Nigeria Lost N5.4trn From Tax Evasion By Multinational- FIRS

Visitors to the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, including those who do business at the airport, have berated the airport management for failing to provide toilet facilities for them.

Some of the airport users who were aggrieved over the poor sanitary condition of the airport chided the airport management for not being proactive in providing places of convenience for people that visit or do business at the airport.

According to them, people who come to the airport to receive travellers and those that do business at the airport are entitled to places of convenience since they are not allowed into the terminal building.

Explaining her predicament to airport correspondents on Monday, Ms Clara Elekwachi who came to receive her brother at the airport, said it was surprising that she could not find a place to ease herself, even as a woman.

She alleged that she was denied access to the airport terminal building, while the administrative block toilets were locked, pointing out that the only place open to her was the open car park field which she couldn’t make use of.

“You people are pressmen, and you are here and do not want to report this. This will not happen in other airports. Or is it because it is Rivers State?

“How can one be here for several hours, with all the delays in flight, and the management can not provide a place of convenience, and everybody is expected to use the open field.

“No wonder, everywhere is smelling, because you can see everybody including children toilet there, since there is no alternative place of convenience to use”, she lamented.

Also complaining, a travel agent, Mr Ambrose Dike, said the actions of the airport management since the airport resumed operations after the Covid-19 lockdown left much to be desired.

He said that everybody that do private business at the airport, including travel agents, car rentals and hire business operators, among others, had been shut out.

“We have been all subjected to operate under sun and rain. As I talk to you now, there is no shed for us, including those that come to receive their people, all of us stay here, under rain or sun, yet the management collect revenue and rent.

“The most annoying thing is that even women can not have access to the convenience; and look at how this car park field has been messed up, because it is the only place they want people to use”, he said.

Another airport user who did not want his name published, but came to receive his boss at the airport on Monday, rated the airport low in terms of sanitation and convenience.

“This type of thing is happening in a big airport like this, and the manager is keeping quiet, under his watch. It is shocking”, he said.

Efforts made by aviation correspondents to speak with the airport manager, Mr Felix Akinbinu, on Monday, was not successful, as he was said to be having series of meetings.

The Tide, however, learnt that the airport management decided to deny people access to toilet facilities at the terminal building in adherence to the Covid-19 protocols.

By: Corlins Walter