Expert Projects 20-Year Plan For African Aviation Dev
An expert in the aviation industry, Asiri Uchendu, has projected that the African aviation industry, and indeed the Nigerian aviation, will need a 20-year development plan to be able to favourably compete with other developing economies.
He said that the effect of Covid-19 on the aviation industry in Africa had left negative imprints on the growing sector, as airlines in the region now battle for survival.
Uchendu, who is the Port Harcourt Station Manager of one of the aviation cargo handling companies in Rivers State, told The Tide in a chat at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, that the Covid-19 pandemic brought a serious setback to the aviation sector in Nigeria and Africa as a whole.
According to him, many airline operators in the country are now faced with shortage of aircrafts as many of their aircrafts have been grounded due to closure of airports for many months.
He said that the issue of Maintenance, Repairs and Overhaul (MRO) was very critical in the operations of aircrafts, pointing out that Nigeria goes to developed countries like Europe and America for maintenance at a very high cost.
“Africa needs to procure 970 jets and 700 Turboprops over the next 20 years. To achieve this, at least over $150 billion is needed to finance the acquisition.
“African aviation needs fleet modernisation, much improved quality of service for the exponential growth, both in passenger volume.
“The fact is that Africa faces much higher cost for aircraft purchases due to relatively small size of most airlines. They possess weak balance sheet for corporate loans and lack of access to export credit agreements and high insurance costs.
“Commercial banks in the region are not able to provide long term financing, and when they do, such comes with high interest rate, and there is no aircraft leasing company in Africa like it is obtainable elsewhere”, he stated.
Uchendu, therefore, called for partnership among stakeholders in the industry, and for investors in the region, to take steps in addressing the setbacks, nothing that aviation industry is a huge employer of labour and also boosts the country’s GDP.
By: Corlins Walter
NEPZA Disclaims Fake Online Recruitment Exercise, Threatens Lawsuit
The Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) has disclaimed an online recruitment exercise purported to be its “2021 Recruitment Exercise.’’
Reacting to the online recruitment exercise in Abuja, yesterday, NEPZA’s Managing Director, Prof. Adesoji Adesugba, described it as a criminal act to defraud job seekers.
In a statement by Mr Martins Odeh, Head, Corporate Communications, NEPZA, Adesugba said that the exercise by the online outfit using the domain name www.careersafrika.com was fake.
He said that NEPZA had not contemplated any recruitment exercise yet, adding that the Authority had not also overtly or covertly engaged any recruitment firm to conduct recruitment on its behalf.
“This advertorial is, therefore, a calculated falsehood tailored along strategies usually deployed by Yahoo Yahoo guys or internet fraudsters to devour earnings of unsuspecting victims.
“The management wishes to advise the general public to discountenance this criminal act and misinformation published by www.careersafrika.com and its affiliates.
“As the action remains in bad taste for probity, transparency and due process that the Authority strives to attain.
“NEPZA is an agency of government with respect to standards and due process as it works tirelessly to actualise the Federal Government’s vision of industralising the nation using free trade zone scheme,’’ Adesugba said.
He said that the authority was resolute in carrying out its statutory mandate and this included a possible legal action against managers of the aforementioned portal and its affiliates if the fake NEPZA recruitment advertorial was not brought down immediately.
“We shall proceed and take necessary steps to work with the security agencies to hunt and prosecute the scoundrels who are using the name of the authority to commit such heinous crimes and to defraud Nigerians rightfully wishing to serve their fatherland”, Adesugba threatened.
FG Inaugurates Committee On Non-Oil Export Expansion Facility
The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, yesterday inaugurated a steering committee for the implementation of the Export Expansion Facility (EEF) to boost non-oil exports.
Adebayo, at the virtual inauguration of the committee warned that the economy would remain vulnerable to external shocks with attendant effects of devaluation, inflation and unemployment, if the country did not grow its non-oil exports.
The minister in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Ifedayo Sayo, said that export growth was at the centre of the strategy for diversifying Nigeria’s sources of foreign exchange.
According to him, it would reduce the vulnerability of the economy to external shocks.
“We have witnessed the devastating impact of events outside our control can have on our livelihoods due to our reliance on a primary source of foreign exchange.
“The coronavirus pandemic further amplified these vulnerabilities and reminded us that if we do not grow non-oil exports, our economy remains vulnerable to external shocks and their ripple effects of devaluation, inflation and unemployment.
“However, I believe we are on the right path in addressing these concerns and have chosen the right partners for the journey,” he said.
He noted that the EEF is aimed at protecting export businesses from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, safeguarding jobs and de-risk the economy from shocks like COVID-19.
According to him, the EEF primary goal is to increase Nigeria’s export capacity in the near term and its export volumes in the medium term.
The minister added that the facility represented a huge financial commitment from the government and demonstrated President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment to export diversification.
He listed the duties of the steering committee to include ensuring timely implementation of the programme in line with the Federal Government’s objectives and for the benefit of its intended beneficiaries.
According to him, it also includes approval of the Programme Implementation Plan and Budget in accordance with agreed priorities and approval of implementation strategy of EEF’s projects and target beneficiaries for each project, where applicable.
He added that the committee would ensure approval of disbursements to beneficiaries, vendors and implementation partners and review of the periodic performance reports and resolve implementation challenges.
Members of the committee headed by Adebayo as Chairman, include former Managing Director, Fidelity Bank, Mr Nnamdi Okonkwo, as the Vice Chairman, and Executive Director, Nigeria Export Promotion Council, Mr Olusegun Awolowo.
Others include President, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Mr Mansur Ahmed; Director, Commodities and Export Department of the ministry, Mr Suleiman Audu and Founder/Chief Executive Officer, Aisston, Mrs Suratu Umar.
