Nation
Ugwuanyi Recommits To Rural Dev
Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, has reiterated his administration’s continuous support for development of rural areas of the state in keeping with the solemn promise in his inaugural address, in 2015.
Stressing that “the major interest of government should be in the rural areas,” Ugwuanyi maintained that he purposely captured rural development in his inaugural address to ensure that the dwellers are given a sense of belonging.
Speaking during the inauguration of the 12km Ugwuomu Nike-Godfrey Okoye University road, in the outskirts of Enugu East Local Government Area, the governor stated that the project, which traverses the two communities of Emene and Ugwuomu Nike will not only provide easy access, pleasant commuting experience but will also considerably reduce in travel time.
He also stated the road will stimulate local commerce as well as economic expansion with its associated enhancement of quality of life of the populace “who had never known asphaltic concrete road before this intervention”.
Ugwuanyi recalled that the construction of the road commenced in 2018 following his administration’s release of funds to Godfrey Okoye University to execute the project on direct labour basis, under the superintendence of the University’s Physical Planning Department.
He maintained that despite his administration encountering two recessions in five years, God has made it possible for all the state government has achieved so far with the meager resources at its disposal.
His words: “Our administration has executed several landmark projects within the Enugu East Local Government Area, including newly constructed Nike Lake Junction-Harmony Estate-Amorji Nike- Adoration Pilgrimage Centre-Orie Emene Road; Eke Obinagu Junction –Onwunwenabo Akpuoga Nike Road”.
Others, he said, include the rehabilitated National Orthopedic Hospital Junction –Airport Roundabout-Orie Emene –Eke Obinagu Junction (old Enugu –Abakiliki Road); two new Customary Court buildings and the rehabilitated Abakpa Nike Health Centre.
He acknowledged the diligent execution of the road by Godfrey Okoye University, under the watch of the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Christian Anieke as well as the support and cooperation of the traditional ruler, Town Union leadership and members of the Ugwuomu Nike Community towards the project’s success.
Speaking, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Anieke commended Gove-rnor Ugwuanyi for making funds available for completion of the road project.
The Vice Chancellor added that “it is therefore not just a road but life shaped and reshaped”, saying “with this road all levels of human interactions have been smoothened like the beautiful asphalt of the road. With this road the economic life of all the communities will be improved tremendously and blossom incandescently like Flame of the Forest.
“With this road an olive branch of invitation as well as warm embrace has been given by this administration under our beloved Governor to more than 20 European companies that will be domiciled in the GO Uni-European Business Park of Godfrey Okoye University”.
Prof Anieke said that the governor “has never failed to underscore the importance of a friendly handshake of the private sector and the public sector, a handshake that will be mutually benefited to both”.
According to the Vice Chancellor, the Enugu State Government stretched its financial hand and invited Godfrey Okoye University to do the road,adding that Godfrey Okoye University, filled with gratitude and encouraged by such deep trust and goodwill on the part of government, embarked on the project that is worth about One billion, five hundred million naira and completed it in December last year.
Appreciating Governor Ugwuanyi for the road, the jubilant people of Ugwu-omu Nike Community said that the governor has not only wiped their tears but has also given them a sense of belonging as human beings.
One of the climax of the event was the conferment of a Chieftaincy title of “the Okaa Obulu-Uzo 1 of Mbuluanwuri Nike” on Governor Ugwuanyi, by the traditional ruler of the autonomous community, Igwe Dr. M.A Ogbuchi, in recognition of the governor’s good works.
By: Canice Amadi, Enugu
Nation
Military Impounds Smuggled Fertiliser In S’South
The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) says the troops of Operation Delta Safe, on January 9, impounded 1,184 bags of Yaraliva Nitrabor Fertiliser around Effiat Waterways in Mbo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom.
The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, disclosed this while briefing newsmen on the activities of the Armed Forces between January 7, 2021 and January 13, 2021, yesterday, in Abuja.
Enenche said the impounded fertilisers were intercepted in a large-wooden boat suspected to have been smuggled from Cameroon with two suspects on board.
He said that the suspects and items were currently in the custody of the Operation Delta Safe and would be handed over to the appropriate prosecuting authorities for further action.
Enenche stated that the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) had a policy on the use of fertilisers in the country due to criminal usage of the product other than agriculture.
He said that the policy had prohibited individuals from bringing in fertilisers and selling them to individuals.
“Equally, while fertilisers are majorly for agricultural purposes, the possibility of their being acquired by criminal gangs, terrorists and militants for sinister purposes cannot be disregarded.
“This is why fertilizers have remained a potential component for the fabrication of explosives owing to its content of ammonium nitrate.
“Furthermore, the fertilizers impounded can pose a security threat considering the current security challenges in the country,” he said.
The coordinator said that the troops also arrested a medium-size wooden boat laden with 17 drums of 300 litres of PMS with two suspects while on routine patrol around Mbo River on Monday.
He also disclosed that the NN Ship DELTA in conjunction with FOB Escravos had, on January 11, discovered a large-wooden boat laden with no less than 215,000 litres of stolen crude oil along Jones Creek, Warri South West Local Government Area of Delta State.
According to him, these arrests affirm the Armed Forces of Nigeria’s commitment toward eradicating sundry crimes in the country.
“The High Command reassures the general public of its untiring commitment toward securing the country.
“Members of the general public are enjoined to continue providing timely information on the activities of criminals in their various localities to the military and other security agencies for prompt and effective action,” he said.
Nation
NDLEA Develops Programmes To Reduce Drug Abuse
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Commander in Anambra State, Mr Mohammed Idris, says the Command has developed functional programmes to reduce drug abuse and its associated crimes in the state.
Idris made this known during an interaction with some journalists in Awka, yesterday.
He said the command had developed lots of programmes to reduce drug related crimes such as illicit drugs usage and establishment of drug free clubs in schools.
“Also, the command would erect rehabilitation centres in the state where the command would counsel both the drug users and the dealers.
“Drug abuse remains a serious challenge to the development of the society and it would be faced with all attentions it deserves,” he said.
He said the programmes would address the conscience of the drug dealers on daily basis to ensure they have a rethink and make amends by themselves.
Idris said drug abuse had contributed to lots of social ills such as prostitution, robbery and kidnapping among the youth in major cities across the country.
He urged the public to report any suspects to security officers nearest to them, and called for watertight collaboration between NDLEA and other relevant agencies.
Idris said more sensitisation on the laws prohibiting the use of illicit drugs needed to be carried out so that the people would be well informed on the inherent dangers of illicit drugs.
He appealed to government agencies saddled with re-orientation of the people’s mindset and media to join hands with the command to ensure that the message was widely spread.
Idris said the public needed attitudinal change towards drug abuse and other drug related vices like sexual and gender-based violence, describing the menace as a disturbance to the society.
Nation
Wounds Of Civil War Haven’t Healed, Kukah Claims
The Bishop of Sokoto Diocese of the Catholic Church, Matthew Hassan Kukah, yesterday, said that the wounds of the Nigerian Civil War have not been healed.
Kukah disclosed this at a Zoom meeting organized by the Publisher of Ovation Magazine, Dele Momodu and Mazi Ezeoke.
Speaking on the theme, “The Second Never Again Conference: 51 Years After Nigerian-Biafran Civil War”, Kukah advised Nigerians to compile a history of the country, noting that knowing the history would calm/qualm the taste for violence.
Kukah, who has been on the media for criticising the current administration and proffering solutions to the problems of the country, noted that Nigerians, and of course, their leaders were not happy with the current situation of the country.
He highlighted poor economic policies, insecurity and poor education/health systems as issues bedevilling the country, and advised the current administration to fix them.
“We are failing in almost all the sectors. We must stand up and fix them”.
Speaking further, Kukah said that there was enough blame to go round, noting that everyone should be blamed for the current situation of the country.
“If we are saying ‘Never Again’, we must identify some fundamental issues. We must have our history written down or acted as a movie.
We must understand the role of religion in Nigeria. The issue of consequentiality should also be of great essence. There should be consequences for good and bad behaviour”, Kukah added.
