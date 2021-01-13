Rivers
Group Blasts FG Over Hardship In N’Delta
The National President, Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Edo and Delta states (BRACED) union, High Chief Monday Wehere has blasted the Federal Government over its inability to cushion socio-economic hardship faced by the Niger Delta region.
Wehere decried the situation during a get-together party organised by the union.
He said that it was disgusting to note that despite the wealth from the region, it remained in a sorry stage ranging from military to civilian rules.
“Yes! We have been unjustly exploited, marginalised, denigrated, subjected to abject poverty and denied benefits of the resources extracted from our mother land”, he said.
The BRACED union boss, expressed regret that instead of positive benefit to be accorded the people, sickness, diseases, pollution have greeted the area.
“Besides, our mother land is destroyed leaving us behind to struggle with oil pollution, diseases and sickness caused by the pollution”, he added.
According to him, the people have lost interest in the Nigeria project due to the unwillingness of its leaders to address the nagging plight of the region.
To change the narrative, he said the people must rise up and speak with one voice, as a new form of warfare.
“We have tried many means to change our ugly narratives, and those means have not yielded us the desired results. I think this time around; we need to try using one voice. I sincerely believe that using one voice, as a strategy will certainly help to rescue us from the quagmire we have found ourselves in the Nigeria’s prison”, he said.
About its target, he said his leadership would make effort to bring all inhabitants of BRACED region under one umbrella in a bid to achieving the one voice goal.
He was of the view that the enemies of the region had been using disunity to battle them over the years, but expressed hope that the union would bring glory to the land.
“The reasons for this unity is to stop our neighbours with a population of about 30 million who for a long time have devised so many means, strategies to swallow us to take over our common wealth to further enslave us but with God on our side, they would not succeed”, he assured.
He also warned against unholy romance with those he described as enemies of the region and added that such may be counterproductive.
Meanwhile, he has said that the group had designed programmes and policies aimed at emancipating, empowering and liberating the inhabitants of BRACED region from economic, political as well as mental slavery.
By: King Onunwor
Rivers
Youth Leader Decries Rising Unemployment In Rivers Community
The newly elected President of Elekahia Progressive Youth, Prince One Aholu had decried the rising level of youth unemployment in the community
Prince Aholu said this shortly after his election as the president of Elekahia Progressive Youth.
He said his administration would tackle the menace by liaising with companies operating in the community to source for job opportunities for unemployed youths in the area.
Aholu also stressed the need for the youths of Elekahia to sustain the peaceful environment prevailing in the area as according to him, it is the only way the community can move forward.
According to him, the youth body will not condone any act of lawlessness, adding that no criminal will have any hiding place in the community.
He also said the youth body would work with both the security agencies and the government to bring peace and development to the community.
Aholu also pledged to work with the chiefs, elders and other opinion leaders to move the community forward.
Chairman of the electoral committee, Deacon Boms Bright described the electoral process that ushered in the new youth leadership as very transparent.
He called on the youths to cooperate with the new leadership to move the interest of the youths forward.
The new leadership of the youth body consists of, Prince One Aholu, president; Odum Christian, vice president; and Ogbonda Stanley, secretary.
Others are; Amadi Darlington Ezebunwo, Assistant Secretary; Wopara Ferdinand, Treasurer, Boms Nlemanya, Financial Secretary and Omodu Loveday, Public Relations Officer, while Bright Boms, and Chukwu Prince Emenike, were elected as Provost I and II, respectively.
Rivers
RIWAMA Lauds Service Providers In PH
Service Providers engaged by the Rivers State Management Agency (RIWAMA) have been given a pat on the back for living up to expectation during and after the Yuletide by ensuring that the city of Port Harcourt in spite of heavy traffic and avalanche of activities was kept clean and healthy for residents and visitors.
The Sole Administrator of RIWAMA, Bro Felix Obuah after a critical assessment of the cleanness of Port Harcourt and its environs, rated the performance index of most of the Service Providers high and commended them for their commitment.
Bro Obuah however, noted that the good job done by these patriotic Service Providers should not serve as a cover for those who fell short of the Agency’s standard and warned that the non-performing Service Providers should sit up or face the consequences of their own laxity.
While welcoming and wishing the Service Providers a more committed and prosperous new year, the Sole Administrator assured that the entitlements due the Service Providers would be given serious attention but stressed on the need to take their jobs seriously to complement the efforts and investments of the state government under Chief Nyesom Wike as Governor.
Bro Obuah also sued for greater collaboration this year from Rivers people and those living and doing business in the state with the Agency by ensuring that all their wastes are dumped at the government approved receptacles and at the approved dumping hours for easy evacuation.
Rivers
Banigo Urges Rivers Youths To Remain Peaceful, Hard Working
The Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo has urged Rivers youths to continue to be peaceful, hardworking in their studies and strive for the best because only the best was good enough for them.
Banigo stated this when the New Rivers Vision, Youth and Students Worldwide presented an award of Excellence to her at the Government House in Port Harcourt, yesterday.
The deputy governor said, “do not think your level is to be a mediocre, your level is for excellence. Follow the pattern of our leader, Governor Nyesom Wike; follow his style of hard work, commitment and dedication to his call to lift Rivers people out of poverty, by providing quality infrastructure to make sure that business works in this state to attract investors”.
Banigo, who disclosed that Rivers State would continue to remain the number one state in the country in terms of development, said Rivers youths must remain peaceful at all times, adding that the infrastructure the governor had put in place would mean nothing to investors if the youths were restive.
In his remarks, the Director General, New Rivers Vision, Youth and Students Worldwide, Comrade Ihunwo Chimzim Charles, said they were at the Government House to congratulate the State Chief Executive, Chief Nyesom Wike and his Deputy, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo, for the unprecedented developmental strides achieved by the government since its inception in 2015.
He said the governor had been honoured as the King of Africa, while his deputy, bagged the Mama Africa award.
Trending
- Sports3 days ago
Eaglets On Brink Of Elimination From WAFU Tourney
- Education3 days ago
Universities’ Resumption: NUC Urges Consistency With BMAS
- Sports3 days ago
Fans Query CAF Over Enyimba, Rivers Draw
- Sports3 days ago
Akwa Utd Consigns Abia Warriors To Third Defeat
- Sports3 days ago
Rivers Angels Coach Tasks NWFL On Security
- Politics3 days ago
PDP Extols Tambuwal At 55
- Editorial3 days ago
Enough Of Trump’s Macabre Dance
- Sports3 days ago
Tribalism, Favouritism, Bane Of Sports Dev In Nigeria – Monarch