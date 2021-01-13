News
Buhari Approves Posting Of 95 Ambassadors
President Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the posting of ambassadors to Nigerian missions abroad.
The approval followed media reports, last Monday, that 82 Nigerian embassies/missions were without ambassadors.
The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Amb Gabriel Aduda, disclosed the development in a statement issued in Abuja, yesterday.
Aduda said the ambassador-designates to Nigerian missions abroad, included 43 career ambassadors and 52 non-career ambassadors.
“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to inform that His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the posting of ambassador-designates to Nigerian Missions abroad. The list includes 43 career ambassadors and 52 non-career ambassadors.
“With this development, the process of requesting agreement from the prospective host countries have commenced,” Aduda said.
Aduda further said there will be an induction course for the ambassador-designates and their spouses which will hold on a date to be announced shortly to prepare and facilitate movement of the envoys to their respective missions.
News
894,101 Candidates Make Five Credits As NECO Releases Results
The National Examinations Council (NECO), has revealed that 33,470 candidates that sat for the 2020 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE), were involved in various forms of malpractices.
The council also disclosed that the number of candidates who made five credits and above, including English Language and Mathematics is 894,101, representing 73.89 per cent, when compared to 2019 June/July SSCE figures of 829,787.
This represents an increase of 2.3 per cent.
The Registrar of the Council, Prof Godswill Obioma, who announced the results at the NECO headquarters in Minna, on Wednesday, also said that 12 schools in six states have been derecognised for their involvement in examination malpractice, while 24 supervisors were blacklisted for various offences.
According to him, the offences of the supervisors ranges from poor supervision, aiding and abetting and connivance with non-candidates to write answers on chalkboard.
The schools blacklisted for two years include four in Adamawa, two in Kastina, two in Niger, one each in Taraba and Federal Capital Territory (FCT), adding that the malpractice by the candidates represents 2.61 per cent, which is a drop to the 3.53 per cent of malpractice cases recorded in 2019.
The Registrar attributed the drop in malpractice cases to the deployment of biometric verification devices and strengthening of the examination monitoring strategy, adding that the external monitoring mechanism was expanded in scope and depth.
Giving a breakdown of the 2020 SSCE internal result, Obioma said that there was a remarkable two per cent increase of candidates who made five credits and above in all subjects.
He said that while 1,209,992 of 1,221,447 sat for the examinations across the country, 973,331 representing 82.68 per cent made credit and above in the English Language and 1,060,100 representing 90.08 per cent made credit and above in Mathematics.
“Number of candidates who made five credits and above, including English Language and Mathematics is 894,101 representing 73.89 per cent, when compared to 2019 June/July SSCE figures of 829,787, there was an increase of 2.3 per cent.
“Number of candidates who made five credits and above, irrespective of English Language and Mathematics is 1,112,041 representing 91.91 per cent, when compared to 2019 June/July SSCE figures of 1,042,989, there is an increase of 2.01 per cent”, he stated.
News
2023: Zoning Not Subject Of Discourse Yet, PDP Insists
Ahead of the 2023 polls, National Secretary of the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Umar Ibrahim Tsauri, has insisted that the issue of zoning formula was not a subject of discourse yet on the table of the party.
And as the lingering debate on zoning continues to elicit diverse reactions, the scribe chided “mischief-makers” for attempting to polarise the opposition, particularly the PDP, stressing that of more importance was the onerous task of chasing the APC out of Aso Rock in 2023.
He said that, “I have the highest optimism that Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara, and Ebonyi State Governor, Engr Dave Umahi, are coming back to base before 2023. APC is not their platform. They cannot survive in a political club. They are politicians, not registered club members.
“I will like to say too that no political party will be happy to lose a member no matter how small that member maybe, not to talk of people with political names and value like former Speaker, Yakubu Dogara and a sitting Governor, Engr Dave Umahi.
“It’s really a pity but politics is always dynamic – soldier goes, soldier, come. 2023 is not 2021. We have time to make amends.
“It is true that zoning is enshrined in the party’s constitution. But Nigerians should be fair to PDP at this point in time. We won the election and were denied, and we are beginning to recover from the shock and mischief-makers are coming with another issue with the intent of polarizing the party. That will never work!
“Nobody is talking about zoning for now. 2023 is far away. Just watch an established political party with politicians of repute with Nigeria at heart get the business done at the right time. Why the rush?”
In his words, “the National Working Committee (NWC) led by our able National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, and all other organs of the party are fully experienced and patriotic Nigerians who are in politics to better the lives of Nigerians, not to wrestle power for the sake of making a name.
“My optimism is that PDP will handle any internal challenge and balance the equation for electoral victory come 2023, Insha Allah.”
And with barely a year left for electioneering preparation to hit full swing, Tsauri urged Nigerians to look forward to mass defections to the PDP, saying, “the situation in Nigeria, today, has only PDP as the platform to salvage it.
“The wind of mass movement to PDP will start soon. I call on all those who mean well for Nigeria to join the PDP before 2021 runs out.
“I will like to make it categorically clear that the defection due to ego is sad but does not and will never affect the chances of PDP in 2023. No Nigerian with blood running through his veins to his brain will dream of APC being his choice in 2023. The right choice is PDP. Time will tell!”
News
Obi Commissions Isiokpo Internal Roads, Phase 2, Today
The Rivers State Government has concluded plans to commission a network of the phase two of the Isiokpo internal roads constructed by the Governor Nyesom Wike-led administration in the state.
A statement by the state Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, yesterday, confirmed that Governor Nyesom Wike will play host to the former vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 presidential election, as he storms the state to inaugurate a network of new roads in Isiokpo, the headquarters of Ikwerre Local Government Area, today.
The statement read, “Governor Nyesom Wike will play host to the former Governor of Anambra State, Dr. Peter Obi, tomorrow, as he commissions the phase two of Isiokpo internal roads.
“The event scheduled for 11a.m. will have a colourful display of Ikwerre traditional dances.
“Citizens and residents of the local government are enjoined to turn out en masse to be part of the harvest of legacy projects.
“Please, note that all Covid-19 protocols will be observed at the event”, the statement added.
