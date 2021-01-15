C’River Workers Protest Plan To Introduce New Dress Code

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has called for better funding and equipping of the Nigerian Armed Forces.

The governor said this would serve as motivation for the military in the bid to end insurgency and insecurity in the country.

Senator Diri stated this during the interdenominational service to mark the 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Day at the King of Glory Chapel, Government House, Yenagoa.

His Chief Press Secretary, Mr Daniel Alabrah, in a press release, quoted the governor as saying that January 15 was set aside in Nigeria to remember fallen heroes of the First and Second World War as well as the Nigeria Civil War.

He noted that the society needed to also do enough in respecting the lives of every security personnel just as they honour the memories of fallen soldiers.

“The federal government is spending so much but we believe that they can still spend more in terms of equipment and better welfare for the personnel.

“I also want the federal government to look into the issue of insecurity in this country and accord it the necessary importance that it deserves.

“For me, it is a day to call upon the federal and state governments to look again at what we do and ensure that as leaders our watchword should be that of justice and equity.Much of the insurrection, the violence and the conflicts in Nigeria today are avoidable if only we respect justice and equity”. Governor Diri said.

He saluted ex-servicemen that had gone through horrible experiences and thanked God for keeping them alive to witness another Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

The governor said their sacrifice and service to the nation, which include paying the supreme price, would not be in vain as his government would always recognise and celebrate them.

In his sermon, Chaplain of the King of Glory Chapel, Pastor David Yala, admonished personnel of the Armed Forces to realise that their mission is not for self-recognition but that of service to become sacrificial citizens of the nation.

Citing the example of the late Major Isaac Adaka-Boro’s struggle for the people of the Niger Delta, the cleric called on armed security personnel to be passionate about their service to protect lives and property in order for their names to be written in the sands of time.

By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells,Yenagoa