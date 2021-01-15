Ugwuanyi Recommits To Rural Dev

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, has reiterated his administration’s continuous support for development of rural areas of the state in keeping with the solemn promise in his inaugural address, in 2015.

Stressing that “the major interest of government should be in the rural areas,” Ugwuanyi maintained that he purposely captured rural development in his inaugural address to ensure that the dwellers are given a sense of belonging.

Speaking during the inauguration of the 12km Ugwuomu Nike-Godfrey Okoye University road, in the outskirts of Enugu East Local Government Area, the governor stated that the project, which traverses the two communities of Emene and Ugwuomu Nike will not only provide easy access, pleasant commuting experience but will also considerably reduce in travel time.

He also stated the road will stimulate local commerce as well as economic expansion with its associated enhancement of quality of life of the populace “who had never known asphaltic concrete road before this intervention”.

Ugwuanyi recalled that the construction of the road commenced in 2018 following his administration’s release of funds to Godfrey Okoye University to execute the project on direct labour basis, under the superintendence of the University’s Physical Planning Department.

He maintained that despite his administration encountering two recessions in five years, God has made it possible for all the state government has achieved so far with the meager resources at its disposal.

His words: “Our administration has executed several landmark projects within the Enugu East Local Government Area, including newly constructed Nike Lake Junction-Harmony Estate-Amorji Nike- Adoration Pilgrimage Centre-Orie Emene Road; Eke Obinagu Junction –Onwunwenabo Akpuoga Nike Road”.

Others, he said, include the rehabilitated National Orthopedic Hospital Junction –Airport Roundabout-Orie Emene –Eke Obinagu Junction (old Enugu –Abakiliki Road); two new Customary Court buildings and the rehabilitated Abakpa Nike Health Centre.

He acknowledged the diligent execution of the road by Godfrey Okoye University, under the watch of the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Christian Anieke as well as the support and cooperation of the traditional ruler, Town Union leadership and members of the Ugwuomu Nike Community towards the project’s success.

Speaking, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Anieke commended Gove-rnor Ugwuanyi for making funds available for completion of the road project.

The Vice Chancellor added that “it is therefore not just a road but life shaped and reshaped”, saying “with this road all levels of human interactions have been smoothened like the beautiful asphalt of the road. With this road the economic life of all the communities will be improved tremendously and blossom incandescently like Flame of the Forest.

“With this road an olive branch of invitation as well as warm embrace has been given by this administration under our beloved Governor to more than 20 European companies that will be domiciled in the GO Uni-European Business Park of Godfrey Okoye University”.

Prof Anieke said that the governor “has never failed to underscore the importance of a friendly handshake of the private sector and the public sector, a handshake that will be mutually benefited to both”.

According to the Vice Chancellor, the Enugu State Government stretched its financial hand and invited Godfrey Okoye University to do the road,adding that Godfrey Okoye University, filled with gratitude and encouraged by such deep trust and goodwill on the part of government, embarked on the project that is worth about One billion, five hundred million naira and completed it in December last year.

Appreciating Governor Ugwuanyi for the road, the jubilant people of Ugwu-omu Nike Community said that the governor has not only wiped their tears but has also given them a sense of belonging as human beings.

One of the climax of the event was the conferment of a Chieftaincy title of “the Okaa Obulu-Uzo 1 of Mbuluanwuri Nike” on Governor Ugwuanyi, by the traditional ruler of the autonomous community, Igwe Dr. M.A Ogbuchi, in recognition of the governor’s good works.

By: Canice Amadi, Enugu