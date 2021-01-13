Nation
Armed Forces Day: FG Orders Roads, Federal Secretariat Closure
The Federal Government, yesterday, ordered the closure of roads accessing Arcade, the Phase I, II and III of the Federal Secretariat complexes and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abuja.
The Permanent Secretary, Office of the Head of the Service of the Federation, Dr Evelyn Ngige, in a statement in Abuja, said the closure was to mark the 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Day.
Ngige said the closure would be between 12:00 noon January 14 and 1: 00 p. m. January 15.
“The 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration will climax with the wreath laying ceremony by President Muhammadu Buhari, in the company of senior government officials and members of the Diplomatic Corps at the National Arcade, Abuja on Friday, January 15.
“Accordingly, all officers whose Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) located within these office complexes are expected to close early on Thursday, and resume late on Friday as specified,” she said.
It would be recalled that the Armed Forces Remembrance Day is an annual event to honour the heroes who laid down their lives in service to humanity during the first and the second world wars.
The Nigerian government is not left out in the exercise to honour the civil war heroes and those who fought for various peace support wars and internal security operations.
Nation
Troops Crush 10 Bandits, Loses One Soldier In Fierce Battle In Katsina
The Nigerian Army, yesterday, says it has neutralized not fewer than 10 bandits and inflicted injuries on several others in a fierce battle with the bandits in Batsari and Faskari local government areas of Katsina State.
This was also as it says it loses one of its gallant soldiers while two others sustained injuries from the encounter.
The Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brig-Gen Bernard Onyeuko, who disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen, yesterday, also said the Army arrested three collaborators and informants of the bandits as well as recovered arms and ammunition.
Onyeuko said troops of the Operation Sahel Sanity carried out the offensive onslaught against the bandits which saw to the death of the five bandits in each of the council areas in the state.
According to him, “In furtherance of their operational activities and in line with the Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen Tukur Yusufu Buratai’s directive extending Operation Sahel Sanity to March, the gallant troops have increased the momentum of the operation.
“They have continued to dominate the North-West theatre with confidence building patrols, robust and aggressive ambushes coupled with clearance operations. This is with a view to completely wipe out the remnant bandits and other criminal elements from the region.
“Consequently, on January 2, 2021, based on credible human intelligence about the movement of armed bandits sighted crossing Garin Inu in Batsari LGA heading towards Bugaje in Jibiya LGA both in Katsina State, troops deployed at Batsari swiftly mobilized and laid ambush along the bandit’s route at Garin Garus.
“While at the ambush position, the gallant troops made contact with the marauding armed bandits and engaged them with overwhelming firepower thereby neutralizing five bandits while others escaped with varying degrees of injuries as indicated by traces of blood along their escape routes.
“Further exploitation of the area by the gallant troops led to the capture of three AK-47 rifles and two AK-47 rifle magazines loaded with 18 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition.
“In another development, on January 10, 2021, troops deployed at Sabon Layi while clearing bandits enclaves around Maigora general area in Faskari LGA of Katsina State, came in contact with armed bandits at Unguwar Rimi leading to a fierce gun battle.
“The troops were swiftly reinforced by another team from Faskari and supported by helicopter gunship delivering a lethal blow to the criminals thereby forcing the bandits to withdraw in disarray into the forest due to the troop’s superior firepower.
“During the exploitation phase of the operation, five bodies of neutralized bandits were found while several others were suspected to escape with gunshot wounds as indicated by bloodstains on their escape route.
“Regrettably, one brave soldier paid the supreme price while two others sustained minor injuries during the encounter. The wounded soldiers are in stable condition and currently responding to treatment in a military medical facility.
“Relatedly, on January 3, 2021, troops deployed at Dan Ali village acting on reliable information from reliable sources arrested a suspected bandits’ collaborator named Ya’u Tukur at Sabon Gida village in Kankara LGA of Katsina State.
“During preliminary investigations, the suspect confessed to being working for a notorious bandit gang that has been masterminding nefarious crimes, including kidnapping for ransom in various places. Troops are on the trail of other members of the notorious gang.
“Furthermore, on January 4, 2021, troops deployed at Maraban Maigora, acting on credible information arrested one Yahaya Aliyu while riding on a new motorcycle.
“The arrest was executed following reports from reliable sources on the suspect’s alleged involvement in the kidnapping and facilitating payment of ransom for kidnap victims in the area.
“During preliminary investigations, the suspect admitted his involvement in the alleged crimes, adding that the motorcycle he was riding was part of a bounty as ransom from a kidnapped victim.
“Additionally, on January 8, 2020, troops deployed at Yankara while acting on a tip-off arrested a suspected bandit’s collaborator named Alhaji Adamu Mamman around Yankara general area in Faskari LGA of Katsina State. The suspect has been at large following his involvement in harbouring bandits in his house.
“To this end, the gallant troops of Operation Sahel Sanity are commended for the successes and their unequalled commitment. They are further urged not to rest on their oars until the North-West zone is rid of all criminal elements.
“Additionally, the good people of the North-West are once more assured of the Nigerian Army’s commitment to the safety of lives and properties within the zone.
“They are also encouraged to avail the troops with timely and credible information that will assist in the conduct of their operations,” Onyeuko, however, appealed.
Nation
Armed Forces Day: FG Orders Roads, Federal Secretariat Closure
The Federal Government, yesterday, ordered the closure of roads accessing Arcade, the Phase I, II and III of the Federal Secretariat complexes and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abuja.
The Permanent Secretary, Office of the Head of the Service of the Federation, Dr Evelyn Ngige, in a statement in Abuja, said the closure was to mark the 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Day.
Ngige said the closure would be between 12:00 noon January 14 and 1: 00 p. m. January 15.
“The 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration will climax with the wreath laying ceremony by President Muhammadu Buhari, in the company of senior government officials and members of the Diplomatic Corps at the National Arcade, Abuja on Friday, January 15.
“Accordingly, all officers whose Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) located within these office complexes are expected to close early on Thursday, and resume late on Friday as specified,” she said.
It would be recalled that the Armed Forces Remembrance Day is an annual event to honour the heroes who laid down their lives in service to humanity during the first and the second world wars.
The Nigerian government is not left out in the exercise to honour the civil war heroes and those who fought for various peace support wars and internal security operations.
Nation
Nine State Commands, Other Police Formations Get New CPs
There was a major shakeup at the Police High Command, yesterday, as nine Commissioners of Police were posted to state commands, while 12 others were redeployed to other police formations across the country.
Consequently, CP Ari Mohammed Ali, who was the Deputy Commissioner of Police in-charge of Operations, Lagos State Police Command, until the recent promotion, was posted to the Delta State Police Command.
CP Adeleke Adeyinka Bode was posted to Kebbi State, CP Philip Maku, to the Special Protection Unit, Force Headquarters, Abuja; CP Ali Janga Aji to the Sokoto State Police Command; CP Ohikere Idris is to head the Force Armament, Force Headquarters, Abuja; and CP Daniel Sokari-Pedro is to head the Police College, Ikeja, Lagos.
Others are: CP John Amadi, Port Authority Police, Western, Lagos; CP Ngozi Onadeko, Oyo State Police Command; CP Mohammed Ndatsu Aliyu, was redeployed to Enugu State; CP Haladu Musa Rosamson, to Border Patrol, Force headquarters; CP Sikiru Akande, Cross River State; CP Aliyu Garba, Ebonyi State; CP Abubakar Umar Bature, Airport Command; CP Yusuf Ahmed, Department of Operations, Force headquarters, Abuja; CP Aliyu Adamu Alhaji, Adamawa State Police Command; and CP Babaita Ishola, Training, and Department.
Also, CP Nasiru Mohammed was posted to the Imo State Police Command; CP Alexander Nengi Wannang, to CMDT Police Detective College, Enugu; CP Olofu Tony Adejoh, Counter-Terrorism Unit, FHQ, Abuja; CP Sadiq Idris Abubakar, to Peacekeeping, Force Headquarters, Abuja; and CP Frank Mba, Force Public Relations Officer.
A statement issued by the Force Headquarters and signed by the Deputy Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Aremu Adeniran, said the postings and redeployment were with immediate effect.
Trending
- Sports3 days ago
Eaglets On Brink Of Elimination From WAFU Tourney
- Education3 days ago
Universities’ Resumption: NUC Urges Consistency With BMAS
- Sports3 days ago
Fans Query CAF Over Enyimba, Rivers Draw
- Sports3 days ago
Akwa Utd Consigns Abia Warriors To Third Defeat
- Sports3 days ago
Rivers Angels Coach Tasks NWFL On Security
- Politics3 days ago
PDP Extols Tambuwal At 55
- Editorial3 days ago
Enough Of Trump’s Macabre Dance
- Sports3 days ago
Tribalism, Favouritism, Bane Of Sports Dev In Nigeria – Monarch