Politics
Forum Wades Into Umahi, PDP Leaders’ Feud
The Ebonyi Founding Fathers forum has given the reason it mediated in the feud between Governor David Umahi and leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.
The Tide source reports that the concerned leaders include former Senate President, Senator Pius Anyim, former Governor Sam Egwu, Senator Obinna Ogba (PDP-Ebonyi Central) among others.
Our source further reports that there had been intense verbal attacks among some Ebonyi political elites, especially in the media, since Governor Dave Umahi’s defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).
The forum in a statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday stated that the mediation was to broker peace between all sides in the state’s interest.
The statement which was signed by the immediate past Governor, Chief Martin Elechi, as the Presiding Chairman and others, indicated that the raging war of words had become worrisome.
“We resolved that there should be no further war of words among the leaders in the print, electronic, the social media and other places.
“We all agreed to work for peace and security in the state.
“We enjoin their supporters to cease fire and to do or say nothing that would endanger this peace process,” the statement said.
The forum expressed optimism that the desired peace would be achieved to maintain tranquility which the state was known for.
The peace meeting held on January 9, at the Catholic Bishop’s Court Abakaliki, was attended by Governor Umahi, Sen. Anyim and Dr Egwu.
Other attendees include: Most. Rev. Michael Okoro, Catholic Bishop of Abakaliki Diocese, Rev. Fr. Abraham Nwali, Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Ebonyi among others.
Politics
Sanwo-Olu Mourns Former Lagos Administrator
Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has expressed sadness over the death of the former Military Administrator of Lagos State, Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu (rtd).
Kanu, a retired Naval Officer and former Military Governor of Imo State between 1976 and 1977, died at a hospital in Lagos on Wednesday morning at the age of 77 years after a brief illness.
He was also the Chairman of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO).
Sanwo-Olu, in a condolence message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, described the late Kanu as a complete gentleman and officer.
He said that the former Military Administrator contributed immensely to the development of Lagos State during his short tenure of office.
The governor praised the late Rear Admiral Kanu’s contribution to the country’s democracy, especially his fight, alongside the progressives in the country during the dark days of the military junta for the enthronement of democracy in Nigeria.
Sanwo-Olu said that the nation would miss the rich experience and knowledge of the late Naval officer and democrat.
“On behalf of the Government and people of Lagos State, I want to express my sincere and heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and comrades of late Ndubuisi Kanu, as well as the Nigerian Navy, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and the country in general.
“As one of Nigeria’s advocates of good governance, restructuring and true federalism, the late Ndubusi Kanu will be sorely missed by the people.”
“The death of Rear Admiral Kanu is a colossal loss to the country. He made lots of positive impact and contributions during his lifetime to the growth and development of Lagos State and Nigeria.
“He fought, along with several other patriots tirelessly for a united Nigeria during his days in the Nigerian Navy, as well as a member of pro-democracy group after he retired from service.
“He wrote his name in gold as a tireless fighter and an advocate of democratic government,´´ the governor said.
Sanwo-Olu said the Kanu played a leading role as chieftain of NADECO in the agitation for the actualisation of the annulled June 12, 1993 Presidential Election and return of civilian government in May 29, 1999.
He said that the best way to immortalise the deceased was to ensure that the good governance the deceased and others fought for spread to every facet of the society.
“We must ensure that the people enjoy the dividends of democracy, which the late Ndubuisi Kanu and other heroes and heroines of democracy in Nigeria fought for.
“Development must touch the lives of the people directly. This is the best way to immortalise the late Ndubuisi Kanu because this was the virtue he lived for,´´ Sanwo-Olu said.
The Tide source reports that Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Godwin Kanu (rtd) was born on November 3, 1943 and died on January 13. He was appointed Military Governor
of Imo State in March 1976 during the military regime of Gen. Olusegun Obasanjo.
He was the first governor after the decree that established the state from part of the old East Central State. He was later transferred to become Governor of Lagos State in 1977, leaving office in July 1978.
Politics
Politics
Police Deploy 10,000 Personnel For Kano LG Polls
The Kano State Police Command has deployed 10,000 personnel for the January 16, local government councils election in the state.
The spokesman of the command, DSP Abdullahi Haruna, made this known in an interview with newsmen yesterday in Kano.
Haruna said the personnel comprised of 7,251 police officers and men while more than 2,000 agents were drafted from other security agencies.
These, he said, consist of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) among others.
He said the personnel would be deployed to all the polling units in the 484 wards across the 44 local government areas.
The spokesman explained that there would be restriction of movement in the state between 6.00 a.m. and 6.00 p.m. except those on essential services, election workers and observers.
“The command is ready to ensure peaceful conduct of the election.
“The command will not condone attempt to breach peace by groups or individuals.
“Anybody found in the act would be dealt with according to the provisions of the law,’’ he said.
While commending residents of the state for their support, Haruna reiterated the commitment of the command to maintain law and order before during and after the election.
