Rivers
UNIPORT SSANU, NASU To Shut Down Institution Over Unpaid Entitlements
Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities has warned that the University of Port Harcourt will be shut down if their entitlements are not paid by the Federal Government.
The University of Port Harcourt branch of the association, which staged a peaceful protest at the university campus on Wednesday, called on the Federal Government to implement its minimum wage without further delay.
The chairman of the University of Port Harcourt branch, Comrade Bernard Chukwu, stated this while addressing the institution’s Vice Chancellor, Prof Stephen Okodudu at the Senate building of the school.
The SSANU protest, which was held in conjunction with Non Academic Staff Union (NASU) of the university also demanded the payment of the retirement benefits of their former members, the payment of the serving members’ allowances as well as the implementation of the Integrated Payroll, Personnel and Information System (IPPIS).
Mr Chukwu, who spoke on behalf of both unions also warned against the usurpation of the headship of non-teaching units.
Mr. Chukwu praised the university’s present leadership for its diligence and restoration of sanity on campus.
He said their protest was to drive home their demand and prayed the university authorities to relay their message to the Federal Government.
Responding, the university’s Vice Chancellor, Prof. Okodudu who was represented by the Registrar of the institution, Dr (Mrs) Grandville Akuro Charles, praised the unions for the peaceful manner of their protest and noted that their message would be carried to the appropriate quarters.
Rivers
Ohanaeze Ndigbo To Be Replicated In 23 LGAs In Rivers
The newly elected President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Rivers State, Lucky Ekeji has said that there are plans to replicate the socio-cultural group in all 23 local government areas of the state, during his administration.
Ekeji gave the hint shortly after his coming on board in an election that marked the end of the crises that recently rocked the leadership of the group
He noted that membership of the group cuts across all Igbo-speaking peoples including Ikwerre, himself, being an Ikwerre man.
The new president of Ohanaeze promised to promote peace and unity amongst members and to ensure that issues of factionalisation end in the organisation.
According to him, “everybody is a winner, I will make sure that I unite all the groups because we cannot move ahead if we are not united. In as much as human beings are involved, there is bound to be problem but the most important part of it is when problem comes, there is need for settlement. Without unity, there would be no progress”.
He called on warring factions to come together for the interest of peace, saying, “I want to call on all warring factions in Rivers State to come together to form a strong and viable Ohanaeze Ndigbo”.
He explained that the group aims to pursuethe welfare of its members, which he observed cuts across the five Eastern States and two others, Rivers and Delta States, that is the Igbo speaking parts.
He said, “the essence of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, like any other social-cultural group is to ensure the welfare of their membership”.
He charged members to be law-abiding in the state, while assuring that the executives would ensure that every “Ibo man doing business and residing in Rivers State would receive adequate protection”.
On his part, the Vice President, Mr Bestman Ike, pledged his allegiance to the tenets of the group and promised a successful tenure.
You would recall that different individuals had claimed president and other positions in the Ohanaeze Ndigbo in the state, leading to several factions.
By: Tonye Nria-Dappa
Rivers
LG Boss Pledges Support For Wike
The Chairman, Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State, Chief Tom Aliezi has urged the people of his community to always support the NEW Rivers Vision of Governor Nyesom Wike’s administration.
He noted that he and his people would support Governor Wike for keeping to his promises to the people.
Aliezi gave the charge at the headquarters of Emohua Local Government Area recently during the commissioning of Rumuakunde – Rumuche -Ohna Awuse Road in Emohua.
The council chairman said the people of the area had no regrets for supporting the governor in the last two general elections in the country.
He described the governor as an uncommon leader who does not play politics with the development of the state.
He further said that the people of Emohua Local Government Area would always stand with the governor till the end of his administration in the state and in his future political adventure.
The road which was initiated and completed by the Wike-led administration was commissioned by former Governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha.
Aliezi described the commissioned Rumuakunde- Rumuche- Ohna Awuse Road as a people-oriented project that would not only improve the living standard of the people of Emohua, but will also serve as a shortcut from the Emohua-Kalabari Road to the East-West Road.
Governor Wike during the commissioning ceremony also announced the approval for the construction of Mgbuitanwo Road and Ogbakiri internal Roads, all in Emohua Local Government Area.
By: Theresa Frederick
