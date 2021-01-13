Politics
INEC To Introduce New Technologies
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it is reviewing its adopted technologies for elections, with a view to introducing new ones to improve conduct of the elections ahead of 2023.
The INEC Director of Voter Education and Publicity Department (VEP), Mr Nick Dazang, disclosed this yesterday at a workshop for the department on the “Review of National Voter Education Manual” held in Keffi, Nasarawa State.
The five-day workshop is organised by INEC in partnership with the Westminster Foundation for Democracy (WFD).
Dazang, speaking with newsmen on the sideline of the workshop, said INEC began the process for electronic voting since 2004 when it introduced optic map registration forms.
“After that in 2010, the commission introduced the use of direct data capture machines, and then expanded the use of the machines in the conduct of the 2011 election.
“So, we have started the process as far back as 2004, culminating in the use of the Smart Card Reader (SCR) and the Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) that we also used in 2015.
“But the commission is reviewing this process with a view to upgrading and improving the conduct of elections in 2023.
“The commission wants to introduce new technologies that will help deepen the conduct of the elections, and also improve on them. So the commission is working assiduously on that.
“Very soon, when the commission has taken a position, it will come out and explain to Nigerians how this is going to be done,” Dazang said.
He said that in introducing the new technologies, INEC would revisit the use of card readers and likely to introduce other technologies that will work seamlessly with electronic voting in 2023.
“The commission has been working on that in the past few months and God’s willing in the next few months the commission will make its position known to the public.”
He said that INEC would continue to introduce new technologies to the electoral system, not for the fancy of it, but the technologies that worked.
He noted that the commission had no regrets on the technologies it had so far introduced for the conduct of elections in Nigeria as they had helped in deepening the process and the transparency.
Dazang said that the commission was also reviewing its voter education to enable it to explain better the planned technologies to Nigerians.
“In reviewing our voter education, we are looking at certain dynamics including the technologies that the commission intend to introduce.
“We have to be on top of the matters so that we can explain the application of these technologies to Nigerians as we did when we introduced SCR, direct data capturing machines and PVCs.
He described voter education as key part of the electoral process that needed concerted efforts not just from INEC, but all stakeholders.
“If you look at what is happening around the globe including Nigeria, so many changes are happening that necessitate the urgency to review voter education.”
This, according to him, include the issue of changes in technology and COVID-19, saying we need to change our communications process to respond to the changes.
“We need to change our communications in response to growing youth population. We need to use strategies that resonate with the youth and women population.”
On the amendment of the Electoral Act, Dazang said that the commission was working seriously with two committees of the National Assembly, adding that substantial gains were being made on the amendment.
He expressed optimism that the NASS would rise to the challenge in meeting up with its promise to Nigeria to amend the Electoral Act before the end of the first quarter of 2021.
On the Anambra governorship election, Dazang said that the commission would at the appropriate time issue the date and timetable for the conduct of the election, latest by six months to the conduct.
He urged the staff members of the commission to always upgrade themselves on new technologies as well as continue to obey the COVID-19 safety protocols.
The WFD Country Representative in Nigeria, Mr Adebowale Olorunmola, expressed the foundation’s continued determination and support for INEC to deepen voter education in Nigeria, especially at the grassroots.
He said that the foundation started its partnership journey with INEC in 2015 in ensuring more inclusion of women and people living with disability in electoral process.
Olorunmola commended INEC for deepening voter education and more inclusive electoral process for women and people living with disabilities.
He said that the workshop was key in enhancing voter education from the current way to wider and deeper ways to improve on future elections.
“There is nothing like advanced democracy anymore, but work in progress.
“If you look at what has been happening in U.S. even with their decades of practising democracy they are still moving to deepen voter education.”
Politics
Rep Criticises NLNG Over Bonny School Project
Federal legislator representing Degema/Bonny Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Farah Dagogo, has condemned the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas, NLNG over the cancellation of the N4.5billion Model School project in Bonny Island, Rivers State.
Hon. Dagogo’s condemnation follows a plan by the NLNG to abandon the funding and building of Bonny Model School which was estimated at N4.5 billion.
According to the lawmaker, the tripartite agreement reached between the NLNG, the Rivers State Government and Tianjin Energy Resources Limited is also threatened and may be breached.
Bonny Island is home to NLNG’s train operation which has a nameplate capacity producing millions of tons of liquefied natural gas per annum that is shipped to buyers in markets across the world.
However, the Federal Lawmaker said the fate of the school was in the balance following the resolution and approval of the NLNG’s third quarter meeting of this year by the Board for the ‘discontinuation of the Bonny Model School ‘ which he described as another manifestation of ‘perpetual slavery attitude’.
Dagogo expressed dismay with the disposition of NLNG to the people of Bonny and the Niger Delta region at large, wondering ‘what is N4.5billion compared to the exploitation, exploration, degradation and the gas being flared in that health, harzard implication.
He said just as NLNG was planning the expansion from its current Train 7 to 15, the living conditions of the people and environment where the resources were exploited should be catered for.
“ It is disheartening and painful that all NLNG, and other major players in the oil sectors, are interested in is to reel out big profits and margins while the people in their areas of operations are made to bear the brunt of their hazardous mode of operations.
“For several decades, they have caused more harms than good to the people. Their claims of joining the rest of the world to achieve a cleaner energy that will protect the planet are all hogwash and hollow designed to play on our intelligence as their actions have proven that they are working in the contrary.
“ It tells you the level of regard NLNG has for the people, if a project of mere N4.5billion could be discontinued, a school project at that, in an area they make billions of dollars. Our people are always at the receiving end, exposed to several health hazards, the environment has been totally debased with the future at very grave risk. And when they make effort to give back a very minute, very little, of what they have exploited they make a big deal of it. That perpetual slavery attitude manifest”, he said.
He however, said efforts were on to safeguard the future of the people through legislative applications.
“ Oil exploration, gas flaring and what have you are having their effects on not only the people but on the environment as well. The earth is sagging due to enormous pressure and we have to secure the future, beginning from now. Already I have a bill to that effect that has been transmitted to the leadership of the House. This bill titled “Niger Delta Natural Disaster Reserved Fund Bill, 2020”.
Politics
ADP Tasks FG, Oyo On Security
Action Democratic Party (ADP) has urged the Federal Government to collaborate with the Oyo State Government to tackle current security challenges in the state.
ADP National Publicity Secretary, Mr Adelaja Adeoye, said this in a statement yesterday in Abuja on the back drop of heightening insecurity in the state.
Adeoye said the increasing rate of insecurity in the state was worrisome and called for immediate intervention of the Federal Government and all security organisations.
“We urge President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene alongside the Oyo State government to bring a halt to the rising insecurity in the state.
“There have been heightened cases of kidnapping, banditry and illegal entrance by invaders at Oke-Ogun area in Oyo, which is one of the boarder posts to other international communities.
“The activities of bandits and other criminal elements, terrorising, kidnapping, killing and maiming innocent residents, around Oke-Ogun, Saki, Ibarapa and others have become unbearable.
“We urge government at all levels and all critical stakeholders in the South West region to intervene,” he said.
Adeoye said it had become imperative for stakeholders in the South West region to seek more support from the “Amotekun” security outfit operating in the region.
He said the call for help from the security corps was due to the successes recorded by the security outfit recently, and the gallantry of its officials in confronting bandits and militias across the region.
“The state government lacks power to command or control the police and those who have come up with alternative solution to tackle security issues are still faced with various resistance.
“We want the Federal Government to critically examine the security situation and support the state government by empowering the Amotekun security.
“In combating crimes, there must be operational synergy amongst the federal and state governments, the Amotekun security outfit and the Nigerian Police Force,” he said.
He called for a holistic review of the operations, tact, compensation package of the Nigeria police force for a more effective policing.
Politics
