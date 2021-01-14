Education
NECO Releases 2020 SSCE Results, Blacklists 24 Supervisors
The National Examinations Council on Wednesday released the 2020 Senior School Certificate Examination results.
NECO Registrar, Prof Godswill Obioma, announced the release of the results while speaking at the NECO headquarters in Minna, Niger State.
The registrar said four schools in Adamawa State, two in Kaduna State, two in Kastina State, two in Niger State, one in Taraba State and one in the FCT were derecognised by the Council for engaging in mass cheating.
He said the Council also blacklisted 24 supervisors who engaged in aiding and abetting, connivance with non-candidates to write answers on chalkboards and poor supervision.
Education
Varsity Reopening: NANS Mulls Covid-19 Task Force
The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has urged the Federal Government and members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to resume academic activities at the nation’s public universities.
The students’ body also ordered its chapters in all tertiary institutions to set up Covid-19 task force teams to enforce all guidelines outlined by the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 and ensure safe reopening of schools.
The NANS President, Comrade Sunday Asefon, stated this in a statement made available to newsmen, yesterday.
ASUU had on December 24, 2020, conditionally suspended its nine-month-long strike after a lot of foot-dragging by the union and the Federal Government.
The Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 subsequently ordered schools to remain closed till January 18, 2021 to contain the spike in Covid-19 infections in the country.
The National Universities Commission (NUC) later asked universities to comply with the directive but the PTF, had last Monday, said the January 18 date is subject to review.
Reacting in its statement, NANS said, “Rather than postpone schools’ resumption, it has become imperative to address the alarming spread of Covid-19 and rising cases of deaths from a position of environmental strategy and human coordination since the lockdown mechanism can no longer be a mitigating option in the face of our economic reality.
“The Federal Government is immediately urged to rethink its approach and take only actions that can get more Nigerians into coordinated and regulated systems, like schools and offices, where hours of wearing face masks and complying with Covid-19 safety protocols can be guaranteed to curb the spread.
“Consequently, the National Association of Nigerian Students is undertaking to prevail on students union bodies to set up Students Task Force Against Covid-19 in every school, while asking the Federal Government to rejig its basic Covid-19 guidelines for schools resumption.”
Education
SSANU, NASU Protest Sharing Formula Of FG’s N30bn To Varsities
The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), and the Non-Academic Staff of Nigerian Universities (NASU), in the University of Calabar, yesterday, held joint a protest to reject the proposed sharing formula of N30billion given to the universities by the Federal Government.
The protest, which was under the aegis of Joint Action Congress (JAC) of the union saw the workers marching round the University’s Main Campus with placards with various inscription baring their anger on the Federal Government on what they termed ‘cheating’ of non-academic staff of universities.
Addressing the workers, the Deputy National President of SSANU, Dr Leku Andor, said the Federal Government was being insincere in implementing simple agreement signed with non-academic staff unions.
“We entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Federal Government, which was represented by Minister of State for Education; Secretary, National Universities Commission (NUC); and the Accountant General of the Federation; and they told us that the N30billion being released is for Earned Allowances for all university workers, but today, we are shocked to hear of 75 per cent for academic staff and 25 per cent for non-academic staff, and that arrangement is totally unacceptable to us”.
Andor said the non-academic staff had earlier sent a memo to the Federal Government demanding for N120billion for its members and the government informed them that there was a forensic audit of university staff in place to ascertain what each staff would get from the money to be disbursed but nothing has come out of the audit till date.
“They assured us that the money was meant for all the four unions in Nigerian universities, but today, government is adopting a divide and rule approach but nobody can divide us that is the reason we have gathered here to carry out this protest”.
He stated that the Integrated and Personnel Information System (IPPIS), which was embraced by non-academic staff has short-changed them severely and the workers are now rejecting it.
“The IPPIS, which non-academic staff embraced with assurances from government gave has today become a source of pain to us. Today, our staff are being paid amputated salaries, half-payments and all sorts of things are going on so we say no more IPPIS. We have tried IPPIS and we have found out it is not marriage material”.
The branch Chairman of SSANU, Comrade Joseph Omini, said the protest would go on for three days continuously, and thereafter, a decision will be taken to embark on industrial action if the government does not respond.
“We are protesting over the non-renegotiation of 2009, MoU, the non-payment of gratuity to retirees who are our members, taking over of non-academic staff job by academic staff and if nothing is done we shall embark on full strike soon”.
