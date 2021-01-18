AfroBasket 2021 Qualifiers: Monastir To Host D’Tigers, Feb

Jigawa’s two-goal hero in the 3-1 win away at Abia Warriors on Wednesday, Samuel Stone, says their victory was propelled by the continuous tagging of his side as underdogs in the Nigeria Professional Foot-ball League (NPFL).

Stone, whose goals in the 74th and 85th minutes aided Gilbert Opana’s men to their first win away from home since April 2008, in a chat with Tidesports source, reflected on his team’s victory against the Umuahia side, describing it as a tip of the iceberg.

“I needed to score to regain my confidence. I missed out on the starting eleven against Rangers due to injury and the result was quite disappointing. We needed to make a statement here today.

“I aim to help Jigawa to a better position, not minding the fact that many people refer to us as underdogs. We are determined to prove them wrong and remain in the premier league”, he said.

On his team’s aspiration for the season, Stone said he had a personal desire to see his team rub shoulders with the big teams while aiming for a perfect end to the campaign.

“Every player wants to win something for his club. Asides from keeping our place in the league, it is also my desire to see the team be in the top three and earn a continental ticket by end of the season. This can be achieved through hard work and dedication. If we are consistent with this sort of performance (against Abia Warriors), that dream is achievable”, he posited.

The former Go Round FC and Kano Pillars for-ward will be key to Jigawa’s fortunes in the new campaign, as the team looks forward to better last season’s one goal per game average ratio (25 goals from 25 games), which pecked them most-ly in the relegation zone.