‘Children Should Be The Target In Reviving Reading Culture’
His exposition and passion is akin to that of missionary. The CEO of Garden City Library and founder of Project Read Advocacy, Comrade Austin Nwaeze is a man whose acquaintance with the world of letters dates back to his earliest school days when he developed an unbridled reading habit that later stock. Ironically, he said during his school days, his greatest challenge was the lack of text books, but he borrowed from his friends and also became a friend of the school library.
Today his interest in reading and knowledge development has developed into an ardent conviction that the panacea for the innumerable vices plaguing our society today lies in a social reform in which the younger generation, particularly children are fully indoctrinated into the culture of reading.
Speaking with Port Harcourt Metro in an interview in Port Harcourt, yesterday, Nwaeze, who has an enormous personal collection of books, said he started a book club in 2004, and devoted his meagre income from his job at Multimesh Communications, to the buying of books on variegated subject matters and compartments of knowledge.
” As a student in my primary and secondary schools, I didn’t have text books to read, but I loved reading so much so I always borrowed books from my friends and I was also a very good friend of the library. This challenge propelled me to develop the passion of acquiring books and the effort grew in leap and bound, my target is to ensure that the reading culture is fully imbibed especially among the children, the children are the only people that have not been contaminated, the absence of an effective reading culture has led to the breeding of half baked and unemployable graduates. ”
Driven by this social impact investment plans, Nwaeze, a Law student at tbe Rivers State University, canvassed for collaboration and partnerships from the government and the private sector.
I floated a mobile scheme in which library services were provided to residents of Port Harcourt and its environs, but there is always a limit to any singular effort and this stalled the project. There is need to revive the scheme through a robust partnership, corporate organisations should make library development integral in the social responsibility policies.”
Nwaeze, who was also a facilitator of the Port Harcourt World Book Capital Project, said the scheme which was prospective of library development and promotion of a virile reading culture in the state failed because of lack of sustainable development plans.
By: Taneh Beemene
Resident Doctors’ Quest For Safe Working Environment
Interest in diseases and treatment of all manners of medical debilities is no doubt the driving force of medical practice. But at the very root of this professional passion lies the untold hazards including the risk of life to which many health care givers have paid huge prices.
The story of a former staff of the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital (RSUTH), late Dr Living Jamala, is a sad reflection of the ugly fates dedicated health workers have met while rendering their professional services to humanity. His dreams and aspirations were cut short while attempting to save a patient infected with lasa fever that later died of the disease.
Five years after his unfortunate demise, his professional colleagues have continued to keep his memory afloat through an annual lecture series. During this year’s edition of the Memorial Lecture organised the Association of Residents Doctors, (ARD) Rivers State University Teaching Hospital, (RSUTH) in Port Harcourt, attention was drawn by medical practitioners to the increasing dangers of work-related hazards to which health care givers are exposed.
According to the President of Association of Residents Doctors at the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital, Dr Mathew George Ela, the sacrifices paid by the late Dr Living Jamala and others demanded that, “proper attention be given to preventive measures that keep steps ahead of hazards and help doctors remain safe while discharging their professional duties.”
Speaking at the memorial lecture organised under the theme, ‘the health worker and the emerging health challenges,’ he said health workers were one of the most endangered species of humanity, especially with the sordid realities of the covid-19 pandemic. He stressed the need to motivate doctors and health workers by paying the covid-19 inducement allowance as the second wave of the pandemic threatened the lives of not just patients but also doctors and other health care givers. He applauded the efforts of the Rivers state government for the payment of covid-19 inducement allowance to care givers at the treatment centres and the timely intervention and care given to save the lives of seven of their colleagues infected with covid-19.
Dr Ela alerted that the highly infectious lasa fever was very much lurking, and called for vigilance one part of government, the health authorities and the public, and advocated for a special health insurance policy for doctors and other health workers in the event of death or injuries with disability.
In his remark, the Chairman of the memorial lecture and Chief Medical Director of the Rivers State Hospital s Management Board. Dr Kenneth E. Okagua, described the late Dr Living Jamala, as “a hard working young man who devoted his life and career to the service of God and humanity”.
He recalled that, “on that fateful Christmas day (25th December 2015), a 22 years old unbooked housewife was rushed into the labour ward by her husband, unconscious with elevated blood pressure and bleeding from the nose and mouth. After resuscitation and failed attempts at labour induction, I was invited to review her and I decided she will benefit from a caesarean delivery. I was still writing my notes to take her to the theatre, when the late Dr Living noticed she was gasping for breath and rushed to revive her, we lost the patient and our colleague died days after, from lasa fever infection, despite our frantic efforts to save his life, it’s a big lossto the family and all of us.”
Delivering his key note address, the guest speaker, Dr Tondor Cleopatra Uzosike, commended (ARD) for keeping the memory of their departed colleague alive through memorial lecture series.
He pointed out that, “one of the most complex and dangerous hazards faced by resident doctors, nurses and other health workers was work place violence, mostly as a result of combination of factors from the patients and their relatives, health workers themselves and hospital management system.”
He added that the vulnerability of health workers to infectious and terminal diseases had shortened their supply all over the world and research conducted by the world Health Organization (WHO) indicated that there would be a shortfall of 18 million health workers by 2030, particularly in developing countries.
By: Taneh Beemene
Tears As Late Mrs Njiole Andah Is Laid To Rest In PH
Sympathisers last weekend thronged the family home, of late Dr (Mrs) Njiole Andah, to pay their last respects to the renowned scholar and academic, as her remain were laid to rest. In what could be described as visages of honour, members of the academic community, mostly staff and students of the Ignatius Ajuru University, the church, Nigeria Environmental Society (NES), National Youth Council of Ogoni People (NYCOP), and family members extolled the virtues of the late matriarch of the Andah family.
The husband of the deceased, renowned Environmentalist and former National President of the Nigeria Environmental Society, Engineer Olu Andah Wai-Ogosu, who spoke with The Tide Metro during the burial ceremony, described his late wife as a “soul mate, dependable compassionate and virtuous woman who served God and humanity diligently during her life time.”
