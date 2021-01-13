News
Community Seeks RSG’s Intervention In Navy’s Detention Of Leaders
The people of Rumuolumeni Community in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State have called on the state government to come to their aid in what they alleged as illegal arrests and detention of some of their leaders by the authorities of the Nigerian Navy, NNS Pathfinder.
The arrests and detention followed protests by the youths and residents of Rumuolumeni at NNS Pathfinder, which is host to Ocean Marine Solutions Limited, an oil servicing firm over alleged refusal of the company to employ people from the area.
Following this allegation, youths barricaded all entrances and exits to and from the community as early as 5am, yesterday, resulting in what could be described as airtight gridlock in the community.
When The Tide visited the scene, personnel of the Army and Navy had cordoned off the Town Hall of the community where they were said to be dialoguing with the youths of the community.
A youth leader in the community, Felix Chinda, who spoke to The Tide, said the action of the youths was in reaction to the unlawful detention of some of their leaders who had gone into the Naval Command to have peaceful dialogue over the refusal of Ocean Marine Solutions (OMS), to employ youths for over seven years of its operations in the community.
According to Chinda, “the issue is that the Navy, NNS Pathfinder, is a government agency in Rumuolumeni, which is host to them. They (Navy) hosted a company called OMS for over seven years without the consent of the community, without any MoU with the community, without any employment of the youths of the community. Meanwhile, all efforts made to dialogue with the company or the Navy had been abortive”.
He explained further that past and present executives of the Rumuolumeni Employment Bureau (REB), and the Community Development Committee (CDC) of the community had made several efforts, including writing to the company and the Navy to enhance dialogue over the issue, to no avail.
“They (REB and CDC) have written several letters over the years to the Commanding Officer (CO) of NNS Pathfinder and the company, but there had been no response from either the Navy or the company till today.
“Yesterday, the community, out of annoyance, seized two of the coastal buses that convey workers of the company to and from work daily in order to get the attention of the company and the Navy. All the staff in the bus were allowed to go. It was the only option we had left to get necessary attention in order to resolve the issue peacefully”, he said.
He added that the Naval personnel later came, well equipped, and took the buses, after which “they invited the CDC chairman, REB chairman, and their members to a meeting inside the command. They told us they wanted to resolve the matter with the company.
“As our people got to the venue, they arrested them and have detained them until now. That is why we demand for their release. We also demand that the company comes to terms with us and sign an MoU”, he said.
According to Chinda, those in detention include, the CDC Chairman, Barrister Ikechi Williams; the REB Chairman, Comrade Noble Nnamdi Orlu; and Youth President, Bobo Chimo; and other leaders such as Barrister George Ariba; and Uchechukwu Onukwuru.
Chinda used the opportunity to call on the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, to intervene in the matter before it degenerates further.
Also speaking, the Vice Chairman of the Community Employment Bureau (REB), Emmanuel Ikenga, said the development was a show of disrespect for the host community.
Ikenga said, “Our CDC and REB chairmen have been held hostage by the NNS Pathfinder. When the youths heard of it, we came out this morning to block the road until they release our people.
“The protest will continue until they release our people. Our demand is that the company should come out clear and give us employment”, he insisted.
The Secretary of CDC in Rumuolumeni, Henry Amaewhule, threatened that the youths would remain on the road until their leaders were released, while insisting that the marine company come to a roundtable with the community.
He said: “The reason for the protest is that we are demanding the unconditional release of our CDC leaders and others.
“We are demanding employment in Ocean Marine Solutions; they have been there for over 20 years now, and being harboured by the Navy in collaboration with the Commanding Officer.
“Why will they arrest our representatives as if we do not have youths? Why will they come to our community to oppress us?
“We have been in good terms with the Nigerian Navy. We are a peaceful community, hosting a lot of multinational companies, and they have not complained before. We have never been in this mood before, and we want the release of the arrested persons.”
Several of the youths, who blocked the roads for hours, were seen carrying various placards with inscriptions, “Ocean Marine Solutions employ our youths”, “We are a peace-loving community”, “NNS Pathfinder stop intimidating us”, “After the release of our leaders, we want a roundtable discussion for our youths to be employed by OMS”, and “Enough is Enough”.
The protests resulted in traffic gridlock in the area as a result of blockage of the roads at St. John’s Junction and Aker Base Road Junction of Rumuolumeni, Port Harcourt.
At time of this report, a joint task force made up of the Nigerian Army, Police and the Nigerian Navy have been deployed to the area to ensure that there was no security breach.
Meanwhile, negotiations to end the protest and resolve the dispute has started with representatives of the Rumuolumeni chiefs, elders, the Navy and other stakeholders at the Palace of Paramount Ruler, Eze Ndubueze Wobo.
The Tide gathered that a representative of the community in the meeting, Collins Wagbara, called for the release of the five members of the community detained by officers of NNS Pathfinder.
Efforts made to get to the commanding officer to comment n the matter proved abortive as at press time.
However, a senior Naval officer, who said he has not been authorised to comment on the development, revealed to The Tide that the Navy has commenced moves to resolve the disagreement.
The source added an official statement would be released to the press in due time.
By: Sogbeba Dokubo
News
894,101 Candidates Make Five Credits As NECO Releases Results
The National Examinations Council (NECO), has revealed that 33,470 candidates that sat for the 2020 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE), were involved in various forms of malpractices.
The council also disclosed that the number of candidates who made five credits and above, including English Language and Mathematics is 894,101, representing 73.89 per cent, when compared to 2019 June/July SSCE figures of 829,787.
This represents an increase of 2.3 per cent.
The Registrar of the Council, Prof Godswill Obioma, who announced the results at the NECO headquarters in Minna, on Wednesday, also said that 12 schools in six states have been derecognised for their involvement in examination malpractice, while 24 supervisors were blacklisted for various offences.
According to him, the offences of the supervisors ranges from poor supervision, aiding and abetting and connivance with non-candidates to write answers on chalkboard.
The schools blacklisted for two years include four in Adamawa, two in Kastina, two in Niger, one each in Taraba and Federal Capital Territory (FCT), adding that the malpractice by the candidates represents 2.61 per cent, which is a drop to the 3.53 per cent of malpractice cases recorded in 2019.
The Registrar attributed the drop in malpractice cases to the deployment of biometric verification devices and strengthening of the examination monitoring strategy, adding that the external monitoring mechanism was expanded in scope and depth.
Giving a breakdown of the 2020 SSCE internal result, Obioma said that there was a remarkable two per cent increase of candidates who made five credits and above in all subjects.
He said that while 1,209,992 of 1,221,447 sat for the examinations across the country, 973,331 representing 82.68 per cent made credit and above in the English Language and 1,060,100 representing 90.08 per cent made credit and above in Mathematics.
“Number of candidates who made five credits and above, including English Language and Mathematics is 894,101 representing 73.89 per cent, when compared to 2019 June/July SSCE figures of 829,787, there was an increase of 2.3 per cent.
“Number of candidates who made five credits and above, irrespective of English Language and Mathematics is 1,112,041 representing 91.91 per cent, when compared to 2019 June/July SSCE figures of 1,042,989, there is an increase of 2.01 per cent”, he stated.
News
2023: Zoning Not Subject Of Discourse Yet, PDP Insists
Ahead of the 2023 polls, National Secretary of the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Umar Ibrahim Tsauri, has insisted that the issue of zoning formula was not a subject of discourse yet on the table of the party.
And as the lingering debate on zoning continues to elicit diverse reactions, the scribe chided “mischief-makers” for attempting to polarise the opposition, particularly the PDP, stressing that of more importance was the onerous task of chasing the APC out of Aso Rock in 2023.
He said that, “I have the highest optimism that Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara, and Ebonyi State Governor, Engr Dave Umahi, are coming back to base before 2023. APC is not their platform. They cannot survive in a political club. They are politicians, not registered club members.
“I will like to say too that no political party will be happy to lose a member no matter how small that member maybe, not to talk of people with political names and value like former Speaker, Yakubu Dogara and a sitting Governor, Engr Dave Umahi.
“It’s really a pity but politics is always dynamic – soldier goes, soldier, come. 2023 is not 2021. We have time to make amends.
“It is true that zoning is enshrined in the party’s constitution. But Nigerians should be fair to PDP at this point in time. We won the election and were denied, and we are beginning to recover from the shock and mischief-makers are coming with another issue with the intent of polarizing the party. That will never work!
“Nobody is talking about zoning for now. 2023 is far away. Just watch an established political party with politicians of repute with Nigeria at heart get the business done at the right time. Why the rush?”
In his words, “the National Working Committee (NWC) led by our able National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, and all other organs of the party are fully experienced and patriotic Nigerians who are in politics to better the lives of Nigerians, not to wrestle power for the sake of making a name.
“My optimism is that PDP will handle any internal challenge and balance the equation for electoral victory come 2023, Insha Allah.”
And with barely a year left for electioneering preparation to hit full swing, Tsauri urged Nigerians to look forward to mass defections to the PDP, saying, “the situation in Nigeria, today, has only PDP as the platform to salvage it.
“The wind of mass movement to PDP will start soon. I call on all those who mean well for Nigeria to join the PDP before 2021 runs out.
“I will like to make it categorically clear that the defection due to ego is sad but does not and will never affect the chances of PDP in 2023. No Nigerian with blood running through his veins to his brain will dream of APC being his choice in 2023. The right choice is PDP. Time will tell!”
News
Obi Commissions Isiokpo Internal Roads, Phase 2, Today
The Rivers State Government has concluded plans to commission a network of the phase two of the Isiokpo internal roads constructed by the Governor Nyesom Wike-led administration in the state.
A statement by the state Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, yesterday, confirmed that Governor Nyesom Wike will play host to the former vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 presidential election, as he storms the state to inaugurate a network of new roads in Isiokpo, the headquarters of Ikwerre Local Government Area, today.
The statement read, “Governor Nyesom Wike will play host to the former Governor of Anambra State, Dr. Peter Obi, tomorrow, as he commissions the phase two of Isiokpo internal roads.
“The event scheduled for 11a.m. will have a colourful display of Ikwerre traditional dances.
“Citizens and residents of the local government are enjoined to turn out en masse to be part of the harvest of legacy projects.
“Please, note that all Covid-19 protocols will be observed at the event”, the statement added.
Trending
