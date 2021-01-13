Group Blasts FG Over Hardship In N’Delta

The National President, Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Edo and Delta states (BRACED) union, High Chief Monday Wehere has blasted the Federal Government over its inability to cushion socio-economic hardship faced by the Niger Delta region.

Wehere decried the situation during a get-together party organised by the union.

He said that it was disgusting to note that despite the wealth from the region, it remained in a sorry stage ranging from military to civilian rules.

“Yes! We have been unjustly exploited, marginalised, denigrated, subjected to abject poverty and denied benefits of the resources extracted from our mother land”, he said.

The BRACED union boss, expressed regret that instead of positive benefit to be accorded the people, sickness, diseases, pollution have greeted the area.

“Besides, our mother land is destroyed leaving us behind to struggle with oil pollution, diseases and sickness caused by the pollution”, he added.

According to him, the people have lost interest in the Nigeria project due to the unwillingness of its leaders to address the nagging plight of the region.

To change the narrative, he said the people must rise up and speak with one voice, as a new form of warfare.

“We have tried many means to change our ugly narratives, and those means have not yielded us the desired results. I think this time around; we need to try using one voice. I sincerely believe that using one voice, as a strategy will certainly help to rescue us from the quagmire we have found ourselves in the Nigeria’s prison”, he said.

About its target, he said his leadership would make effort to bring all inhabitants of BRACED region under one umbrella in a bid to achieving the one voice goal.

He was of the view that the enemies of the region had been using disunity to battle them over the years, but expressed hope that the union would bring glory to the land.

“The reasons for this unity is to stop our neighbours with a population of about 30 million who for a long time have devised so many means, strategies to swallow us to take over our common wealth to further enslave us but with God on our side, they would not succeed”, he assured.

He also warned against unholy romance with those he described as enemies of the region and added that such may be counterproductive.

Meanwhile, he has said that the group had designed programmes and policies aimed at emancipating, empowering and liberating the inhabitants of BRACED region from economic, political as well as mental slavery.

