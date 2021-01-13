RIWAMA Lauds Service Providers In PH

The newly elected President of Elekahia Progressive Youth, Prince One Aholu had decried the rising level of youth unemployment in the community

Prince Aholu said this shortly after his election as the president of Elekahia Progressive Youth.

He said his administration would tackle the menace by liaising with companies operating in the community to source for job opportunities for unemployed youths in the area.

Aholu also stressed the need for the youths of Elekahia to sustain the peaceful environment prevailing in the area as according to him, it is the only way the community can move forward.

According to him, the youth body will not condone any act of lawlessness, adding that no criminal will have any hiding place in the community.

He also said the youth body would work with both the security agencies and the government to bring peace and development to the community.

Aholu also pledged to work with the chiefs, elders and other opinion leaders to move the community forward.

Chairman of the electoral committee, Deacon Boms Bright described the electoral process that ushered in the new youth leadership as very transparent.

He called on the youths to cooperate with the new leadership to move the interest of the youths forward.

The new leadership of the youth body consists of, Prince One Aholu, president; Odum Christian, vice president; and Ogbonda Stanley, secretary.

Others are; Amadi Darlington Ezebunwo, Assistant Secretary; Wopara Ferdinand, Treasurer, Boms Nlemanya, Financial Secretary and Omodu Loveday, Public Relations Officer, while Bright Boms, and Chukwu Prince Emenike, were elected as Provost I and II, respectively.