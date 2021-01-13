Sports
Ajayi Happy Over First Goal For Rangers
Femi Ajayi says he is delighted to get his first goal for Rangers and wants to keep working hard for the team.
Ajayi netted the winner for the Flying Antelopes against Jigawa Golden Stars at the Ahmadu Bello stadium in Kaduna on Sunday.
The goal handed the Salisu Yusuf tutored side their second win after a narrow opening day defeat to Rivers United in Port Harcourt.
Speaking on the goal, Ajayi told Tidesports source that he’s happy to finally get off the mark this season and he’s hoping to keep the momentum.
“I am indeed very happy to have scored my first goal for Rangers in a competitive game. More will come as we all work to take the club to its target this season. I dedicate the goal to the entire team,” he said.
Ajayi has now scored once in three league matches for Rangers so far this season.
Sports
NWFL Postpones Week 5 Fixtures Over COVID-19 Test
Due to the inability of all the 14 NWFL Premier-ship clubs to meet up with the directives of the NWFL Secretariat on COVID-19 test for players and team officials, the board of the Nigeria Women Football League has ordered the postponement of Week 5 matches in order to accommodate collation and validation of the COVID-19 test being conducted by the Premiership clubs.
This was contained in a statement by the NWFL Media and made available to Tidesports yesterday.
According to the Chairperson of the NWFL, Aisha Falode, who spoke from her base in Lagos, “The NWFL does not want to take risk with any of the clubs going by the fresh wave of increased COVID-19 infections due to the new variants of the deadly disease which have left more people dead in Nigeria than before.”
We are currently verifying and validating results sent in by some of the 14 clubs, not up to half of the clubs in the league.
“We are also going to verify the authenticity of the test centres sent in by the clubs from the Federal Ministry of Health and the relevant state’s Ministry of Health, going by the reports that some clubs are going to unapproved centres to conduct the test.
“Tests from unapproved centres will be rejected after verification and the clubs involved suspended from the league,” Falode said.
The statement also stated that the postponement of the league by one week is due to the tasking process of collation and validation. Because of this, the board of the NWFL found it imperative to postpone the Week 5 matches to allow the Secretariat complete their job on the ongoing COVID-19 test on clubs concerned.
“The board has given enough time to the clubs to complete the test and send results with proof (pictures) from government approved test centres, to the Secretariat by mail and hard copies (original) on or before Friday 15th January 2021,”. The NWFL Chairperson stressed.
Falode, who is also a board member of the Nigeria Football Federation, declared that any club found wanting at the end of the exercise will be suspended from the league indefinitely. And the NWFL may have to take over the testing of all the clubs to avoid any of the clubs putting the league into disrepute.
The NWFL Chief Operating Officer, Mrs Faith Ben-Anuge, noted from Abuja, that, the postponed Week 5 matches will now be played on Wednesday January 20, 2021.
By: Nancy Briggs
Sports
Ibori Gold And Country Club: Out-Going Lady Captain Hailed Over Achievements
Pioneer Lady Captain of Ibori Golf and Country Club (IGCC) in Asaba, Delta State capital, Chief (Mrs) Liz Ogbutua believes the out-going Lady Captain Angela Uwabor has triggered a challenging development in the club.
Ogbutua, who was Captain in 2004 and Vice President of Ladies Golf Association of Nigeria (LGAN), South South Zone, made the statement on Monday while dwelling on the forthcoming 10th Asaba Ladies Open Golf Championship which commences activities with a Pre-Tournament event today.
Ogbutua incidentally, is saddled with the responsibility of declaring the Pre-Tournament open, just as other past Captains will be honoured at the event and she said, “It’s an honour done to me by the captain and her Committee to be saddled with the responsibility to declare open the Pre-Tournament in readiness for the main event.”
The pioneer captain, who started playing golf since 1994, affirmed that the out-going Lady Captain, Uwabor, is “a rare gem,” who has positively turned around the fortunes of the Lady Section of the IGCC.
“Angela Uwabor, the 10th Lady Captain of IGCC – 10, is a special number; Uwabor has brought clamour, style, swag to the Lady Section; she has a beautiful swag and carries everybody along; the championship is still well ahead, but we’re already in the mood.
“She came in January 2020, but just then the COVID-19 pandemic came and slowed her down; but inexplicably, she still found a way to get things done; to everyone’s amazement, she upgraded the Ladies Section facilities to an envious standard, the office, lockers, she did a whole lot!
“In fact, Angela Uwabor is a rare gem; a go-getter; if I’m to rate her she has done very well; she has left a big shoe for the next Captain; she’s played good golf; won laurels and has represented states at local and international levels,” Ogbutua stated.
Ogbutua, who is from a family of golfers and a member of other clubs as Benin and UBTH, thumbs up the present standard of IGCC course which she said has met acceptable world standard, adding enthusiastically that more women have embraced golf in recent times against the myth that it was elitist sport and all men affair.
In this regard, she commended the Delta State Government for aligning with golf development since the construction of IGCC in 2000.
Sports
NPFL: Plateau Utd Confident Of Beating Kano Pillars
Plateau United FC of Jos has assured supporters of victory in its Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) week four encounter with Kano Pillars FC in Kaduna.
General Manager of the Club, Mr Pius Hawen while speaking to newsmen yesterday in Jos, said that the team had made adequate preparation towards the forthcoming match.
Hawen, who commended the team for the good performance last Sunday, where it trashed Heartland FC of Owerri 3-0 in the week three of NPLF, urged them to use the new form to win against Kano pillars.
The GM said, with the return of some of the players, the Lalong Boys have bounced back and would retain the position as the champions.
“I am so pleased with the performance of the team last weekend and want to assure our fans that we shall maintain the tempo in our subsequent matches.
With the return of the team’s regular players such Oche Ochowechi, Isah Ndala, Andrew Ikefe, Abba Umar and Mike Zaruma, Kano Pillars will be in for a big trouble contending with us, particularly that our strength lies in the midfield where they dictate the game.
“Also, with the team’s captain and talisman, Rabiu Ali, still anchoring the midfield for the Masu Gida, the experienced player has the capacity to influence any match with defence split passes to his forward to do the damage, no team can afford to take him for granted.
“So, by the special grace of God, we will come back victorious against Kano Pillars,” he said
He, however, admitted that Kano Pillars is also a tough team as their experience and pedigree in the NPFL makes them a hard team and called on his players to brace up.
Tidesports source gathered that the match between Plateau United and Kano Pillars would be decided at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna.
