Buhari Felicitates With Senate President At 62

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has expressed sadness over the death of the former Military Administrator of Lagos State, Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu (rtd).

Kanu, a retired Naval Officer and former Military Governor of Imo State between 1976 and 1977, died at a hospital in Lagos on Wednesday morning at the age of 77 years after a brief illness.

He was also the Chairman of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO).

Sanwo-Olu, in a condolence message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, described the late Kanu as a complete gentleman and officer.

He said that the former Military Administrator contributed immensely to the development of Lagos State during his short tenure of office.

The governor praised the late Rear Admiral Kanu’s contribution to the country’s democracy, especially his fight, alongside the progressives in the country during the dark days of the military junta for the enthronement of democracy in Nigeria.

Sanwo-Olu said that the nation would miss the rich experience and knowledge of the late Naval officer and democrat.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Lagos State, I want to express my sincere and heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and comrades of late Ndubuisi Kanu, as well as the Nigerian Navy, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and the country in general.

“As one of Nigeria’s advocates of good governance, restructuring and true federalism, the late Ndubusi Kanu will be sorely missed by the people.”

“The death of Rear Admiral Kanu is a colossal loss to the country. He made lots of positive impact and contributions during his lifetime to the growth and development of Lagos State and Nigeria.

“He fought, along with several other patriots tirelessly for a united Nigeria during his days in the Nigerian Navy, as well as a member of pro-democracy group after he retired from service.

“He wrote his name in gold as a tireless fighter and an advocate of democratic government,´´ the governor said.

Sanwo-Olu said the Kanu played a leading role as chieftain of NADECO in the agitation for the actualisation of the annulled June 12, 1993 Presidential Election and return of civilian government in May 29, 1999.

He said that the best way to immortalise the deceased was to ensure that the good governance the deceased and others fought for spread to every facet of the society.

“We must ensure that the people enjoy the dividends of democracy, which the late Ndubuisi Kanu and other heroes and heroines of democracy in Nigeria fought for.

“Development must touch the lives of the people directly. This is the best way to immortalise the late Ndubuisi Kanu because this was the virtue he lived for,´´ Sanwo-Olu said.

The Tide source reports that Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Godwin Kanu (rtd) was born on November 3, 1943 and died on January 13. He was appointed Military Governor

of Imo State in March 1976 during the military regime of Gen. Olusegun Obasanjo.

He was the first governor after the decree that established the state from part of the old East Central State. He was later transferred to become Governor of Lagos State in 1977, leaving office in July 1978.