Okorocha Calls For New Political Alliance To Rescue Nigeria

The former Imo State governor, Senator Rochas Okorocha, who represents Imo West Senatorial District at the Senate, says it is time for people of like-minds who desire the best for Nigeria to stop complaining, but rather come together to join force to make the country great.

Making the call on Monday, while inaugurating the Rumuche-Rumuakunde-Ohna Awuse Link Road in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State, he called on the good people of the two leading political parties in the country, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and People’s Democratic Party (PDP), to join forces towards the development of the country.

“In this dispensation, there are many bad people in APC, many bad people in PDP. I think the good people of APC and good people of PDP must come together for the purpose of making Nigeria great.

“I could imagine where I join forces with Wike. Governor Wike, this is my hand of friendship. Let us bring all like-minds, all great people of Nigeria. Rather than complaining , let us come together to make this country greater and greater as it should be”, he said.

According to him, Nigerians must embrace each other, no matter the political affiliation, and break the barriers that make it difficult to work together as Nigerians for the good of the country.

“What brought me here today is not party. What brought me here today is love and friendship. I am not PDP, I am APC. But the time has come when we must break the jinx of party division and begin to embrace brotherhood and friendship and be able to state what is good and what is bad. A bad man is a bad man, even if he is PDP or APC”, Okorocha further stated.

The senator added that Wike was a courageous leader, who has spoken truth to power, and continued to improve the lot of Rivers people with his project delivery mantra.

“Political power is a trust which can only be justified when used for the common good”, he said, noting that it is obvious that “the masses of Nigeria are not asking for too much from their leaders other than basic necessities of life”.

According to him, leaders who are unable to provide basic amenities such as electricity, water and road must be considered failed leaders.

Speaking at the occasion, the Rivers State Commissioner for Works, Hon. Elloka Tasie-Amadi, said the once deplorable Rumuche/Rumuakunde/Ohna Awuse Link Road has been reconstructed into a desirable access.

“It is 7-meter wide, ended the one way entry problem into the community, and will also serve as bypass to Kalabari people”, the commissioner said.

In his speech, PDP stallwart, Chief Sergeant Awuse, expressed his gratitude to Wike for ending the several years of unfulfilled promise by previous administrations, noting that “it pays to have such a leader who means well for the people”.