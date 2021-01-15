Connect with us

Fatigue Caused Our Defeat To Wikki Tourists – Eguma

Published

13 hours ago

on

Rivers United Technical Adviser, Stanley Eguma has blamed fatigue for his side’s defeat to Wikki Tourists in Bauchi.
The Pride of Rivers suffered their first league defeat of the season at the Tafawa Balewa Stadium, no thanks to a sumptuous free kick from Chinedu Udeagha.
Going into the match, Eguma made six changes to the team that defeated Kwara United in Port Harcourt last weekend, but the decision backfired as Rivers United struggled to perform at their very best.
Speaking at the post- match conference, Eguma refused to blame the loss on his tactical approach, rather he claimed his players suffered from long trip to the match venue.
“After the game we played on Sunday, we had a terrible moment travelling to Bauchi. We had a hectic period because fatigue was very very instrumental to our losing today.
“May be because of the breakdown we had on the road on our way coming. But I think that the players tried their best. We have lost today but we still have other games to play. We are going to correct our mistakes and work on the fatigue issue,” the coach said.
Meanwhile, the defeat was not enough to knock Rivers United off the summit, they remain top with nine points.

‘Rivers United’ll Return To Winning Ways’

Published

13 hours ago

on

January 15, 2021

By

The Chairman of Rivers United FC  Supporters Club, Franklin Owhor, has expressed optimism that United will return to its winning way, as they face Heartland FC of Owerri, on Sunday, at Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, in Port Harcourt.
He explained that United 1-0 loss against Wikki Tourists, last Wednesday was not too bad a result.
Owhor, said this in a telephone interview with Tidesports yesterday, saying that losing is part of the game.
“Some time, you win, some time, you lose.
Playing four matches and lost only one game is not bad.
There is no cause for alarm, we have what it takes to come back to winning ways.
To the best of my knowledge, Rivers United will come out victorious against Heartland FC on Sunday,” Owhor said.
According to him, the team has potentials to secure the maximum three points, following the crop of good players in the team.
He used the medium to appeal to fans and supporters of the club to be patient a the Covid-19 issue affects every club in the world.
Rivers United, has played four matches, won three and lost one with nine points and currently topping the table.

 

By: Kiadum Edookor

MFM’s Away Point Excites Coach

Published

13 hours ago

on

January 15, 2021

By

Coach of Lagos-based Nigeria Professional Football League side, MFM FC, Tony Bolus has hailed his side’s doggednessand described the 1-1 away draw recorded against the Uyo based Dakada FC as a morale booster.
Bolus while speaking in a chat with Tidesports source said the game is a very important game for the team picking their first away point of the season and believes this will go a long way in the team’s season.
“We needed the three points and it’s a moral morale booster for the team but I must say getting an away point in a place like this is not easy. The fans should just believe in the team, we need their support.”

