Incompetent Leadership Pushing Nigeria To Brink, Coalition Laments

Ahead of the 2023 polls, National Secretary of the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Umar Ibrahim Tsauri, has insisted that the issue of zoning formula was not a subject of discourse yet on the table of the party.

And as the lingering debate on zoning continues to elicit diverse reactions, the scribe chided “mischief-makers” for attempting to polarise the opposition, particularly the PDP, stressing that of more importance was the onerous task of chasing the APC out of Aso Rock in 2023.

He said that, “I have the highest optimism that Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara, and Ebonyi State Governor, Engr Dave Umahi, are coming back to base before 2023. APC is not their platform. They cannot survive in a political club. They are politicians, not registered club members.

“I will like to say too that no political party will be happy to lose a member no matter how small that member maybe, not to talk of people with political names and value like former Speaker, Yakubu Dogara and a sitting Governor, Engr Dave Umahi.

“It’s really a pity but politics is always dynamic – soldier goes, soldier, come. 2023 is not 2021. We have time to make amends.

“It is true that zoning is enshrined in the party’s constitution. But Nigerians should be fair to PDP at this point in time. We won the election and were denied, and we are beginning to recover from the shock and mischief-makers are coming with another issue with the intent of polarizing the party. That will never work!

“Nobody is talking about zoning for now. 2023 is far away. Just watch an established political party with politicians of repute with Nigeria at heart get the business done at the right time. Why the rush?”

In his words, “the National Working Committee (NWC) led by our able National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, and all other organs of the party are fully experienced and patriotic Nigerians who are in politics to better the lives of Nigerians, not to wrestle power for the sake of making a name.

“My optimism is that PDP will handle any internal challenge and balance the equation for electoral victory come 2023, Insha Allah.”

And with barely a year left for electioneering preparation to hit full swing, Tsauri urged Nigerians to look forward to mass defections to the PDP, saying, “the situation in Nigeria, today, has only PDP as the platform to salvage it.

“The wind of mass movement to PDP will start soon. I call on all those who mean well for Nigeria to join the PDP before 2021 runs out.

“I will like to make it categorically clear that the defection due to ego is sad but does not and will never affect the chances of PDP in 2023. No Nigerian with blood running through his veins to his brain will dream of APC being his choice in 2023. The right choice is PDP. Time will tell!”