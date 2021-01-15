Sports
Why I Sponsor Nkpor Football League – Elijah
The sponsor of Xandro Football League Cup in Nkpor Kingdom in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, Chief Alexander Elijah has given reasons why he donated a trophy to be competed for among eight principal communities that make up the great Nkpor Kingdom.
Making this disclosure while fielding questions from Tidesports source, at a grand reception organised for the eventual winner of the trophy at stake, Owhorji FC at Nkpor Kingdom, Chief Elijah said that his desire was basically to use the football competition to keep the youths busy and happy, away from other social vices.
He further stated that through this grassroots football competition, some budding young talents could also be exposed and possibly hit stardom to become great players in near future.
“Honestly, I’m not only impressed with the standard of the game exhibited by the young boys but also very happy that my articulated vision in sponsoring the football competition has succeeded in bringing everybody in Nkpor Kingdom together as brothers and sisters, irrespective of the side that eventually won the trophy at the end of the day”, said he.
While encouraging the youths to always remain focused and committed in active participation not only in football but in other meaningful things that will portray the image of Nkpor Kingdom in good light before the outside world, Chief Elijah, an ardent supporter of Manchester United FC equally assured of his readiness to continue to make the football tournament an annual event.
“Believe me; I’m optimistic forward that the organisation of this year’s (2021) Nkpor Football League Cup Competition would be more bigger and better in all ramifications, having rolled up my sleeves to assist any good potential that will want to use football as career for living.”
Also in a separate interview, the Secretary General of Xandro League Soccer Cup Competition, Wamadi B. Ibuchim was full of praises for the sponsor of the competition, Alexander Elijah, stressing that he has done well in investing his resources meaningfully towards the promotion of grassroots football in Nkpor Kingdom, believing that other well meaning individuals will emulate his good steps.
The visibly elated scribe of the competition also took time to commend the quality of game displayed by the participated eight communities in Nkpor Kingdom, adding that their skills displayed, were true to the setting of a grassroots football standard that needs encouragement by all and sundry.
You may wish to know that Owhorji FC defeated Opara-Amadi FC 2-1 at the final of the competition.
Sports
‘Rivers United’ll Return To Winning Ways’
The Chairman of Rivers United FC Supporters Club, Franklin Owhor, has expressed optimism that United will return to its winning way, as they face Heartland FC of Owerri, on Sunday, at Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, in Port Harcourt.
He explained that United 1-0 loss against Wikki Tourists, last Wednesday was not too bad a result.
Owhor, said this in a telephone interview with Tidesports yesterday, saying that losing is part of the game.
“Some time, you win, some time, you lose.
Playing four matches and lost only one game is not bad.
There is no cause for alarm, we have what it takes to come back to winning ways.
To the best of my knowledge, Rivers United will come out victorious against Heartland FC on Sunday,” Owhor said.
According to him, the team has potentials to secure the maximum three points, following the crop of good players in the team.
He used the medium to appeal to fans and supporters of the club to be patient a the Covid-19 issue affects every club in the world.
Rivers United, has played four matches, won three and lost one with nine points and currently topping the table.
By: Kiadum Edookor
Sports
Fatigue Caused Our Defeat To Wikki Tourists – Eguma
Rivers United Technical Adviser, Stanley Eguma has blamed fatigue for his side’s defeat to Wikki Tourists in Bauchi.
The Pride of Rivers suffered their first league defeat of the season at the Tafawa Balewa Stadium, no thanks to a sumptuous free kick from Chinedu Udeagha.
Going into the match, Eguma made six changes to the team that defeated Kwara United in Port Harcourt last weekend, but the decision backfired as Rivers United struggled to perform at their very best.
Speaking at the post- match conference, Eguma refused to blame the loss on his tactical approach, rather he claimed his players suffered from long trip to the match venue.
“After the game we played on Sunday, we had a terrible moment travelling to Bauchi. We had a hectic period because fatigue was very very instrumental to our losing today.
“May be because of the breakdown we had on the road on our way coming. But I think that the players tried their best. We have lost today but we still have other games to play. We are going to correct our mistakes and work on the fatigue issue,” the coach said.
Meanwhile, the defeat was not enough to knock Rivers United off the summit, they remain top with nine points.
Sports
MFM’s Away Point Excites Coach
Coach of Lagos-based Nigeria Professional Football League side, MFM FC, Tony Bolus has hailed his side’s doggednessand described the 1-1 away draw recorded against the Uyo based Dakada FC as a morale booster.
Bolus while speaking in a chat with Tidesports source said the game is a very important game for the team picking their first away point of the season and believes this will go a long way in the team’s season.
“We needed the three points and it’s a moral morale booster for the team but I must say getting an away point in a place like this is not easy. The fans should just believe in the team, we need their support.”
