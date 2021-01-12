Grow Above Politics Of Bitterness, Wike Urges APC

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has urged members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state to discard politics of bitterness that often makes them to be bent on frustrating development projects attracted by others to their communities.

Wike, who gave the counsel during the inauguration of the Rumuche-Rumuakunde-Ohna Awuse Link Road in Emohua Local Government Area, said politics is a game of interest, hence development-minded politicians like him (Wike) are not vindictive in nature.

According to him, they rather pursue the interest that will enhance the overall socio-economic life of communities and individuals that have supported the party.

The governor challenged Senator Andrew Uchendu of the APC to show what he has achieved for his community while he was a member of both the House of Representatives and Senate.

To prove his stance as a liberal politician, the governor announced the immediate award of contract for the reconstruction of the Mgbuitawo Road in Senator Andrew Uchendu’s community.

“I am different, so, I will do the Mgbuitawo Road immediately. I am going to do it because I am not a vindictive politician. If I am a vindictive politician, that road will not be done. Also, I want to tell him (Uchendu), there is no need to play politics with bitterness.

“Politics is a game, we will talk today and talk tomorrow. No permanent friend and enemy but permanent interest. For Mgbuitawo community people, Ohna Awuse, and Emeka Woke do not hold anything against you. Therefore, the road will be constructed. So, the commissioner for works is hereby directed to go and scoop the Mgbuitawo community road, and also go for the internal roads in Ogbakiri Town”, the governor said.

Wike also announced that streetlights will be installed on the just-inaugurated Rumuche-Rumuakunde-Ohna Awuse Link Road and Isiodu Road, all in Emohua Local Government Area, to further appreciate the support that they have given to him.

“I came here, I told you that I will do this road, I give God the glory that I have done it using one of the best constructing firms in Nigeria”, he said.

Speaking further, Wike explained that bringing Senator Rochas Okorocha, who is a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), to inaugurate the road project does not mean that he is fraternising with the opposition party, but because they had been friends since his days as council chairman.

“But let me tell you what you may not understand. I don’t believe that you must only have friends in your own party. You must have to build relationship across boards, but that doesn’t mean that you’ll sell your party.

“Senator Okorocha has been my friend since I was Deputy National President of ALGON down to when I became the President of ALGON.

“He was a member of the PDP. He left us and said they are going to make Nigeria great. He is still there, I believe that in these two years that they have, they’ll make us to be that great. But as at today, we are not great”, he said.

The former governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha performed the inauguration on Monday.