Why I Sponsor Nkpor Football League – Elijah

The sponsor of Xandro Football League Cup in Nkpor Kingdom in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, Chief Alexander Elijah has given reasons why he donated a trophy to be competed for among eight principal communities that make up the great Nkpor Kingdom.

Making this disclosure while fielding questions from Tidesports source, at a grand reception organised for the eventual winner of the trophy at stake, Owhorji FC at Nkpor Kingdom, Chief Elijah said that his desire was basically to use the football competition to keep the youths busy and happy, away from other social vices.

He further stated that through this grassroots football competition, some budding young talents could also be exposed and possibly hit stardom to become great players in near future.

“Honestly, I’m not only impressed with the standard of the game exhibited by the young boys but also very happy that my articulated vision in sponsoring the football competition has succeeded in bringing everybody in Nkpor Kingdom together as brothers and sisters, irrespective of the side that eventually won the trophy at the end of the day”, said he.

While encouraging the youths to always remain focused and committed in active participation not only in football but in other meaningful things that will portray the image of Nkpor Kingdom in good light before the outside world, Chief Elijah, an ardent supporter of Manchester United FC equally assured of his readiness to continue to make the football tournament an annual event.

“Believe me; I’m optimistic forward that the organisation of this year’s (2021) Nkpor Football League Cup Competition would be more bigger and better in all ramifications, having rolled up my sleeves to assist any good potential that will want to use football as career for living.”

Also in a separate interview, the Secretary General of Xandro League Soccer Cup Competition, Wamadi B. Ibuchim was full of praises for the sponsor of the competition, Alexander Elijah, stressing that he has done well in investing his resources meaningfully towards the promotion of grassroots football in Nkpor Kingdom, believing that other well meaning individuals will emulate his good steps.

The visibly elated scribe of the competition also took time to commend the quality of game displayed by the participated eight communities in Nkpor Kingdom, adding that their skills displayed, were true to the setting of a grassroots football standard that needs encouragement by all and sundry.

You may wish to know that Owhorji FC defeated Opara-Amadi FC 2-1 at the final of the competition.