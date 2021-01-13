Editorial
COVID-19 2nd Wave As Schools Resume
As schools in Rivers State and many others resume for academic activities this month,
there is an urgent need for the federal, state and local authorities to take adequate precautionary measures to curtail further spread of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria.
Countries across Europe are observing a resurgence in COVID-19 cases after successfully slowing outbreaks last year, declaring more cases each day now more than they were during the first wave earlier in the pandemic. England, Portugal and Hungary are among nations in a second lockdown as the new wave of infections sweeps through, shattering efforts and responses to keep the contagion at bay.
Following this global upsurge in the pandemic, the Nigerian government, through the Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, ordered schools in the country to suspend resumption from the Christmas and New Year break till January 18, 2021. But contrary to the Federal Government’s directive, many states scheduled the first and second weeks of January for resumption.
If there is a time complaisance with the preventive COVID-19 measures have to be rigorously carried out, especially in our institutions, it is now. The enforcement of all safety protocols outlined by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in all our schools must not be ignored. There is no basis to relax. Many countries experienced an upsurge in COVID-19 infections after reopening their schools.
In Israel, for instance, where schools were reopened following a noticeable decline in the number of infections, a total of 1,335 students and 691 staff contracted the virus just within two months of resumption and more than 28,000 students and teachers were quarantined. The volume of the spread resulted in the decision of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to close down no fewer than 125 schools in an aggressive drive to arrest the spread of the virus.
Barely two weeks after the schools were reopened, Israel was compelled to make a new policy, ordering the closure of any school which had recorded at least one case of COVID-19 infection while all students and staff of the school were quarantined. Similarly, Ghana, a neighbouring West African country, which had reported minimal cases of COVID-19 with low fatalities, also witnessed a rise in infection after reopening schools.
The Nigerian government and school authorities should imbibe useful lessons from the cases of Israel and Ghana by making certain that all COVID-19 protocols are not only deliberately put in place, but are also strictly observed. This has become imperative because an outbreak of infections in schools will spell doom for the country.
Acting in line with NCDC’s prescribed rules to ensure safety in schools, the Rivers State Government has made it mandatory for all institutions in the state to install and provide handwashing facilities in the schools including higher institutions and all persons arriving the campus environment must be subjected to temperature checks, among others. These measures were reiterated as schools in the state resumed from the Christmas and New Year vacation.
The move is applauded. But the truth is that only very few public schools in the state, less than five per cent, can meet the guidelines. Many public schools are dilapidated. Pupils and students learn under seriously compromised circumstances. Schools in Rivers State should be equipped with functional sick bays, maintain the acceptable standard number of students in a class, have functional water and sanitation facilities to promote hygiene as directed by the government.
We need to be cautious and heed the Federal Government’s warnings that a significant increase in Coronavirus infections in Nigeria appears imminent by January 2021 due to continued violation of safety protocols. The NCDC reinforced the same that Nigeria would in January 2021 pay the price of violating the COVID-19 protocols. And schools remain the most vulnerable areas. That is why the authorities in Rivers State have to upgrade public schools for necessary observance of the preventive procedures.
Given the rising rate of the virus in the state, we urge the governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, to introduce severe curtailing measures not only in schools but the entire state. Regrettably, most churches, commercial vehicles, and markets have failed to enforce the compulsory wearing of face mask in adherence to COVID-19 protocol, a fact Wike noted in a recent statement, threatening re-imposition of a lockdown.
“When you go to some churches, they don’t wear a face mask. Go to market, they don’t wear a mask. They believe COVID is not real. It’s not real because it has not happened to you; nobody had died whom you know. When somebody has died and the person is close to you, you will know that COVID is real,” Wike said.
It is necessary to intensify awareness for people to take precautions against the pandemic. Nigerians are not taking enough care against the disease. In this moment of economic recession, the country cannot afford a lockdown which might be introduced if preventive measures are not adhered to. The only option is for the people to observe the new normal, which are the COVID-19 protocols to reduce the spread of the virus.
The relevant authorities, particularly the Ministry of Education and their agencies in various states should dispatch their staff on an inspection tour of every school to certify compliance with COVID-19 protocols. The Ministry of Health in each state should equally join in these efforts. Prevention, as conventional wisdom teaches, is always better than cure. But in the case of COVID-19, there is yet no cure!
Editorial
COVID-19 2nd Wave As Schools Resume
As schools in Rivers State and many others resume for academic activities this month,
there is an urgent need for the federal, state and local authorities to take adequate precautionary measures to curtail further spread of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria.
Countries across Europe are observing a resurgence in COVID-19 cases after successfully slowing outbreaks last year, declaring more cases each day now more than they were during the first wave earlier in the pandemic. England, Portugal and Hungary are among nations in a second lockdown as the new wave of infections sweeps through, shattering efforts and responses to keep the contagion at bay.
Following this global upsurge in the pandemic, the Nigerian government, through the Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, ordered schools in the country to suspend resumption from the Christmas and New Year break till January 18, 2021. But contrary to the Federal Government’s directive, many states scheduled the first and second weeks of January for resumption.
If there is a time complaisance with the preventive COVID-19 measures have to be rigorously carried out, especially in our institutions, it is now. The enforcement of all safety protocols outlined by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in all our schools must not be ignored. There is no basis to relax. Many countries experienced an upsurge in COVID-19 infections after reopening their schools.
In Israel, for instance, where schools were reopened following a noticeable decline in the number of infections, a total of 1,335 students and 691 staff contracted the virus just within two months of resumption and more than 28,000 students and teachers were quarantined. The volume of the spread resulted in the decision of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to close down no fewer than 125 schools in an aggressive drive to arrest the spread of the virus.
Barely two weeks after the schools were reopened, Israel was compelled to make a new policy, ordering the closure of any school which had recorded at least one case of COVID-19 infection while all students and staff of the school were quarantined. Similarly, Ghana, a neighbouring West African country, which had reported minimal cases of COVID-19 with low fatalities, also witnessed a rise in infection after reopening schools.
The Nigerian government and school authorities should imbibe useful lessons from the cases of Israel and Ghana by making certain that all COVID-19 protocols are not only deliberately put in place, but are also strictly observed. This has become imperative because an outbreak of infections in schools will spell doom for the country.
Acting in line with NCDC’s prescribed rules to ensure safety in schools, the Rivers State Government has made it mandatory for all institutions in the state to install and provide handwashing facilities in the schools including higher institutions and all persons arriving the campus environment must be subjected to temperature checks, among others. These measures were reiterated as schools in the state resumed from the Christmas and New Year vacation.
The move is applauded. But the truth is that only very few public schools in the state, less than five per cent, can meet the guidelines. Many public schools are dilapidated. Pupils and students learn under seriously compromised circumstances. Schools in Rivers State should be equipped with functional sick bays, maintain the acceptable standard number of students in a class, have functional water and sanitation facilities to promote hygiene as directed by the government.
We need to be cautious and heed the Federal Government’s warnings that a significant increase in Coronavirus infections in Nigeria appears imminent by January 2021 due to continued violation of safety protocols. The NCDC reinforced the same that Nigeria would in January 2021 pay the price of violating the COVID-19 protocols. And schools remain the most vulnerable areas. That is why the authorities in Rivers State have to upgrade public schools for necessary observance of the preventive procedures.
Given the rising rate of the virus in the state, we urge the governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, to introduce severe curtailing measures not only in schools but the entire state. Regrettably, most churches, commercial vehicles, and markets have failed to enforce the compulsory wearing of face mask in adherence to COVID-19 protocol, a fact Wike noted in a recent statement, threatening re-imposition of a lockdown.
“When you go to some churches, they don’t wear a face mask. Go to market, they don’t wear a mask. They believe COVID is not real. It’s not real because it has not happened to you; nobody had died whom you know. When somebody has died and the person is close to you, you will know that COVID is real,” Wike said.
It is necessary to intensify awareness for people to take precautions against the pandemic. Nigerians are not taking enough care against the disease. In this moment of economic recession, the country cannot afford a lockdown which might be introduced if preventive measures are not adhered to. The only option is for the people to observe the new normal, which are the COVID-19 protocols to reduce the spread of the virus.
The relevant authorities, particularly the Ministry of Education and their agencies in various states should dispatch their staff on an inspection tour of every school to certify compliance with COVID-19 protocols. The Ministry of Health in each state should equally join in these efforts. Prevention, as conventional wisdom teaches, is always better than cure. But in the case of COVID-19, there is yet no cure!
Editorial
Enough Of Trump’s Macabre Dance
Since Joe Biden was declared victorious in the United States of America’s presidential election on
November 7, 2020, the country has been entrapped in crisis with no functional president. President Donald Trump appears to be on AWOL, letting America to auto pilot to January 20, when Biden will assume office. His profound loss at the polls is driving the US hard into the precipice which has shaken the foundation of the world’s greatest country.
The American president was perhaps farsighted, though for the wrong objectives. Before the elections, he anticipated a fictitious electoral fraud scheme to set the stage for a prolonged legal battle in event of his loss. He did so mainly to suggest arrogantly that his political defeat could only be attributed to massive electoral fraud. In other words, he believed that he could not lose to anyone, certainly not Biden whom he considered an ignoble opposition.
Put in an irreparable depressive and psychotic state by his loss, Trump’s erroneous sense of political gallantry has moved him to the horizon and taken America to the ridge. The idea has caused a powerful riptide that is threatening America’s democracy. As a political commentator put it, “Trump has become the greatest threat to America’s democracy.”
That depiction is unremarkably earmarked for known incurable enemies like Russia, communist China, Iran and North Korea. It is deeply problematic when the threat is not a nation-state, but the president of the United States who has the means at his disposal with the singular interest of reversing the will of the people. This danger has led to a whack of baseless lawsuits to overturn the votes of Americans.
Trump had proceeded to pursue the illusion of an electoral victory, as he continued to press the Justice Department to discredit the election. His Attorney General, William Barr, honourably resigned but Trump was not finished. A record 62 legal challenges were instituted in less than 60 days, questioning the integrity of the election. But America’s democracy proved sturdy even as the Supreme Court judges appointed by the president sided with the constitution.
What appears to be a finality of his shockingly repellent dance is the unprecedented violence his supporters (prompted by him) wreaked on the US Capitol on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, spurring a wave of global criticisms. Lovers of democracy and liberty watched in horror as his misguided proponents invaded the US Capitol in a bid to stop the certification of the Electoral College vote affirming the results of the 2020 presidential election.
The US, revered as the bastion of democracy, was twitched to its foundation as rioters danced to the tune of a rabble-rouser notorious for advancing lies, hatred and primordial sentiments. In the aftermath, five persons died, while several others were injured in the entirely avoidable violence. Three improvised explosive devices were reportedly found: one on Capitol grounds, and one each at the Republican National Committee and Democratic National Committee offices.
Trump is one with controversy. His entire campaign was actuated by racial pronouncements and disharmony reminiscent of Adolf Hitler in Nazi Germany. He encouraged propaganda and described any information that was not favourable to him as “fake.” Also, he debased the Paris Climate Agreement after naming climate change a farce. The number one American citizen became so desperate for power demonstrated in his vicious posts on the social media that Twitter, Facebook and Instagram blocked him for his excesses.
Basking in his segregative tendencies, he executed a systemic travel ban on Muslims from other nations and adored authoritarian leaders like Vladimir Putin of Russia. Trump went dangerously far to halt the funding of the World Health Organisation (WHO), placed a travel ban on officials of the International Criminal Court (ICC) investigating American troops for possible war crimes and isolated the US from its long-standing allies.
All through his campaigns, the American president de-emphasised the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic and encouraged his supporters to attend large gatherings in violation of the COVID-19 guidelines as the death rate continued to soar, killing over 360,000 Americans. No wonder, he suffered an overwhelming defeat in the hands of Democratic Party supporters who exploited the early voting and mail-in ballot system.
In a last round of desperation, Trump publicly nudged his Vice-President, Mike Pence, to repudiate the Electoral College polls. Pence is the ceremonial President of the Senate, who was tasked with the job of ratifying the Electoral College votes at the joint congress. The vice-president had hitherto been loyal to his crooked principal, but finally exhibited bravery when it mattered most by siding with the people.
History has it that empires can grind more easily from internal shortcomings than external forces. That is the case with the US. The inability of the haughty Presidency of Trump to humiliate America is evidence that strong institutions are the assay-mark of stable democracies. Democracies are bolstered by the continuous emergence of statesmen, not powerful men, hence, the significance of electing the right leaders.
Shamefully, the Republican Party exacerbated matters as it clearly supported Trump’s contorted narrative for political survival. It betrayed public trust. The party, known for producing great statesmen like Abraham Lincoln, deviated from its core values to welcome Trump’s unlawful acts in order to retain power. Apart from Senators John McCain (late) and Mitt Romney who candidly differed with the ogre, most continued to condone his malfeasances. This party must be jointly held liable for Trump’s onslaught on democracy.
The US must reinvent its democratic values and ideals and bring to justice Trump and his allies. His recent declaration to be committed to a smooth transition, regardless. Though no US President has ever been tried, including Richard Nixon, indicted for the Watergate Scandal, the country must lead by example by prosecuting presidents who breached their oath of office in the same way Israel and Brazil did. This will deter future American presidents who may choose a similar path. America cannot punish foreign leaders who compromise elections and look the other way when it happens on its soil.
Editorial
Respecting FG, ASUU Pact
The joy was great when Nigerians got the news that the Academic Staff Union of Universi
ties (ASUU) had called off its nine months strike. Recall that ASUU began an indefinite strike in March 2020 over the non-implementation of dissimilar issues, particularly its reservation about government’s avowal that it must bring members of the union under the Federal Government’s Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).
Nine months after, ASUU decided at its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting, December 22, 2020, to end the industrial action much to the relief of parents. We say this because ASUU members forfeited nothing while the strike lingered as they received their salaries for work not done. The decision entered in good faith between the government and the union imposes some commitments on both sides.
Before the suspension of the strike, both groups by common consent settled the seven controversial issues that had elongated the feud which included funding for revitalisation of public universities, earned academic allowances (EAA), salary shortfalls, state universities, visitation panel, reconstitution of the government renegotiating team and the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).
While the strike was on, there was an astronomical increase in crime and depravity rates in the country. Many youths who wanted to explore saw the strike as an opportunity to become what they wanted to be, while others were pressured by peer groups into the consumption of drugs, smoking, and cultism, prostitution, etc while some ended up with unwanted pregnances, with some losing their lives to illegal procurement of abortions.
Following the lengthy period of the industrial action by the university teachers, government at all levels lost billions of naira in revenue, arising from paying lecturers for services not rendered and cost of maintaining utilities such as vehicles and generating sets in the university community. This amounts to wastage of resources for low productivity and production of poor quality students, among others.
Aside from this loss of revenue to the universities, there is also a depressing effect on the quality of graduates from the universities since time lost due to strikes that should be used for delivering the curriculum is not gained after the strike. This is a situation that accounts for the production of half-baked graduates.
Given those developments, we hope that the recent strike will be the last for the sake of the union’s integrity and the survival of tertiary education in the country. If the members were sensitive enough, they would have realised that strike was no longer fashionable as a compelling force to get government and its agencies to act in the desired path.
Even worse for ASUU is the fact that they have lost the goodwill and compassion they used to relish from parents and other stakeholders. The question is: is the new accord with the Federal Government different from the previous pacts that did not stand the test of time or is it the same as the ones that have been in contention?
Now that the dissent is over, the Federal Government and ASUU must ensure that they rigorously adhere to the terms and conditions that characterise this latest agreement. We note also that ASUU’s strike culture has entirely oxidised confidence in government-owned universities to the point that even the lecturers themselves now enrol their children in private universities in Nigeria or even abroad.
Alas, ASUU has reportedly issued a fresh threat to resume the industrial action it suspended recently. That is unacceptable. Again, we ask for restraint. Signing agreement is one thing, implementing it is another. We are hoping that all parties will keep their part to move education forward. The government must ensure that the contents of the agreement are implemented to the letter. This is in the best interest of the country.
It is time ASUU began to think outside the box to address labour-related complaints it has with the government without proceeding on strike. The frequency of the strikes has compelled many students to remain longer than required to finalise their academic programmes at a huge cost to parents, the students in question and the country at large.
Moreover, the strikes have never engendered the provision of facilities needed to enhance teaching, learning and research in the universities and thus should no longer be an option. The effect of the repeated closure of schools and academic programmes on students’ learning can better be imagined than described. It is a sad reality that graduates of Nigerian universities enter the labour market without the qualities expected of people who claimed to have gone through the system.
The importance of universities as producers of teachers, administrators and managers for other sectors of national development can never be over-emphasised. Nigerian universities should therefore not be an exception. But that goal will be unattainable if the sector is characterised by repeated industrial actions.
The vital lesson to learn from the sequence of events is that there is no substitute for dialogue. ASUU and the Federal Government should always respect agreements they have freely reached to avert a crisis of confidence such as the one that has led to this ugly situation. We need to have a seamless academic calendar in our university system.
Trending
- Sports3 days ago
Eaglets On Brink Of Elimination From WAFU Tourney
- Education3 days ago
Universities’ Resumption: NUC Urges Consistency With BMAS
- Sports3 days ago
Fans Query CAF Over Enyimba, Rivers Draw
- Sports3 days ago
Akwa Utd Consigns Abia Warriors To Third Defeat
- Sports3 days ago
Rivers Angels Coach Tasks NWFL On Security
- Politics3 days ago
PDP Extols Tambuwal At 55
- Editorial3 days ago
Enough Of Trump’s Macabre Dance
- Sports3 days ago
Tribalism, Favouritism, Bane Of Sports Dev In Nigeria – Monarch