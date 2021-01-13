Business
CAC Generates N19bn, Remits N2.7bn To FG’s Account
The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has announced a revenue generation of N19billion for its 2020 fiscal year.
It also announced a total remittance of N2.7billion to the consolidated revenue account of the Federal Government.
The Registrar-General, CAC, Garba Abubakar, told journalists in Abuja that the commission had also settled all its tax obligations, adding that the obligations were negotiated downwards by the commission’s management.
“We have settled all our tax obligations. The tax obligations were over N1.2billion when I took over and we were able to re-negotiate and have paid N700million and got a discount of about N500million to N600million,” he said.
Abubakar added, “For the first time we were able to pay operating surplus of over N2.7billion to the Federal Government. If not for the outstanding liabilities, the operating surplus would have been more than N5bn.”
On revenue generation, the CAC boss said the commission surpassed its 2020 target by about N1billion.
He said the feat was achieved after the commission blocked areas of leakages to its revenue generation drive.
“We had a projected revenue target in 2020 of N18.2billion and we closed the year with over N19billion,” Abubakar stated.
He explained that about 85 per cent of the N6billion liability of commission which he inherited had been paid.
He said to ensure the integrity of CAC records, the commission had directed a revalidation exercise for all its accredited customers.
According to him, the revalidation exercise would last till March 31 this year, as anyone who fails to validate their records would not be able to transact business with CAC.
The CAC helmsman also vowed that no union would close the headquarters of the commission beginning from (yesterday), stressing that the industrial crisis at the commission was being addressed.
Abubakar said qualified employees of the commission had been promoted, while most of the pensions arrears of staff had been cleared.
Nigeria Lost N5.4trn From Tax Evasion By Multinational- FIRS
The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has revealed that Nigeria lost about N5.4 trillion between 2007 and 2017 through tax evasion by multinational companies operating in Nigeria.
Executive Chairman of the Service, Mr Muhammad Naru, disclosed this in a statement issued and signed by Abdullahi Ismaila Ahmad, Director, Communications and Liaison Department of the FIRS on Monday after a “Workshop on Effective Audit of multinational corporations for Domestic Revenue Mobilisation in Nigeria,” organized by the Service in junction with the Tax Justice Network.
Executive Chairman of the Service, Mr. Muhammad Nami stated that “between 2007 and 2017” Nigeria was reported to have lost over US$178 billion (about N5.4 trillion at today’s rate) through tax evasion by Multinationals” doing business in the country.
He cited a 2014 report by the High-Level Panel on Illicit Financial Flows from Africa, which stated that “Nigeria accounted for 30.5% of money lost by the continent through illicit financial flows.”
To check this revenue loss, the FIRS Boss said the service had created 35 additional Tax Audit Units in the country to stem illicit financial flow out of Nigeria and improve tax compliance rate.
Observing that some multinational corporations were “leading in tax compliance in various sectors” he was however worried that “many rich Multinational Corporations do not pay the right taxes due from them, let alone pay their taxes voluntarily.”
He charged participants at the workshop to come up with “a novel methodology that would be used to uncover illicit financial flows” and “provide an overview of related policy options for enhancing tax revenue collection in general.”
According to Nami, “at the FIRS, we are paying greater attention to tax audit in general and Transfer Pricing audit in particular in order to improve the level of tax compliance in the country”
He added that, “as a result, in the last one year, we have created more than 35 additional Tax Audit Units and deployed experienced and capable staff to take charge of these offices.
He further stated that with the signing of the 2021 budget of ¦ 13.588 trillion and given the recent decline of oil fortunes, “which had been the major revenue earner for the country, taxation is expected to continue to shoulder the government’s budget performance the way it did in 2020.”
Visitors Berate PH Airport Management Over Poor Sanitary Condition
Visitors to the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, including those who do business at the airport, have berated the airport management for failing to provide toilet facilities for them.
Some of the airport users who were aggrieved over the poor sanitary condition of the airport chided the airport management for not being proactive in providing places of convenience for people that visit or do business at the airport.
According to them, people who come to the airport to receive travellers and those that do business at the airport are entitled to places of convenience since they are not allowed into the terminal building.
Explaining her predicament to airport correspondents on Monday, Ms Clara Elekwachi who came to receive her brother at the airport, said it was surprising that she could not find a place to ease herself, even as a woman.
She alleged that she was denied access to the airport terminal building, while the administrative block toilets were locked, pointing out that the only place open to her was the open car park field which she couldn’t make use of.
“You people are pressmen, and you are here and do not want to report this. This will not happen in other airports. Or is it because it is Rivers State?
“How can one be here for several hours, with all the delays in flight, and the management can not provide a place of convenience, and everybody is expected to use the open field.
“No wonder, everywhere is smelling, because you can see everybody including children toilet there, since there is no alternative place of convenience to use”, she lamented.
Also complaining, a travel agent, Mr Ambrose Dike, said the actions of the airport management since the airport resumed operations after the Covid-19 lockdown left much to be desired.
He said that everybody that do private business at the airport, including travel agents, car rentals and hire business operators, among others, had been shut out.
“We have been all subjected to operate under sun and rain. As I talk to you now, there is no shed for us, including those that come to receive their people, all of us stay here, under rain or sun, yet the management collect revenue and rent.
“The most annoying thing is that even women can not have access to the convenience; and look at how this car park field has been messed up, because it is the only place they want people to use”, he said.
Another airport user who did not want his name published, but came to receive his boss at the airport on Monday, rated the airport low in terms of sanitation and convenience.
“This type of thing is happening in a big airport like this, and the manager is keeping quiet, under his watch. It is shocking”, he said.
Efforts made by aviation correspondents to speak with the airport manager, Mr Felix Akinbinu, on Monday, was not successful, as he was said to be having series of meetings.
The Tide, however, learnt that the airport management decided to deny people access to toilet facilities at the terminal building in adherence to the Covid-19 protocols.
By: Corlins Walter
