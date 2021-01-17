Column
In Fairness To NLNG
Sometime in the late 1990s when the initial construction phases of the liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant on Bonny Island were still ongoing, the Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) arranged for a delegation of some prominent Bonny indigenes to visit a similar LNG project jointly financed by Petronas (Malaysia’s national oil company), Shell and Mitsubishi in 1978 and which was already operational on the Malaysian Island of Bintulu.
My uncle and the then Secretary of Jumbo Major House of Bonny, Warisenibo Henderson Jumbo, was on that delegation. I remember publishing a full-page interview which I had with him regarding the trip back then. He was, indeed, the first person on that trip to publicly hint at the size and potentials of what was coming to Grand Bonny Kingdom.
The smooth, safe and peaceful relocation of the entire Finima community had already been concluded then, thanks to the negotiating skills of Chief Israel Idamiebi-Brown during the series of negotiations in London and elsewhere. For displaying stunning adroitness, he was often lifted shoulder high by his jubilant kinsmen on returning from some of those conferences. The legal luminary and former Rivers State Attorney-General and Commissioner of Justice may also have been on the Bintulu facility tour.
New Finima, as it was then called, was next to pure heaven. In fact, early visitors to the place may have turned green with envy on seeing the alluring design and pattern of new residences and the fact that some of the natives who had just been evacuated from mostly congested, leaking huts and dilapidated block houses were now proud owners of out-spaced modern homes, paved roads and recreational grounds, among other social amenities.
In those days, transportation from Bonny main town to Finima and back was free as there was literally an ubiquity of brand new airconditioned Toyota Coaster buses running an almost 18-hour service daily. Indeed, I can recall making about three sightseeing trips on a particular day from Bonny to the new settlement while still seated in the same bus, free of charge. Some there were who made more of such trips daily, almost converting it to a regular pastime.
For me, that period was quite epochal as it marked the beginning of the trust and sincerity of purpose between NLNG and Grand Bonny Kingdom which, from all indications, have endured to this day.
At the peak of construction work on the NLNG base project, it is on record that TSKJ and its numerous subcontractors engaged about 18,000 workers. And their presence mounted enormous pressure on the then available social infrastructure in Bonny and its hinter communities. For instance, house rent took an astronomical rise with as many as 10 persons sharing a room where available. Those who could not afford it made do with the corridors and open football fields of the primary schools in town.
For those who do not know or who may have forgotten so soon, TSKJ was an acronym for the special purpose vehicle (SPV) that delivered the US$1.8 billion LNG facility on Bonny Island. While it existed, the name stood for Technip, Snamprogetti, Kellogg and JGC (Japan Gasoline Company). It was a joint effort between some of the best engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) firms in the world.
Prior to the arrival of NLNG, Bonny people had borne the brunt of Shell’s gas flare and oil export activities, particularly noise from the ceaseless landing and take-off of helicopters. The Island hosts Nigeria’s first and largest crude oil export terminal built and operated by Shell. Tank Farm, as the locals call it, accounts for 35% of the nation’s petroleum exports and was an important target for both federal and rebel forces during the Nigerian Civil War in the late 1960s.
It was, therefore, gladdening to notice that the arrival of NLNG practically upped the ante for Bonny. Schools and pupils in the Kingdom have continued to enjoy donations of desks and textbooks. The gas firm, working in alliance with Shell and ExxonMobil, has since floated a Joint Industries Committee (JIC) to oversee internal road construction and repairs, electricity generation and distribution, and water supply and reticulation, particularly on the mainland.
The LNG firm has also joined in the provision of cargo boats to enhance transportation between Port Harcourt and Bonny. Its multi-million naira micro-credit facility to cooperatives in the Kingdom and elsewhere has been quite commendable. What’s more, the company has since 2004 instituted the NLNG Grand Award Night during which it honours and publicly rewards outstanding accomplishments in Arts and Science from across the country.
Except for the new airport project on the ancient Island, by far the biggest intervention of any oil and gas firm in the life of the Ibanis is the ongoing construction of a N120.6 billion road project from Bodo to Bonny. Not only will it make for an easy connection to the rest of Nigeria, it also has the potential of bringing down the high cost of living on the Island. Already, it has created employment for previously jobless Bonny and other Rivers youths.
Originally planned as a joint project to be funded on equal basis by the federal government and NLNG, work on the 37.9 kilometre road would have been stalled had the latter not acted in good time. Whereas the gas company had since laid out its counterpart fund and with which construction work began, the government had not been forthcoming with its own obligation. It is highly commendable that NLNG has opted to fully finance the project and deduct the extra cost from its tax remittances to the government.
Bintulu had barely operated for 20 years at the time the Bonny delegation arrived. The visiting Ibanis were obviously encouraged by what was on the ground over there. Question is: after more than 20 years of operation with almost 10 times additional investment, can the NLNG facility in Bonny provide the same inspiration to other upcoming LNG projects elsewhere around the world? Methinks the answer is an emphatic yes.
By: Ibelema Jumbo
Spreading The Joy In The State
Let me begin this catalogue with the words of a quintessential musical Icon Beyonce.
“In our perfect ways. In the way we are beautiful. In the ways we are human.
We are here. Happy New Year. Let’s make it ours.
A year that is just 13 days old is still new. Isn’t it? After all C.S. Lewis said “you are never too old to set another goal or dream a new dream”.
The year 2021 has come to the people of Rivers State as a year of promise and restoration.
It is a thing of great pleasure that the Governor of Rivers State, Chief Ezenwo Nyesom Wike himself has set the first agenda for the year. The people’s Governor did not only set the agenda for infrastructural development for the year which is his usual forte, but he also proclaimed a hallowed message laden with moral restitution, when he said inter alia: “Let us eschew the recriminations, turn a new page on the hatred that has kept us divided, forgive one another and together work towards making our dear state the best place on earth to live, do business and bring up our children”. This message of hope and forgiveness is a soothing balm for the hatred and hopelessness of yesterdays.
In the last edition of CATALOGUE, this column catalogued a long tale of a reporter’s Bloody Dairy at the end of the year that has been described in most despicable manner which reflects a year that is better forgotten. A comedian joked at an event during the yuletide that the year 2020 should not be added to his age. In his words, “it should be deleted, because it counted for nothing.
However, 2020 had fire flies of goodness in its enveloping darkness of gloom and near doom occasioned by COVID -19, protests, strikes, recession and insecurity. It takes a good leadership to bring back hope and prosperity to the people. Governor Wike did not allow the year to go without visible projects.
Worrien Bennie, said leadership is the capacity to translate vision into reality”. Governor Wike’s recent road show on the inauguration of projects in the local government areas of the state including the state capital can best be described as spreading joy to all parts of Rivers State.
This spreading of the dividends of democratic deliverables to local government areas outside the state capital, is an eloquent response to arm chair critics who have refused to see any infrastructural development by Wike administration outside Port Harcourt.
This spreading of joy is the main thrust of the New Rivers Vision. It is a demonstration of good faith and integrity, in a leadership that keeps its promise to the people. Napoleon Bonaparte was right when he said that “a leader is a dealer in hope”. The New Rivers Vision is a testament of hope.
The continued inauguration of projects in the state which is a carryover of government activities in the last days of 2020 is a manifestation of hope brought to life.
On Monday the 4th of January 2021 the inauguration of Eteo-Sime-Nonwa-Kira road in Tai Local Government was the curtain raiser for project actualization in 2021.
The Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed cut the tape to signal the completion of the project.
Other projects in the local government areas of the state include; January 5, 2021, inauguration of Saakpenwa – Bori Road, inaugurated by the Governor of Enugu State Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.
The 6th of January was the turn of Eleme – Afam Road which was inaugurated by Senator Ali Ndume.
Abonnema Ring Road in Akuku Toru local government area was unveiled on the 7th of January 2021, while Olumeni and Harley Street which are part of the urban renewal project were officially declared open on the 8th of January.
Last week’s spreading of joy around the state through the inauguration of projects was complete with the unveiling of Bonny-Bille water side jetty in Port Harcourt. Emohua and Ikwerre LGAs also benefited from the inauguration train and we are still counting.
An anonymous writer once wrote what looks like a toast for the New Year, thus “let our New Year’s Resolution be this: We will be there for one another as fellow members of humanity, in the finest sense of the word”.
This is a toast for the New Year in which all our glass cups must cling to, as a people.
The hallowed message by the Governor of Rivers State Nyesom Wike that we must make our state the best place on earth to live, do business and bring up our children is a call on us to live out our humanity in full.
The atmosphere of recriminations and orchestrated political rancor brought about by inter party and intra party bickering is a betrayal of humanity. Rivers people owe this generation and the generation unborn the culture of peace building and peace making in every endeavour, including politics.
When a leader leads by good examples, it behoves on the followers to follow and do the same. Governor Wike has led by example.
Political commentators have continued to remind us that the third tier of government has a place in the constitution to bring development to the door steps of the people at the grass roots.
How well have political leaders at this local government level been able to play their roles in complimenting the efforts of State and Federal Government.
If and when political, actors at this level of Government carry out their responsibilities in infrastructural development, much more joy in terms of democratic dividends will spread to all corners of the state.
By: Bon Woke
Thanks Mr. President, But…
Recently, President Muhammadu Buhari approved the refund of about N78.9 billion to Rivers State, being the outstanding sum of funds expended over the years by the oil-rich state on rehabilitation of some deplorable federal roads within it. Four other states were also on the list of the refund beneficiaries.
Even though tabulation of the individual state accruals from the payback was based on historic cost of the projects rather than their current market value, one would still say that the President deserves ample commendation for living above the usual unnecessary politicking on issues like this.
But besides this and probably one or two other instances, it is now becoming increasingly evident that Rivers State often gets the short end of the stick in its relations with the authorities in Abuja.
Take, for example, the CBN’s Anchor Borrowers’Programme which has transformed many northern rice farmers from small holder peasant farmers to millionaires (going by their own admissions). And whereas the programme has also positively impacted farmers from elsewhere across Nigeria, it is yet to berth in Rivers State since its launch on November 17, 2015. Our farmers and fishermen are not even at the stage of filling forms preparatory to receiving such soft loans as is currently the case in some neighbouring states.
Instead, the CBN was quick to include Rivers State among six states and the FCT for a trial of the transaction limits component of its cashless policy effective September 18, 2019. Recall that a major part of this policy was the imposition of cash deposit and withdrawal charges on amounts in excess of N500,000 for individuals and N3 million for corporate bodies. It also prescribed charges on interbank ATM cash transactions, in addition to other existing financial service encumbrances.
The implication of this is that while residents of many states in the country, including the nouveau riche northern rice farmers, were making their normal cash dealings across banks unhindered, people in Rivers and the other pilot states were already being surcharged for engaging in similar bank transactions.
And, as if that was just the beginning, the present federal administration, in 2016, announced the commencement of a National Social Investment Programme (SIP) in which it sought to directly invest in the welfare of the extremely poor and most vulnerable citizens. Under this scheme, it floated the Conditional Cash Transfer Programme, National Home Grown School Feeding Strategic Plan 2016 – 2020, Tradermoni, Marketmoni, and Farmermoni.
Except the Tradermoni collateral-free loan which was suspected to have been used as a campaign tool in the 2019 General Elections and from which a few Rivers traders and artisans reportedly benefited, the state is among those that have been effectively crowded out of what is widely touted as the biggest social safety net in the economic history of Nigeria.
Just a few days ago, the government claimed that over 12 million households have, so far, benefited from SIP since 2016 and promised that the scheme would henceforth be expanded with N1 billion annually.
Honestly, if the Nigerian government has commenced disbursement of the N5,000 monthly cash transfer to any indigent individuals or households in Rivers State, then it has remained most discreet about such action because, to the best of my knowledge, there has not been any visible process on the ground to even identify eligible beneficiaries in the state.
The home grown school feeding system for which the central government reportedly spends over N750 million daily (including the COVID-19 schools’ shutdown period) on 8.2 million pupils in 45,394 public primary schools across 24 states is yet to take off here in Rivers. It, therefore, beats me as to why the authorities are reluctant to expand this initiative to accommodate Rivers and the other 11 states that have obviously been sidelined for so long. If the running cost is enormous by any measure, then schools should be selected in a rotational manner that benefits all the states eventually.
Again, and as the name suggests, here is a programme that has the capacity to encourage local food croppers, meat and poultry producers, market gardeners and fish farmers, among others. The employment potentials of these economic activities can hardly be overemphasized.
As for Marketmoni and Farmermoni, one can comfortably wager that not many Rivers residents know that such programmes exist in this country. These social intervention tools are said to be administered on behalf of government by the Bank of Industry, Bank of Agriculture and Nigeria Export-Import Bank.
Another government undertaking which would have earned Mr. President a lasting salute is the Ogoni Clean-Up exercise; at least, for kick-starting any meaningful activity at the project site after many years of government fudging. But HYPREP, the project handler, has consistently been accused of lacking in both capacity and zeal. In turn, the agency had always countered by describing such critics as possessing little or no knowledge of its core mandate and the technical nature of the job at hand.
One other area where Rivers State has expressed reservations against federal actions was in the handling of some issues in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic last year. The state government had expected that, being the hub of Nigeria’s oil and gas industry with large expatriate presence, Rivers State would have been considered in the disbursement of financial assistance to highly vulnerable areas like Lagos State and the FCT.
The bottom line is that the rest of Nigeria see Rivers State and its people as being economically comfortable at all time and mostly careless of any paltry disbursements from the centre. But this is not true. Rivers people deserve and desire to be included in all aspects of the SIP and such other national programmes.
By: Ibelema Jumbo
