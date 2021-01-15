MFM’s Away Point Excites Coach

Rivers United Technical Adviser, Stanley Eguma has blamed fatigue for his side’s defeat to Wikki Tourists in Bauchi.

The Pride of Rivers suffered their first league defeat of the season at the Tafawa Balewa Stadium, no thanks to a sumptuous free kick from Chinedu Udeagha.

Going into the match, Eguma made six changes to the team that defeated Kwara United in Port Harcourt last weekend, but the decision backfired as Rivers United struggled to perform at their very best.

Speaking at the post- match conference, Eguma refused to blame the loss on his tactical approach, rather he claimed his players suffered from long trip to the match venue.

“After the game we played on Sunday, we had a terrible moment travelling to Bauchi. We had a hectic period because fatigue was very very instrumental to our losing today.

“May be because of the breakdown we had on the road on our way coming. But I think that the players tried their best. We have lost today but we still have other games to play. We are going to correct our mistakes and work on the fatigue issue,” the coach said.

Meanwhile, the defeat was not enough to knock Rivers United off the summit, they remain top with nine points.