News
RSG’ll Spend N78bn FG Refund On More Projects, Wike Assures
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, says the Federal Government has refunded to the state government the N78billion it spent on federal projects.
Wike stated this during the inauguration of the Isiopko Internal Roads Phase 2 in Ikwerre Local Government Area, performed by the 2019 Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi, last Wednesday.
The governor said the refunded money would be deployed in providing more critical projects across the state to further drive the efforts at enhancing the socio-economic lives of Rivers people.
According to him, even if it were his second tenure, he would continue to work relentlessly, for the interest of the state, and improve its stakes until it becomes what it should be.
“Rivers people, the Federal Government has refunded us the money. I have not touched a dim yet, and it is in the bank. I will use it for more projects’ execution.
“I kept it to tell those who are making noise to know that I am going to work till the last day in office. I will continue to work for the interest of our people. I am not resting.
“They need to know that I will make sure what is supposed to be done for the people of Rivers State is done. I will persist until we have improved and changed Rivers State, and bring it back to what it’s supposed to be,” he said.
The governor noted that with his level of performance in office, it would be difficult for any other party to take Rivers State away from the PDP because the people know that such party can offer nothing to them.
Wike said he has conducted affairs of governance without discrimination, or being vindictive.
According to him, this has been demonstrated by his inclusive policy in projects’ distribution.
The governor stated that he has laid a good foundation of leadership by completing all the projects that he inherited from his predecessor, and would complete all the projects that he initiated so that his successor would have a smooth sail in governance to initiate his projects and pursue them to logical conclusion.
“No matter the tactics they deplore, no party can take Rivers State away from PDP. They have to convince the people why they need the support of Rivers people. It is already known, they have nothing to offer.
“We have something to offer and we have offered it to the people. They are angry that we are commissioning projects. Our business as a party is to make the other people to have serious high blood pressure.
“Anywhere they are now, they are crying that we are in every local government inaugurating projects. We are not vindictive. We are a government that carries everybody along,” he stated.
Speaking further, Wike said he promised to change the narrative of neglect of Isiopko people by the previous administration, and has completed the rehabilitation of all their internal roads.
To further open up the town, the governor announced the award of contract for the reconstruction of the link road from Ogbodo to Isiodu.
Wike also announced that his administration would rehabilitate all internal roads in Omerelu community, adding that the money to execute the work was already set aside.
The governor also stated that only local government council chairmen who have demonstrated competence in office and have evidence of projects they have provided would qualify for re-election.
“Government is about what you can bring to your people. It is not what you will put in your pocket. People of Ikwerre Local Government and Isiopko, ask your people what they have brought back home for the good of the town.
“Some people came and said they will make Isiokpo Azumba, I told them you can’t make it so. Today, you have all the roads within Isiopko community rehabilitated. All their plans have failed, and I am telling you now, from Ogbodo Town, I will link you to Isiodu Town in Emohua Local Government.
“I am moving now to Omerelu community. I will do all the internal roads in that community. I have the money already set aside, and I will complete it. I am also not owing any contractor handling any of our projects,” he emphasised.
In his remarks, the former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, who inaugurated the road project, lamented that the Federal Government keeps borrowing in the guise of using it for capital projects to mortgage the future of posterity.
He challenged them to show the capital projects that such borrowed money has been expended on so that everybody would know such projects.
Obi said access roads as provided by Wike to the Isiokpo people would increase the quality of life they live, enhance property value and reduce poverty.
“Accountability in government is the most critical yardstick to determine good governance and to build the trust of the people. For recruitment into governance, competence, capacity, and visible performance like we are seeing here today should be embraced.
“The reason why Nigeria is not working today is that people have been recruited based on sentiment, and that has to stop because the country is collapsing.
“Every day you hear Nigeria is borrowing money, and when you ask, they say it is being used for capital projects. Please, we want to commission those capital projects. Let them invite us to accompany them for the commissioning. So, that when our children ask us about the borrowed money, we can point to the projects to answer them,” he said.
The Rivers State Commissioner for Works, Hon. Elloka Tasie-Amadi said the road project started off as a 22.5kilometre project but the governor approved that it should be expanded to become a total length of 26.9kilometre with 26kilometre drains.
“Having previously commissioned Isiokpo internal roads phase 1, today, we are commissioning phase 2 of the projects.
“The phase 2 of the projects accounts for 17.7km of the road network. All of which are 7.3metres wide with 9.78kilometre drains,” he said.
News
96 Firms Bid For NNPC Infrastructure Rehab
No fewer than 96 companies from Nigeria and overseas have indicated interest in undertaking the rehabilitation of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) downstream infrastructure.
The jobs to be done include rehabilitating pipelines, depots, refineries and terminals through the Build, Operate and Transfer (BOT) financing model.
This was disclosed at a virtual public bid opening exercise which held at the NNPC Towers, Abuja, for the pre-qualification of companies for the contract, yesterday.
The Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division of the NNPC, Dr. Kennie Obateru, said the public opening of the bids for the contracts was in keeping with the NNPC Management’s commitment to transparency and accountability in all its processes and transactions.
Speaking at the event, the Managing Director of the Nigerian Pipelines and Storage Company (NPSC), Mrs Ada Oyetunde, disclosed that the exercise was in conformity with the mandate of the Federal Government to prioritise the rehabilitation of critical downstream infrastructure across the country.
She listed the facilities that would be rehabilitated by successful bidders to include critical pipelines for crude oil supply to the refineries and evacuation of refined products, depots, and terminals.
Oyetunde said that the objective was to get them ready to support the refineries when they become operational after their rehabilitation.
“An open tender for pre-qualification of interested companies was published in August, 2020, in the national dailies, for the rehabilitation of NNPC downstream critical pipelines and associated depots and terminal infrastructure through Finance BOT to cover the 4 lots namely: Lot 1: Port Harcourt Refinery related infrastructure, Lot 2: Warri Refinery related infrastructure, Lot 3: Kaduna Refinery related infrastructure, and Lot 4: System 2B related infrastructure,” Oyetunde stated.
The NPSC boss said that the BOT arrangement would provide a reliable pipeline network and automated storage facilities for effective crude feed, product storage and evacuation from the nation’s refineries post-revamp through an open access model and charge market reflective prices and tariffs to recover the investment.
The Group General Manager, Supply Chain Management, Mrs. Aisha Katagum, commended the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) and the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) for providing guidance for the project, and assured the bidding firms of a fair, equitable and transparent selection process.
On hand to observe proceedings at the public bid opening exercise were representatives of the ICRC, BPP, the Nigerian Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) and Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO).
Highpoint of the event was the display of the 96 companies that submitted bids for the rehabilitation projects.
News
Consider Poor Electricity, Storage Facilities Before Purchasing Vaccines, PSN Urges FG
The President of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa, has cautioned the Federal Government to consider Nigeria’s storage facilities and situation of electricity before procuring Covid-19 vaccines.
He said this in an interview with newsmen, yesterday.
According to him, it is safer for the country to buy vaccines that are suitable for its existing storage facilities.
The Federal Government had, last week, said it was expecting 100,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine before the end of the month.
But Ohuabunwa advised the federal and state governments to consider other alternatives, if the government has the choice.
The pharmacist cautioned that it would be tough to store vaccines at minus 70 degree centigrade in Nigeria, recommending Oxford/Astra-Zeneca and Russia’s Sputnik vaccines.
He said, “We should consider the ability to manage the logistics, to store them safely and move them from port to hospital, clinics, and pharmacists where they will be administered to the patients and Nigerians.
“What matters most is the ability to manage the logistics, especially the ability to maintain a cold chain. With this, the Pfizer vaccine may not perfectly fit into our circumstances here. If we have a choice, we should go for the Oxford/Astra-Zeneca vaccine. It is easy to maintain with the facilities we have in holding other vaccines.
“Pfizer or Modena require below zero centigrade to store. And in our country with our power situation, and the infrastructure we have, it will be a big work. It is not as if they are not durable but it is going to be tough.
“If we have a chance, we should go for the Oxford/Astra-Zeneca or the one by the Russians. They can be stored at our normal temperatures, in our fridges. If we do not have a choice, we should take what we have, and do our best to ensure that we keep the vaccines and biologicals alive, because heat will denature it if it is not kept at the required temperature. It will be useless.”
However, Ogun, Oyo, and Cross River states have faulted the number of Covid-19 doses allocated to them by the Federal Government, arguing that they actually deserve more.
It would be recalled that the Federal Government, last weekend, allocated 1,848 doses to Oyo; 1,473 doses to Ogun; and 1,023 doses to Cross River.
News
Attacks On Waterways: Bonny Youths Seek Wike’s Intervention
Scores of youths from Bonny Local Government Area, yesterday, converged at the main gate leading to Rivers State Government House in Port Harcourt in protest against incessant attacks on boat passengers by sea pirates on the community’s waterways.
For centuries, the people of Bonny Island have not accessed their homes by road except through the creeks and sea, which join the community with other parts of the state.
The youths have been embarking on peaceful protests in Bonny Island since Tuesday, but they decided to storm Port Harcourt, yesterday to make their case before the state governor.
Earlier, the youths had gone to the headquarters of Bonny Local Government Council where they lamented the killing of two young men recently by pirates on the waterways.
But they left disappointed as the council chairman and his officials refused to address them after spending the whole day at the gate of the secretariat of the council.
The youth said they were angry that both the federal and state governments have not shown visible concern about their plight since the protest started.
Bonny, the host of multi-billion-dollar Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG), SPDC-operated Bonny Crude Export Terminal, and other multinational oil companies can only be accessed by water.
The contract awarded by the Federal Government for construction of a road that would link the community with other parts of the state has suffered several setbacks due to inadequate funding.
Speaking to journalists in front of Rivers State Government House main gate in Port Harcourt, some of the youths vowed that they would not leave until Governor Nyesom Wike addresses them on concrete steps he would take to ensure adequate security on Bonny waterways.
One of the protesters, who simply gave his name as LongJohn Hart, said they were grateful to the governor over the recent commissioning of Bonny-Bille-Nembe Jetty in the Creek Road area of Port Harcourt.
But he queried, “What happens to us and our people along the insecure waterways when we take off from the jetty to and fro Port Harcourt?”
It was observed that the protesters carried placards of varying inscriptions, including #StopkillingofBonny people,” “Gov Wike, life is biggest project,” “Secure our Bonny waterways”, “We have lost too many lives”, and others.
As at the time of filing this report, the peaceful protesters were still at the protest venue.
However, in a bid to fight insecurity in the state, including on the waterways, Governor Nyesom Wike had launched ‘Operation Sting’ about a year ago, and donated gunboats and over 120 patrol vehicles to security agencies.
But despite this, insecurity has persisted on the waterways with frequent killing and robbing of passengers by pirates.
