn’t belong to us. We want the government to come and help us as we are helpless and do not know what to do to stop these cattle from destroying our farmlands. Our source of livelihood is being threatened and if we don’t go to farm what will we eat? So we want government to do something about our plights,” she stated.
Also speaking, Assistant Secretary of Okutukutu-Epie Women Council, Mrs Jesinta Okiese, said that the women of the community were not doing any other work apart from farming, and through the produce they take care of their families.
“ If things continue as they are we don’t know what will happen next, we are praying that it doesn’t lead to killings. We are appealing to government to come to our rescue from the daily threat and harrasment from these herdsmen”. she said.
Condemning destruction of the crops and farmlands by herders as well as the detention of the Epie women by the Police, the Provost Marshall Epie-Atissa Developmental Assembly Chief Bunas Wumbo, accused the Bayelsa State Commissioner of Police of doing the bidding of his paymasters by looking the other way when matters that concern the destruction of crops and farmlands by herdsmen are reported.
Chief Wumbo noted that the laws of Nigeria did not provide for cattle rearers to use their cattle to destroy farmlands belonging to others, but rather animals should be confined to a particular place to prevent from straying about.
By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells Yenagoa
Niger Delta
Diri Reassures On Senatorial Road Projects
Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has reaffirmed the commitment of his administration to the three senatorial road projects in the state.
Speaking at Aguobiri during an on-the-spot assessment of work on the Yenagoa-Oporoma Road in Bayelsa Central Senatorial District, Governor Diri stated that his government’s target was to ensure that this year, the road was tarred to Aguobiri as well as the bridge across the river was completed.
The project was started by the immediate past Senator Seriake Dickson’s administration.
A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Daniel Alabrah, quoted the governor as saying that once the bridge crosses the Aguobiri river, the government would ensure that the road gets to Angiama and later Oporoma, the headquarters of Southern Ijaw Local Government Area.
Governor Diri assured that the footprints of his administration would be felt in accordance with his election campaign promises.
He charged the company handling the project, Chinese Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC), to keep its side of the bargain, stressing that the state was in a hurry to develop.
“I am not a man of too many words and promises but what we promised during the campaigns was to ensure that the senatorial roads continued from where the former administration stopped”, he said.
“We have all seen the level of work already done. So, our target for them is to tar this road to where we are now at Aguobiri. By February, I intend to flag-off the bridge construction.We want Bayelsans to continue to support the prosperity administration. It is their administration and we believe that before we leave, they will feel our footprints”, he added.
Also speaking, the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Surv. Moses Teibowei, assured that in a few days, the contractor would be mobilised to commence work.
Responding to questions from journalists, the CCECC Project Manager, Mr Eric Lee, said the company would ensure that the project was achieved within the specified time.
By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells Yenagoa
Niger Delta
CRSG Moves To Ease Pensioners’ Pains
The Cross River State Government through the Office of the State Auditor General has introduced a platform that will ensure pensioners did not pass through the stressful and cumbersome process in verifying their pension status.
The State Auditor- General, Comrade John Mpama Odey, disclosed this to newsmen in Calabar while speaking on Government’s plans to sanitise the pensions’ payroll by eradicating ghost names and other fraudulent practices that had bedevilled the system in the past
Tagged ‘AM ALIVE’, this platform according to him will not only eliminate travelling long distances for verification purpose and time wastage on endless queues, but will also give the Pensioner the dignity of being the senior citizens which they are.
The State Auditor General explained that ‘AM ALIVE’ platform is simply “verifying the Pensioner’s BVN in order to authenticate his or her identity,” explaining further that the process only requires that the Pensioner goes to the bank where his or her pension is paid within three months and demand to do the ‘AM ALIVE’ BVN verification.
Thereafter the thumb print is then captured and sent to a Central Server after which a printout is issued to the Pensioner who then takes it to the Sub-Treasury Office.
He lamented that in the past, “Pension verification was based on the submission of documents and it was discovered that those documents could just be in the hands of an impersonator,” resulting in government paying Pensions to the wrong persons maintaining that the ‘AM ALIVE’ programme saves the pensioner from stress and helps the “Government to determine who actually is alive and should receive Pensions.”
In another development, Organised Labour in Cross River State has picketed the office of the Accountant General of the state over non-remittance of deductions made by them.
NLC was said to have ignored the Chief of Staff to Governor Ben Ayade, Mr Martins Orim, who had pleaded with protesters to exercise restraint
The union continued to block the Accountant General’s office over the deductions from workers’ salaries which labour claimed was not being remitted to the bank for those who borrowed from different banks, just as the union was also angry over the refusal of the accountant general to remit money deducted for housing purposes to mortgage banks.
However, the Accountant General, Mr Joseph Adie had met with labour and promised to look into their case, promising that something would be done about it before the end of the day.
Meanwhile, the State Chairman, NLC, Mr Ben Ukpebi, said the union decided to hear from the accountant general but he did not solve the situation as promised.
“We arrived here today only to discover that the AG did not do anything. So we are picketing his office and we will not listen to anybody until they meet our demands,” Ukpebi said.
But as they gathered in front of the gate, the Governor’s Chief of Staff Martins Orim, arrived to address them but the union shunned him and insisted on speaking with the governor.
It was gathered that the office of the accountant general has been deducting money from workers’ salaries for those who got loans from the various banks, but never remitted funds to the affected banks.
By: Friday Nwagbara, Calabar
Niger Delta
#EndSARS: 12 Nigerian Correctional Service Staff Get Medical Support
Twelve staff of the Nigerian Correctional Service, Edo Command, were on Saturday given cheques for more than three million naira to support their treatment for injuries sustained during the #EndSARS protest.
The Controller of Command, Mr Felix Lawrence, presented the cheques to the beneficiaries in Benin.
He thanked the workers for their commitment to duty and resilience.
According to Lawrence, the Controller-General of the Service, Mr Ja’afaru Ahmed, gave approval for the issuance of the cheques.
He said that the gesture was to provide succour for the injured workers.
The controller called on officers and men in the command to be more dedicated to their duties.
Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, Mr Ombu Michael, whose head and face were stitched due to injuries, expressed gratitude for the gesture.
He said that the gesture would encourage the injured workers to be more dedicated to their duties.
The Tide reports that the beneficiaries received the cheques through the Correctional Welfare Insurance Scheme (CWIS).
The CWIS was put in place to meet the medical and welfare needs of Nigerian Correctional Service staff in the event of occupational hazard.
Recall that, on October 19, 2020, hoodlums that hijacked the #EndSARS protest attacked the Benin and Oko correctional centres.
More than 1000 inmates escaped during the attacks.
