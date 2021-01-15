Nation
Gov Seeks Constitutional Roles For Monarch
Governor Abdul Rahman Abdul Razaq of Kwara State has reiterated the need for traditional rulers to be given constitutional roles in the country.
The governor said that traditional rulers were closer to the grassroots citizens who ought to be engaged with certain things related to the masses.
Abdul Rasaq made the call at a one-day sensitisation programme on community policing, organised by the Kwara State Police Command.
“I have always said that the traditional rulers are the fourth tier of government, their duties encompass all we do in our society
“We have always been grateful to them because I receive calls daily from them on security issues, not just giving information but also curbing civil disturbances like we recently had in Ilesha Baruba
“In that community, there was a civil disturbance earlier and the Emir calmed the situation to ensure that the community is safe. We deeply appreciate his efforts on what he did.
“In the last meeting of northern governors held in Kaduna, there was the idea that the roles of the traditional rulers should be amplified and embedded in the constitution.
“This means that we should give them constitutional roles in the society.
“That is an ongoing process, and I am a supporter of this initiative. ”Abdul Rasaq said.
The governor also reiterated his support for community policing which he described as long overdue to strengthen security of lives and property.
“Community policing is an idea that is long overdue . It helps to localise policing, brings security architecture closer to the grassroots.
“It relies almost entirely on local intelligence and constant interactions with community folks to succeed.
“However, it is important to state that the success of community policing depends on all of us seeing it as our baby that must be nurtured to success
“I, therefore, urge every stakeholder to support the initiative.
“As an administration, we are wholeheartedly committed to community policing and will continue to mobilise public support for it.” he added.
The event was attended by top echelons of the police, serving and retired, such as the retired Inspectors-General of Police Aliu Attah and Tafa Balogun and Commissioner of Police for Kwara State, Moha-mmed Bagega.
It was also attended by leading traditional rulers, civil society groups, community leaders and the media, among others.
Attah, in his speech, observed that community policing would generate employment, reduce youth restiveness and minimise crimes.
“When a community policing system is introduced, most communities who have not felt the presence of government in their localities would at least know the government has come to them,” he said.
Balogun, another former police boss, said that he would support his colleagues in calling for community policing on account of its potential benefits to reduce crime rate in the country.
Bagega described the programme as a watershed and a radical renewed approach in the implementation of community policing strategy as espoused by the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.
Nation
Military Impounds Smuggled Fertiliser In S’South
The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) says the troops of Operation Delta Safe, on January 9, impounded 1,184 bags of Yaraliva Nitrabor Fertiliser around Effiat Waterways in Mbo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom.
The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, disclosed this while briefing newsmen on the activities of the Armed Forces between January 7, 2021 and January 13, 2021, yesterday, in Abuja.
Enenche said the impounded fertilisers were intercepted in a large-wooden boat suspected to have been smuggled from Cameroon with two suspects on board.
He said that the suspects and items were currently in the custody of the Operation Delta Safe and would be handed over to the appropriate prosecuting authorities for further action.
Enenche stated that the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) had a policy on the use of fertilisers in the country due to criminal usage of the product other than agriculture.
He said that the policy had prohibited individuals from bringing in fertilisers and selling them to individuals.
“Equally, while fertilisers are majorly for agricultural purposes, the possibility of their being acquired by criminal gangs, terrorists and militants for sinister purposes cannot be disregarded.
“This is why fertilizers have remained a potential component for the fabrication of explosives owing to its content of ammonium nitrate.
“Furthermore, the fertilizers impounded can pose a security threat considering the current security challenges in the country,” he said.
The coordinator said that the troops also arrested a medium-size wooden boat laden with 17 drums of 300 litres of PMS with two suspects while on routine patrol around Mbo River on Monday.
He also disclosed that the NN Ship DELTA in conjunction with FOB Escravos had, on January 11, discovered a large-wooden boat laden with no less than 215,000 litres of stolen crude oil along Jones Creek, Warri South West Local Government Area of Delta State.
According to him, these arrests affirm the Armed Forces of Nigeria’s commitment toward eradicating sundry crimes in the country.
“The High Command reassures the general public of its untiring commitment toward securing the country.
“Members of the general public are enjoined to continue providing timely information on the activities of criminals in their various localities to the military and other security agencies for prompt and effective action,” he said.
Nation
NDLEA Develops Programmes To Reduce Drug Abuse
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Commander in Anambra State, Mr Mohammed Idris, says the Command has developed functional programmes to reduce drug abuse and its associated crimes in the state.
Idris made this known during an interaction with some journalists in Awka, yesterday.
He said the command had developed lots of programmes to reduce drug related crimes such as illicit drugs usage and establishment of drug free clubs in schools.
“Also, the command would erect rehabilitation centres in the state where the command would counsel both the drug users and the dealers.
“Drug abuse remains a serious challenge to the development of the society and it would be faced with all attentions it deserves,” he said.
He said the programmes would address the conscience of the drug dealers on daily basis to ensure they have a rethink and make amends by themselves.
Idris said drug abuse had contributed to lots of social ills such as prostitution, robbery and kidnapping among the youth in major cities across the country.
He urged the public to report any suspects to security officers nearest to them, and called for watertight collaboration between NDLEA and other relevant agencies.
Idris said more sensitisation on the laws prohibiting the use of illicit drugs needed to be carried out so that the people would be well informed on the inherent dangers of illicit drugs.
He appealed to government agencies saddled with re-orientation of the people’s mindset and media to join hands with the command to ensure that the message was widely spread.
Idris said the public needed attitudinal change towards drug abuse and other drug related vices like sexual and gender-based violence, describing the menace as a disturbance to the society.
Nation
Wounds Of Civil War Haven’t Healed, Kukah Claims
The Bishop of Sokoto Diocese of the Catholic Church, Matthew Hassan Kukah, yesterday, said that the wounds of the Nigerian Civil War have not been healed.
Kukah disclosed this at a Zoom meeting organized by the Publisher of Ovation Magazine, Dele Momodu and Mazi Ezeoke.
Speaking on the theme, “The Second Never Again Conference: 51 Years After Nigerian-Biafran Civil War”, Kukah advised Nigerians to compile a history of the country, noting that knowing the history would calm/qualm the taste for violence.
Kukah, who has been on the media for criticising the current administration and proffering solutions to the problems of the country, noted that Nigerians, and of course, their leaders were not happy with the current situation of the country.
He highlighted poor economic policies, insecurity and poor education/health systems as issues bedevilling the country, and advised the current administration to fix them.
“We are failing in almost all the sectors. We must stand up and fix them”.
Speaking further, Kukah said that there was enough blame to go round, noting that everyone should be blamed for the current situation of the country.
“If we are saying ‘Never Again’, we must identify some fundamental issues. We must have our history written down or acted as a movie.
We must understand the role of religion in Nigeria. The issue of consequentiality should also be of great essence. There should be consequences for good and bad behaviour”, Kukah added.
