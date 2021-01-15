News
Nigeria’s Public Debt Hits N32.22trn, NBS Confirms
The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has said that as at Third Quarter (Q3) 2020, Nigeria’s total debt stood at N32.22trillion.
In a report titled: “Nigerian Domestic and Foreign Debt – Q3 2020,” the NBS explained that further disaggregation of Nigeria’s foreign debt showed that $16.74billion of the debt was multilateral; $502.38million was bilateral (AFD) and another $3.26billion bilateral from the Exim Bank of China, JICA, India, and KFW while $11.17billion was commercial, which are Eurobonds and Diaspora Bonds.
The NBS said, “Nigerian States and Federal Debt Stock data as of September 30, 2020, reflected that the country’s total public debt portfolio stood at N32.22trillion.”
Nigeria’s total public debt showed that N12.19trillion or 37.82 per cent of the debt was external while N20.04trillion 62.18 per cent of the debt was domestic.
The document said the domestic debt stock as at September 30, 2020 was totally N13.9trillion.
In its breakdown of the domestic debt stock, NBS said it consists of N812billion Promissory Notes, representing 5.85 per cent.
According to the figures, the Federal Government of Nigeria Bonds of N10.07trillion represented 72.47 per cent of the domestic debt stock.
The Nigerian Treasury Bills N2.4trillion represented 19.07 per cent of the domestic debt.
The Green Bonds N125billion represented 0.18 per cent of domestic debt.
The Federal Government Sukuk N200billion represented 1.44 per cent of the domestic debt.
96 Firms Bid For NNPC Infrastructure Rehab
No fewer than 96 companies from Nigeria and overseas have indicated interest in undertaking the rehabilitation of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) downstream infrastructure.
The jobs to be done include rehabilitating pipelines, depots, refineries and terminals through the Build, Operate and Transfer (BOT) financing model.
This was disclosed at a virtual public bid opening exercise which held at the NNPC Towers, Abuja, for the pre-qualification of companies for the contract, yesterday.
The Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division of the NNPC, Dr. Kennie Obateru, said the public opening of the bids for the contracts was in keeping with the NNPC Management’s commitment to transparency and accountability in all its processes and transactions.
Speaking at the event, the Managing Director of the Nigerian Pipelines and Storage Company (NPSC), Mrs Ada Oyetunde, disclosed that the exercise was in conformity with the mandate of the Federal Government to prioritise the rehabilitation of critical downstream infrastructure across the country.
She listed the facilities that would be rehabilitated by successful bidders to include critical pipelines for crude oil supply to the refineries and evacuation of refined products, depots, and terminals.
Oyetunde said that the objective was to get them ready to support the refineries when they become operational after their rehabilitation.
“An open tender for pre-qualification of interested companies was published in August, 2020, in the national dailies, for the rehabilitation of NNPC downstream critical pipelines and associated depots and terminal infrastructure through Finance BOT to cover the 4 lots namely: Lot 1: Port Harcourt Refinery related infrastructure, Lot 2: Warri Refinery related infrastructure, Lot 3: Kaduna Refinery related infrastructure, and Lot 4: System 2B related infrastructure,” Oyetunde stated.
The NPSC boss said that the BOT arrangement would provide a reliable pipeline network and automated storage facilities for effective crude feed, product storage and evacuation from the nation’s refineries post-revamp through an open access model and charge market reflective prices and tariffs to recover the investment.
The Group General Manager, Supply Chain Management, Mrs. Aisha Katagum, commended the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) and the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) for providing guidance for the project, and assured the bidding firms of a fair, equitable and transparent selection process.
On hand to observe proceedings at the public bid opening exercise were representatives of the ICRC, BPP, the Nigerian Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) and Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO).
Highpoint of the event was the display of the 96 companies that submitted bids for the rehabilitation projects.
Consider Poor Electricity, Storage Facilities Before Purchasing Vaccines, PSN Urges FG
The President of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa, has cautioned the Federal Government to consider Nigeria’s storage facilities and situation of electricity before procuring Covid-19 vaccines.
He said this in an interview with newsmen, yesterday.
According to him, it is safer for the country to buy vaccines that are suitable for its existing storage facilities.
The Federal Government had, last week, said it was expecting 100,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine before the end of the month.
But Ohuabunwa advised the federal and state governments to consider other alternatives, if the government has the choice.
The pharmacist cautioned that it would be tough to store vaccines at minus 70 degree centigrade in Nigeria, recommending Oxford/Astra-Zeneca and Russia’s Sputnik vaccines.
He said, “We should consider the ability to manage the logistics, to store them safely and move them from port to hospital, clinics, and pharmacists where they will be administered to the patients and Nigerians.
“What matters most is the ability to manage the logistics, especially the ability to maintain a cold chain. With this, the Pfizer vaccine may not perfectly fit into our circumstances here. If we have a choice, we should go for the Oxford/Astra-Zeneca vaccine. It is easy to maintain with the facilities we have in holding other vaccines.
“Pfizer or Modena require below zero centigrade to store. And in our country with our power situation, and the infrastructure we have, it will be a big work. It is not as if they are not durable but it is going to be tough.
“If we have a chance, we should go for the Oxford/Astra-Zeneca or the one by the Russians. They can be stored at our normal temperatures, in our fridges. If we do not have a choice, we should take what we have, and do our best to ensure that we keep the vaccines and biologicals alive, because heat will denature it if it is not kept at the required temperature. It will be useless.”
However, Ogun, Oyo, and Cross River states have faulted the number of Covid-19 doses allocated to them by the Federal Government, arguing that they actually deserve more.
It would be recalled that the Federal Government, last weekend, allocated 1,848 doses to Oyo; 1,473 doses to Ogun; and 1,023 doses to Cross River.
Attacks On Waterways: Bonny Youths Seek Wike’s Intervention
Scores of youths from Bonny Local Government Area, yesterday, converged at the main gate leading to Rivers State Government House in Port Harcourt in protest against incessant attacks on boat passengers by sea pirates on the community’s waterways.
For centuries, the people of Bonny Island have not accessed their homes by road except through the creeks and sea, which join the community with other parts of the state.
The youths have been embarking on peaceful protests in Bonny Island since Tuesday, but they decided to storm Port Harcourt, yesterday to make their case before the state governor.
Earlier, the youths had gone to the headquarters of Bonny Local Government Council where they lamented the killing of two young men recently by pirates on the waterways.
But they left disappointed as the council chairman and his officials refused to address them after spending the whole day at the gate of the secretariat of the council.
The youth said they were angry that both the federal and state governments have not shown visible concern about their plight since the protest started.
Bonny, the host of multi-billion-dollar Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG), SPDC-operated Bonny Crude Export Terminal, and other multinational oil companies can only be accessed by water.
The contract awarded by the Federal Government for construction of a road that would link the community with other parts of the state has suffered several setbacks due to inadequate funding.
Speaking to journalists in front of Rivers State Government House main gate in Port Harcourt, some of the youths vowed that they would not leave until Governor Nyesom Wike addresses them on concrete steps he would take to ensure adequate security on Bonny waterways.
One of the protesters, who simply gave his name as LongJohn Hart, said they were grateful to the governor over the recent commissioning of Bonny-Bille-Nembe Jetty in the Creek Road area of Port Harcourt.
But he queried, “What happens to us and our people along the insecure waterways when we take off from the jetty to and fro Port Harcourt?”
It was observed that the protesters carried placards of varying inscriptions, including #StopkillingofBonny people,” “Gov Wike, life is biggest project,” “Secure our Bonny waterways”, “We have lost too many lives”, and others.
As at the time of filing this report, the peaceful protesters were still at the protest venue.
However, in a bid to fight insecurity in the state, including on the waterways, Governor Nyesom Wike had launched ‘Operation Sting’ about a year ago, and donated gunboats and over 120 patrol vehicles to security agencies.
But despite this, insecurity has persisted on the waterways with frequent killing and robbing of passengers by pirates.
